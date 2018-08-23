Monatomic Two-Dimensional Layers
1st Edition
Modern Experimental Approaches for Structure, Properties, and Industrial Use
Table of Contents
1. Basics and Families of Monatomic Layers: Single-Layer 2D Materials
2. Surface Science: Single Atomic Layers on Crystal Surfaces
3. Interplay of Two Dimensional Lattices of Atomic Layers at the Junction
4. Diffraction: Determination of Atomic Structure
5. Advanced Photoelectron Spectroscopies
6. Transport Measurement: Carrier Transport
7. Operando Soft X-Ray Spectromicroscopic Measurement and the Use for High-Performance Devices and Circuits
Description
Monatomic Two-Dimensional Layers: Properties, Fabrication and Industrial Applications provides a detailed examination on basic principles and state-of-the-art experimental techniques for monatomic layers on model surfaces, and in operating devices. Both conventional surface science and novel 2D materials science are included. The reader is guided through an introduction to the basic science of the field that is followed by advanced science specific to the system. Characterization techniques, the principles of state-of-the-art instruments for monatomic layers, and topics, including positron diffraction, time-resolved photoemission spectroscopy, surface transport measurements, and operando nanospectroscopy are also covered.
Researchers, graduate students and professionals will find this volume invaluable to acquire a deeper knowledge of the basic science, preparation, and experimental characterization techniques for 2D materials. Industrial technicians and operators will find it a useful overview of surface science related methods for fabrication and characterization of 2D materials.
Key Features
- Gives comprehensive access to the properties of 2D materials, selected fabrication methods, and advanced characterization tools
- Discusses structure analysis by diffraction methods and ‘operando’ spectroscopy to provide direct information on device performance for industrial applications
- Written by authors who developed the techniques and have conducted extensive research on monatomic layers
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and professionals, such as industrial technicians and operators, in materials science, engineering and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141618
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141601
Reviews
‘Monatomic Two-Dimensional Layers’ provides a detailed examination on basic principles and state-of-the-art experimental techniques for monatomic layers on model surfaces or in operating devices.
Through the volume, the authors described modern experimental approaches and techniques that have not been covered in previous books, including positron diffraction, advanced photoemission spectroscopy, surface transport measurements, and operando nanospectroscopy." --Asian Textile Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Iwao Matsuda Editor
is Associate Professor at the Institute for Solid State Physics, University of Tokyo, Japan. His research interests are in the fields of spectroscopy physics and surface science. He has previously edited the Journal of the Surface Science Society of Japan and is currently writing a Japanese textbook entitled Material and Physics by Quantum Beams
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute for Solid State Physics, University of Tokyo, Japan