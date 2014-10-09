Molecular Targets in Protein Misfolding and Neurodegenerative Disease
1st Edition
Description
Aimed at "drug discoverers" – i.e. any scientist who is interested in neurodegenerative diseases in general, and in finding disease-modifying treatments in particular – the first edition of Molecular Targets in Protein Misfolding and Neurodegenerative Disease will contain both a detailed, discipline-specific coverage (paragraphs on medicinal chemistry, on clinical and preclinical characterization of compounds in development, on target identification and validation, on genetic factors influencing a pathology, etc.) and a drug discovery-oriented, overall evaluation of each target (validation, druggability, existing leads, etc.). Together these will satisfy the needs of various audiences, including in vitro biologists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, etc.
Key Features
- Written to provide a comprehensive coverage of disease-modifying mechanisms and compounds against neurodegenerative diseases
- Provides a “drug discovery” application oriented perspective, evaluating targets and candidates for their overall therapeutic potential
- Provides discipline-specific chapters (medicinal chemistry, target validation, preclinical and clinical development
- Provides an overview on a number of molecular mechanisms (e.g. phosphorylation, chaperon refolding, ubiquitination, autophagy, microtubule transportation, protease cleavage, etc.) with relevance for any disease area
- Contains a more thorough description of the therapeutic relevance of ~10 specific molecular targets
Readership
Graduate students in neuroscience, broader biological sciences, medicinal chemists, post-doctoral fellows, and drug discovery/ preclinical researchers.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Protein Misfolding, Neurodegeneration and Tau
- Abstract
- 1.1. The neurodegeneration scenario
- 1.2. Protein folding: physiological benefits and pathological consequences
- 1.3. Tau: an intrinsically disordered, flexible, and aggregation-prone protein
- 1.4. Tauopathies: aggregation-prone tau in neurodegenerative disease (NDD)
- Chapter 2: Targeting the Protein Quality Control (PQC) Machinery
- Abstract
- 2.1. Molecular chaperones, PQC, and neurodegeneration
- 2.2. Molecular targets
- 2.3. Disease-modifying compounds
- Chapter 3: Proteasomal Degradation of Soluble, Misfolded Proteins
- Abstract
- 3.1. UPS-mediated degradation of misfolded proteins
- 3.2. UPS-mediated degradation of misfolded proteins in NDDs
- 3.3. UPS—targets
- 3.4. Disease-modifying compounds
- Chapter 4: Unselective Disposal of Cellular Aggregates
- Abstract
- 4.1. Autophagy-mediated degradation of protein aggregates
- 4.2. Autophagy-mediated degradation of protein aggregates in NDDs
- 4.3. Macroautophagy—targets
- 4.4. Disease-modifying compounds
- Chapter 5: Selective Disposal of Insoluble Protein Aggregates
- Abstract
- 5.1. Aggrephagy-mediated degradation of protein aggregates
- 5.2. Selective autophagy-mediated degradation of protein aggregates in NDDs
- 5.3. Selective autophagy—targets
- 5.4. Disease-modifying compounds
- Chapter 6: Assembly and Disassembly of Protein Aggregates
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Disordered protein aggregates and ordered amyloid fibrils
- 6.3. Chaperone-driven disaggregation of protein aggregates
- 6.4. Disease-modifying compounds
- Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 9th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004999
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001868
About the Author
Pierfausto Seneci
Dr. Pierfausto Seneci is Associate Professor in the Department of Organic and Industrial Chemistry at the University of Milan. He is currently affiliated with the University of Milan Centre for Interdisciplinary Biomolecular Studies and Industrial Applications (CISI) Centre of Excellence, and is responsible for the Combinatorial Chemistry/High Throughput MedChem Laboratory. He has over 20 years of medicinal chemistry experience working in industry, and held business development positions with GSK, Sanofi, and start-up pharmaceutical companies including Sirenade and NiKem working in drug discovery, neurodegeneration, oncology, and antibacterials. He is author of approximately 80 papers on the topic and several book chapters, including the book “Solid-Phase Synthesis and Combinatorial Technologies” with Wiley-Interscience in 2000.
Associate Professor, Department of Organic and Industrial Chemistry, University of Milan, Milan, Italy
Reviews
"...an excellent biology-oriented discussion of the role of protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases...along with the forthcoming companion book, will provide neuroscientists with a strong foundation in this very important topic. Score: 88 - 3 Stars" --Doody's