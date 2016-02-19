Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124630024, 9781483257389

Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: Alberto J. L. Macario Everly Conway de Macario
eBook ISBN: 9781483257389
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th January 1986
Page Count: 352
Description

Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria, Volume II provides the basis for understanding new developments of practical importance in the health sciences within the area of microbiology and infectious diseases, focusing on advances made possible by monoclonal antibodies.

This 12-chapter volume starts with the analysis of streptococcal antigens implicated in the causation of rheumatic fever and heart disease to find ways of inducing protective immunity. The next chapters deal with the detection of staphylococcal enterotoxins in foods and treatment of staphylococcal food poisoning, the classification of meningococcal isolates associated with meningitis and related disorders, and the immunology of brucellosis with emphasis on the problem of distinguishing antibrucella antibodies elicited by vaccination of cattle from antibodies elicited by infection. These topics are followed by discussions of the diagnostic and epidemiologic studies of legionellosis; the identification of antigens in gram-negative bacteria; and the development of means to study and control infections by Pseudomonas in cystic fibrosis and other pathologic conditions. Other chapters explore the analysis of toxigenicity and neutralization of botulinum toxin, the pathogenetic role of Escherichia coli's pili, and study of its antigens to understand regulatory networks of the immune system involving antiidiotypic antibodies. The remaining chapters consider the elucidation of antigenic mosaics of archaebacteria and identification of their molecular signatures in their ecological niches and other life forms. These chapters also look into the combination of bacterial genetics with hybridoma technology for elucidating structure-function relationships in membrane molecules, as well as the strategies, methods, quality control, and other practical aspects connected with industrial production of monoclonal antibodies against bacteria.

This book will prove useful to internists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, veterinarians, clinical pathologists, and laboratory technologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1 Structure-Function Analysis of Group A Streptococcal M Proteins with Hybridoma Antibodies

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

2 Monoclonal Antibodies to the Enterotoxins and to the Toxic Shock Syndrome Toxin Produced by Staphylococcus aureus

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Future Research

VI. Summary

References

3 The Use of Monoclonal Antibodies for Detecting and Serotyping Neisseria meningitidis

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

4 Development of Monoclonal Antibodies to Brucella Cell Surface Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

5 Monoclonal Antibodies to Legionella pneumophila: Possible Applications in Clinical Diagnostic Tests and Epidemiologic Investigations

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

V. Summary

References

6 Use of Monoclonal Antibodies in the Study of Common Antigens of Gram-Negative Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects

V. Summary

References

7 Application of Monoclonal Antibodies to the Study of the Surface Antigens in Pseudomonas aeruginosa

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

8 Analysis of Antigenic Structure of Clostridium botulinum Type C1 and D Toxins by Monoclonal Antibodies

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

9 Escherichia coli Capsules and Pili: Serological, Functional, Protective, and Immunoregulatory Studies with Monoclonal Antibodies

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

V. Summary

References

10 Monoclonal Antibodies of Predefined Molecular Specificity for Identification and Classification of Methanogens and for Probing Their Ecologic Niches

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

11 Monoclonal Antibodies and the Structure of Bacterial Membrane Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Results and Discussion

III. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

IV. Summary

References

12 Industrial Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Commercial Application of Monoclonal Antibody

IV. Product Design

V. Regulatory

VI. Summary

References

Index

About the Editor

Alberto J. L. Macario

Everly Conway de Macario

