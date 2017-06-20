Molten Salt Reactors and Thorium Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081011263, 9780081012437

Molten Salt Reactors and Thorium Energy

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas James Dolan
eBook ISBN: 9780081012437
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081011263
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th June 2017
Page Count: 840
Description

Molten Salt Reactors is a comprehensive reference on the status of molten salt reactor (MSR) research and thorium fuel utilization.

There is growing awareness that nuclear energy is needed to complement intermittent energy sources and to avoid pollution from fossil fuels. Light water reactors are complex, expensive, and vulnerable to core melt, steam explosions, and hydrogen explosions, so better technology is needed. MSRs could operate safely at nearly atmospheric pressure and high temperature, yielding efficient electrical power generation, desalination, actinide incineration, hydrogen production, and other industrial heat applications.

Coverage includes:

  • Motivation -- why are we interested?

  • Technical issues – reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, materials, environment, …

  • Generic designs -- thermal, fast, solid fuel, liquid fuel, …

  • Specific designs – aimed at electrical power, actinide incineration, thorium utilization, …

  • Worldwide activities in 23 countries

  • Conclusions

This book is a collaboration of 58 authors from 23 countries, written in cooperation with the International Thorium Molten Salt Forum. It can serve as a reference for engineers and scientists, and it can be used as a textbook for graduate students and advanced undergrads.

Molten Salt Reactors is the only complete review of the technology currently available, making this an essential text for anyone reviewing the use of MSRs and thorium fuel, including students, nuclear researchers, industrial engineers, and policy makers.

Key Features

  • Written in cooperation with the International Thorium Molten-Salt Forum
  • Covers MSR-specific issues, various reactor designs, and discusses issues such as the environmental impact, non-proliferation, and licensing
  • Includes case studies and examples from experts across the globe

Readership

Scientists and engineers doing MSR research; university faculty and students; analysts and policy makers; nuclear energy professionals

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Electricity production economics
    3. Other MSR applications
    4. Reactor physics
    5. MSR kinetics and dynamics
    6. Thermal hydraulics
    7. Materials
    8. Chemical processing of liquid fuel
    9. Environment, Waste, and Resources
    10. Safeguards and Nonproliferation
    11. Liquid fuel, thermal neutron-spectrum reactors
    12. Liquid fuel, fast and epithermal neutron spectrum reactors
    13. Solid fuel reactors
    14. Static liquid fuel reactors
    15. Accelerator Driven Systems
    16. Fusion-Fission hybrids
    17. Thorium Molten Salt Reactor (TMSR)
    18. Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR)
    19. ThorCon Reactor
    20. SAMOFAR
    21. Stable Salt Fast Reactor
    22. Transatomic Power
    23. Copenhagen Atomics Waste Burner
    24. Molten Salt Thermal Wasteburner
    25. Dual Fluid Reactor
    26. Research activities-Worldwide case studies

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081012437
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081011263

About the Editor

Thomas James Dolan

Professor Dolan has worked on nuclear technology and international relations issues for three universities, five national laboratories and in nine countries, including in his position as Physics Section Head for the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

He developed three courses at the University of Missouri-Rolla on fusion research principles, fusion experiments, and fusion technology, where he also was awarded the Outstanding Teacher Award in 1975, 1979, 1981, 1984 and 1986. As well as the numerous academic positions he has held, he also has experience working in industry (Phillips Petroleum Company) on fusion research and other nuclear topics. As Head of the Physics Section of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) he helped facilitate international cooperation in fusion research, including organization of the semi-annual IAEA Fusion Energy Conferences. Since then he has taught courses on fusion research at the University of Illinois, in China, and in India.

Dolan’s primary research interests are concerned with molten salt fission reactors and nuclear fusion technology.

He is the editor of Magnetic Fusion Technology, published by Springer in 2014, and also contributed a chapter on “Nuclear Fusion” for Springer’s Encyclopedia of Sustainability Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Nuclear, Plasma, and Radiological Engineering Department, University of Illinois, USA.

