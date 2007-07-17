Molecular Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123695093, 9780080546186

Molecular Neurology

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Waxman
eBook ISBN: 9780080546186
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th July 2007
Page Count: 600
Description

Why a book on molecular neurology? Molecular neuroscience is advancing at a spectacular rate. As it does so, it is revealing important clues to the pathogenesis and pathophysiology of neurological diseases, and to the therapeutic targets that they present. Medicines work by targeting molecules. The more specific the targeting, the more specific the actions, and the fewer the side effects. Molecular Neurology highlights, for graduate and MD-PhD students, research fellows and research-oriented clinical fellows, and researchers in the neurosciences and other biomedical sciences, the principles underlying molecular medicine as related to neurology. Written by internationally recognized experts, this well-illustrated and well-referenced book presents the most up-to-date principles and disease examples relevant to molecular neurology, and reviews the concepts, strategies, and latest progress in this field. This book will interest anyone studying the molecular basis of neurology, or developing new therapies in neurology.

Key Features

  • Describes the newest molecular aspects of neurological disorders
  • Provides an introduction to neurological disorders for basic scientists
  • Updates clinicians and clinical researchers on the most recent developments

Readership

Neuroscientists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, neurologists, neurology residents, and clinical researchers.

Table of Contents

Molecular Neurology Edited by Stephen G. Waxman Table of Contents

PREFACE – Stephen G. Waxman

Chapter 1 Genetics as a Tool in Neurology Dennis R. Johnson, Fuki M. Hisama

Chapter 2 Neurology and Genomic Medicine Jeffery Vance

Chapter 3 Mitochondrial Function and Dysfunction in the Nervous System Neggy Rismanchi and Craig Blackstone

Chapter 4 Neuronal Channels and Receptors Alan L. Goldin

Chapter 5 Protein Misfolding, Chaperone Networks, and the Heat Shock Response in the Nervous System Cindy Voisine, Kai Orton, and Richard I. Morimoto

Chapter 6 Metabolic Biopsy of the Brain Ognen A. C. Petroff

Chapter 7 Gene therapy approaches in neurology Edward A. Burton, Joseph C. Glorioso, David J. Fink

Chapter 8 Programmed Cell Death and its Role in Neurological Disease D. E. Bredesen, R. V. Rao and P. Mehlen1

Chapter 9 Developmental Neurology: A Molecular Perspective Juan M. Pascual

Chapter 10 Metabolic Diseases of the Nervous System Juan M. Pascual

Chapter 11 Genetic Disorders of Neuromuscular Development Juan M. Pascual

Chapter 12 Molecular Mechanisms of Ischemic Brain Disease Thomas M. Hemmen, Justin A. Zivin

Chapter 13 Hemorrhagic Brain Disease Michael L. DiLuna, Kaya Bilguvar, Gamze Tanriover, Murat Gunel

Chapter 14 The Dawn of Molecular and Cellular Therapies for Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury Noam Y. Harel, Yvonne S. Yang, Stephen M. Strittmatter, Jeffery D. Kocsis, and Stephen G. Waxman

Chapter 15 Parkinson’s Disease: Molecular Insights
Ted M. Dawson, Josesph M. Savitt, Valina L. Dawson

Chapter 16 The molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease Martin Ingelsson, Bradley T. Hyman

Chapter 17 Polyglutamine Disorders including Huntington’s Disease Sokol V. Todi, Aislinn J. Williams, Henry L. Paulson

Chapter 18 Friedreich’s Ataxia and Related RNA Loss-Of-Function Disorders Masimo Pandolfo

Chapter 19 DYT1, a Primary Torsion Dystonia Susan B. Bressman, Laurie Ozelius

Chapter 20 Motor Neuron Disease: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Nicholas J. Maragakis and Jeffrey D. Rothstein

Chapter 21 Genetic Disorders of the Autonomic Nervous System Stephen J. Peroutka

Chapter 22 Multiple sclerosis as a neurodegenerative disease Stephen G. Waxman

Chapter 23 Acquired Epilepsy: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms Christopher B. Ransom and Hal Blumenfeld

Chapter 24 Disorders of Excitation and Transmission: Genetic Epilepsies Ingo Helbig, Ingrid E. Scheffer and Samuel F. Berkovic

Chapter 25 Hyperekplexia (startle disease / stiff baby syndrome): Molecular pathology of the glycine receptor complex Cord-Michael Becker

Chapter 26 Tourette’s Syndrome James F. Leckman, Michael H. Bloch

Chapter 27 Disorders of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms Sebastiaan Overeem, Gert Jan Lammers, Mehdi Tafti

Chapter 28 Chronic pain as a molecular disorder John N Wood and Stephen G Waxman

Chapter 29 Migraine as a cerebral ionopathy with impaired central sensory processing Michel D Ferrari, Arn M.J.M. van den Maagdenberg, Rune R. Frants, and Peter J. Goadsby

Chapter 30 Dysmyelinating and Demyelinating Disorders of the PNS, or Inherited Neuropathies John A. Kamholz Chapter 31 Demyelinating Diseases: Immunological Mechanisms in the Pathogenesis of Multiple Sclerosis Alexander Flugel, Hartmut Wekerle

Chapter 32 Molecular Neurology: Autoimmune disorders of the neuromuscular junction and motor nerve terminal Angela Vincent

Chapter 33 Paraneoplastic Neurologic Syndromes Josep Dalmau

Chapter 34 Mitochondrial Disorders Salvator DiMauro, Eric A. Schon

Chapter 35 Molecular Neurology of HIV-1 Infection and AIDs Markus Kaul, Stuart A. Lipton

About the Author

Stephen Waxman

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University School of Medicine, CT, USA

Ratings and Reviews

