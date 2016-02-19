Montesquieu and Social Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080243177, 9781483189055

Montesquieu and Social Theory

1st Edition

Authors: John Alan Baum
eBook ISBN: 9781483189055
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 200
Description

Montesquieu and Social Theory details Montesquieu’s contribution to sociology. The title chronicles Montesquieu’s work that led to establishing the fundamentals and principles of sociology. The text first details Montesquieu’s biographical account, and then proceeds to discussing the Montesquieu’s motivation in his works. The next chapters encompass Montesquieu’s works, which include Persian Letter; Considerations on the Causes of the Greatness of the Romans and their Decline; and (On) The Spirit of the Laws. The last chapter details Montesquieu's influence in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The book will be of great interest to anyone who has a keen interest in the development of social science.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction Montesquieu and the Enlightenment

Chapter 1 The Life and Times of Montesquieu

Chapter 2 Montesquieu's Audience

Chapter 3 The Lettres Persanes

Chapter 4 The Considerations: Montesquieu and Roman History

Chapter 5 Montesquieu's Conception of Social Structure: De L'Esprit des Lois: I

Chapter 6 From Historical to Sociological Methodology: De L 'Esprit des Lois: II

Chapter 7 Montesquieu's Influence in the Late Eighteenth and early Nineteen Centuries

Conclusion Montesquieu as Sociologist

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

John Alan Baum

