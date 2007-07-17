Molecular Neurology
1st Edition
Description
Why a book on molecular neurology? Molecular neuroscience is advancing at a spectacular rate. As it does so, it is revealing important clues to the pathogenesis and pathophysiology of neurological diseases, and to the therapeutic targets that they present. Medicines work by targeting molecules. The more specific the targeting, the more specific the actions, and the fewer the side effects. Molecular Neurology highlights, for graduate and MD-PhD students, research fellows and research-oriented clinical fellows, and researchers in the neurosciences and other biomedical sciences, the principles underlying molecular medicine as related to neurology. Written by internationally recognized experts, this well-illustrated and well-referenced book presents the most up-to-date principles and disease examples relevant to molecular neurology, and reviews the concepts, strategies, and latest progress in this field. This book will interest anyone studying the molecular basis of neurology, or developing new therapies in neurology.
Key Features
- Describes the newest molecular aspects of neurological disorders
- Provides an introduction to neurological disorders for basic scientists
- Updates clinicians and clinical researchers on the most recent developments
Readership
Neuroscientists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, neurologists, neurology residents, and clinical researchers.
Table of Contents
Molecular Neurology Edited by Stephen G. Waxman Table of Contents
PREFACE – Stephen G. Waxman
Chapter 1 Genetics as a Tool in Neurology Dennis R. Johnson, Fuki M. Hisama
Chapter 2 Neurology and Genomic Medicine Jeffery Vance
Chapter 3 Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction in the Nervous System Neggy Rismanchi and Craig Blackstone
Chapter 4 Neuronal Channels and Receptors Alan L. Goldin
Chapter 5 Protein Misfolding, Chaperone Networks, and the Heat Shock Response in the Nervous System Cindy Voisine, Kai Orton, and Richard I. Morimoto
Chapter 6 Metabolic Biopsy of the Brain Ognen A. C. Petroff
Chapter 7 Gene therapy approaches in neurology Edward A. Burton, Joseph C. Glorioso, David J. Fink
Chapter 8 Programmed Cell Death and its Role in Neurological Disease D. E. Bredesen, R. V. Rao and P. Mehlen1
Chapter 9 Developmental Neurology: A Molecular Perspective Juan M. Pascual
Chapter 10 Metabolic Diseases of the Nervous System Juan M. Pascual
Chapter 11 Genetic Disorders of Neuromuscular Development Juan M. Pascual
Chapter 12 Molecular Mechanisms of Ischemic Brain Disease Thomas M. Hemmen, Justin A. Zivin
Chapter 13 Hemorrhagic Brain Disease Michael L. DiLuna, Kaya Bilguvar, Gamze Tanriover, Murat Gunel
Chapter 14 The Dawn of Molecular and Cellular Therapies for Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Noam Y. Harel, Yvonne S. Yang, Stephen M. Strittmatter, Jeffery D. Kocsis, and Stephen G. Waxman
Chapter 15
Parkinson’s Disease: Molecular Insights
Ted M. Dawson, Josesph M. Savitt, Valina L. Dawson
Chapter 16 The molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease Martin Ingelsson, Bradley T. Hyman
Chapter 17 Polyglutamine Disorders including Huntington’s Disease Sokol V. Todi, Aislinn J. Williams, Henry L. Paulson
Chapter 18 Friedreich’s Ataxia and Related RNA Loss-Of-Function Disorders Masimo Pandolfo
Chapter 19 DYT1, a Primary Torsion Dystonia Susan B. Bressman, Laurie Ozelius
Chapter 20 Motor Neuron Disease: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Nicholas J. Maragakis and Jeffrey D. Rothstein
Chapter 21 Genetic Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System Stephen J. Peroutka
Chapter 22 Multiple sclerosis as a neurodegenerative disease Stephen G. Waxman
Chapter 23 Acquired Epilepsy: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms Christopher B. Ransom and Hal Blumenfeld
Chapter 24 Disorders of Excitation and Transmission: Genetic Epilepsies Ingo Helbig, Ingrid E. Scheffer and Samuel F. Berkovic
Chapter 25 Hyperekplexia (startle disease / stiff baby syndrome): Molecular pathology of the glycine receptor complex Cord-Michael Becker
Chapter 26 Tourette’s Syndrome James F. Leckman, Michael H. Bloch
Chapter 27 Disorders of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms Sebastiaan Overeem, Gert Jan Lammers, Mehdi Tafti
Chapter 28 Chronic pain as a molecular disorder John N Wood and Stephen G Waxman
Chapter 29 Migraine as a cerebral ionopathy with impaired central sensory processing Michel D Ferrari, Arn M.J.M. van den Maagdenberg, Rune R. Frants, and Peter J. Goadsby
Chapter 30 Dysmyelinating and Demyelinating Disorders of the PNS, or Inherited Neuropathies John A. Kamholz Chapter 31 Demyelinating Diseases: Immunological Mechanisms in the Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis Alexander Flugel, Hartmut Wekerle
Chapter 32 Molecular Neurology: Autoimmune disorders of the neuromuscular junction and motor nerve terminal Angela Vincent
Chapter 33 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes Josep Dalmau
Chapter 34 Mitochondrial Disorders Salvator DiMauro, Eric A. Schon
Chapter 35 Molecular Neurology of HIV-1 Infection and AIDs Markus Kaul, Stuart A. Lipton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 17th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080546186
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695093
About the Author
Stephen Waxman
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University School of Medicine, CT, USA