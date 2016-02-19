Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria, Volume II provides the basis for understanding new developments of practical importance in the health sciences within the area of microbiology and infectious diseases, focusing on advances made possible by monoclonal antibodies.
This 12-chapter volume starts with the analysis of streptococcal antigens implicated in the causation of rheumatic fever and heart disease to find ways of inducing protective immunity. The next chapters deal with the detection of staphylococcal enterotoxins in foods and treatment of staphylococcal food poisoning, the classification of meningococcal isolates associated with meningitis and related disorders, and the immunology of brucellosis with emphasis on the problem of distinguishing antibrucella antibodies elicited by vaccination of cattle from antibodies elicited by infection. These topics are followed by discussions of the diagnostic and epidemiologic studies of legionellosis; the identification of antigens in gram-negative bacteria; and the development of means to study and control infections by Pseudomonas in cystic fibrosis and other pathologic conditions. Other chapters explore the analysis of toxigenicity and neutralization of botulinum toxin, the pathogenetic role of Escherichia coli's pili, and study of its antigens to understand regulatory networks of the immune system involving antiidiotypic antibodies. The remaining chapters consider the elucidation of antigenic mosaics of archaebacteria and identification of their molecular signatures in their ecological niches and other life forms. These chapters also look into the combination of bacterial genetics with hybridoma technology for elucidating structure-function relationships in membrane molecules, as well as the strategies, methods, quality control, and other practical aspects connected with industrial production of monoclonal antibodies against bacteria.
This book will prove useful to internists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, veterinarians, clinical pathologists, and laboratory technologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 Structure-Function Analysis of Group A Streptococcal M Proteins with Hybridoma Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
2 Monoclonal Antibodies to the Enterotoxins and to the Toxic Shock Syndrome Toxin Produced by Staphylococcus aureus
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Future Research
VI. Summary
References
3 The Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for Detecting and Serotyping Neisseria meningitidis
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
4 Development of Monoclonal Antibodies to Brucella Cell Surface Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
5 Monoclonal Antibodies to Legionella pneumophila: Possible Applications in Clinical Diagnostic Tests and Epidemiologic Investigations
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future
V. Summary
References
6 Use of Monoclonal Antibodies in the Study of Common Antigens of Gram-Negative Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions and Prospects
V. Summary
References
7 Application of Monoclonal Antibodies to the Study of the Surface Antigens in Pseudomonas aeruginosa
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
8 Analysis of Antigenic Structure of Clostridium botulinum Type C1 and D Toxins by Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
9 Escherichia coli Capsules and Pili: Serological, Functional, Protective, and Immunoregulatory Studies with Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future
V. Summary
References
10 Monoclonal Antibodies of Predefined Molecular Specificity for Identification and Classification of Methanogens and for Probing Their Ecologic Niches
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
11 Monoclonal Antibodies and the Structure of Bacterial Membrane Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Results and Discussion
III. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future
IV. Summary
References
12 Industrial Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Commercial Application of Monoclonal Antibody
IV. Product Design
V. Regulatory
VI. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 9th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257389