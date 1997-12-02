Monosaccharide Sugars

"This book provides in-depth, comprehensive access to a vast body of literature on synthetic reactions involving carbohydrates. The volume is a mine of information equally useful for seeking a practical method for making a sugar-based starting material and for comprehending the influence of a controlled chiral environment on the outcome of a synthetic transformation. It is well organized by reaction type in a manner that will be readily comprehended by both the carbohydrate specialist and the general organic chemist." --Derek Horton, Isbell Chair of Carbohydrate Chemistry, The American University

...all chapters of this book are well documented with references and, therefore, provide an easy access to ample information...This book will be of benfefit to anyone who has to deal with carbohydrate chemistry." --Albert Levai, Department of Organic Chemistry, Kossuth Lajos University, MODELS IN CHEMISTRY 135, 1998