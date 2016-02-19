Montesquieu and Social Theory
1st Edition
Description
Montesquieu and Social Theory details Montesquieu’s contribution to sociology. The title chronicles Montesquieu’s work that led to establishing the fundamentals and principles of sociology. The text first details Montesquieu’s biographical account, and then proceeds to discussing the Montesquieu’s motivation in his works. The next chapters encompass Montesquieu’s works, which include Persian Letter; Considerations on the Causes of the Greatness of the Romans and their Decline; and (On) The Spirit of the Laws. The last chapter details Montesquieu's influence in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The book will be of great interest to anyone who has a keen interest in the development of social science.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction Montesquieu and the Enlightenment
Chapter 1 The Life and Times of Montesquieu
Chapter 2 Montesquieu's Audience
Chapter 3 The Lettres Persanes
Chapter 4 The Considerations: Montesquieu and Roman History
Chapter 5 Montesquieu's Conception of Social Structure: De L'Esprit des Lois: I
Chapter 6 From Historical to Sociological Methodology: De L 'Esprit des Lois: II
Chapter 7 Montesquieu's Influence in the Late Eighteenth and early Nineteen Centuries
Conclusion Montesquieu as Sociologist
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189055