Molybdenum and Molybdenum-Containing Enzymes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080243986, 9781483189123

Molybdenum and Molybdenum-Containing Enzymes

1st Edition

Editors: Michael P. Coughlan
eBook ISBN: 9781483189123
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 590
Description

Molybdenum and Molybdenum-Containing Enzymes is a collection of papers that deals with the various concerns with molybdenum-containing enzymes.
The text first covers the organometallic chemistry of molybdenum, and then proceeds to tackling molybdenum-containing enzymes, such as xanthine oxidase, aldehyde oxidase, and sulphite oxidase. The text also discusses the advancement in the understanding of molybdenum-containing enzymes. The remaining chapters deal with the genetics of molybdoenzymes and the nutritional aspects of molybdenum. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. A Comparison between the Chemistry and Biochemistry of Molybdenum and Related Elements

2. The Structures and Spectra of Molybdoenzyme Active Sites and Their Models

3. Model Reactions of Molybdenum Complexes

4. Aldehyde Oxidase, Xanthine Oxidase and Xanthine Dehydrogenase: Hydroxylases Containing Molybdenum, Iron-Sulphur and Flavin

5. Concepts and Approaches to the Understanding of Electron Transfer Processes in Enzymes Containing Multiple Redox Centers

6. Studies by Electron Paramagnetic Resonance on the Nature and Reactions of the Molybdenum Centre of Xanthine Oxidase

7. Sulphite Oxidase

8. Nitrate Reductase Systems in Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Organisms

9. Prosthetic Groups and Mechanism of Action of Nitrate Reductase from Neurospora Crassa

10. The Molybdenum Cofactor Common to Nitrate Reductase, Xanthine Dehydrogenase and Sulphite Oxidase

11. Molybdenum in Nitrogenase

12. Nitrogenase: Electron Transfer and Allocation and the Role of ATP

13. On the Prosthetic Groups of Nitrogenase

14. Chemical Aspects of Nitrogenase

15. Formate Dehydrogenases: Role of Molybdenum, Tungsten and Selenium

16. The Genetics of the Molybdenum-Containing Enzymes

17. Nutritional Aspects of Molybdenum in Animals

18. Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Studying Molybdenum-Containing Enzymes

