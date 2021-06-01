Molecular Modeling of the Sensitivities of Energetic Materials, Volume 21
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I. Experimental findings
1. Characterizing responses to insults from energetic materials
2. Relationships between sensitivities and other properties
3. Sensitivity and calorimetry measurements
Part II. Data-driven approaches to sensitivity prediction
4. Correlations based only on molecular structure
5. Correlations involving quantum-chemical descriptors
6. Correlations involving a knowledge of crystal structure
7. Quantitative Structure-Property Relationships
Part III. Theoretical descriptions of impact initiation
8. Statistical theory of impact initiation of explosives
9. From lattice vibrations to molecular dissociation
10. How electronic excitations could promote shock initiation
11. Thermal activation of the initiation and decomposition processes
Part IV. Insight from numerical simulations of dynamical aspects
12. Quantum chemical investigations of reaction mechanisms
13. Molecular simulation of hot spot formation and reaction initiation
14. Buffers against external stimuli in crystals
15. Chemical kinetic modeling
Part V. Applications to the design of new materials
16. Implementation of predictive models : practical aspects
17. End-to-end design of novel high energy density materials
Description
The strict safety requirements associated with experimental studies of energetic materials warrant a computer-aided approach for the investigation and design of safe and powerful explosives or propellants. Models must therefore be developed to allow evaluation of significant properties from the structure of constitutive molecules. Much recent effort has been put into modeling sensitivities, with most work focusing on impact sensitivity, leading to a lot of experimental data in this area. Modern machine learning techniques, new physics-based models, and new reactive molecular dynamics and multiscale simulation methods have subsequently led to quantitative procedures applicable to large datasets and yielded valuable insight into the underlying initiation mechanisms. Molecular Modeling of the Sensitivities of Energetic Materials highlights these latest developments.
Beginning with an introduction to experimental aspects in Part 1, Parts 2 and 3 then explore relationships between sensitivity, molecular structure and crystal structure, before going on to discuss insights from numerical simulations in Part 4. Part 5 then highlights applications of these approaches to the design of new materials.
Providing practical guidelines for implementing predictive models and their application to the search for new compounds, Molecular Modeling of the Sensitivities of Energetic Materials is an authoritative guide to this exciting field of research.
Key Features
- Highlights a range of approaches for computational simulation and highlights the importance of combining these in order to accurately understand or estimate different parameters
- Provides an overview of experimental findings and knowledge in a quick, accessible format
- Presents guidelines to implement sensitivity models using open-source python related software, supporting easy implementation of flexible models and allowing fast assessment of hypotheses
Readership
Researchers in the fields of energetic material study, design, development and production, computational chemists, materials chemists and physical chemists across academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229712
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Didier Mathieu
Didier Mathieu has been researching the molecular modelling of energetic materials at the Commissariat a L'Energie Atomique since 1994. After completing his studies in Physics Engineering at the Institut Polytechnique de Grenoble, France, he stayed on to complete a Masters in Condensed Matter Physics and a PhD in Physical Sciences, before moving on to a French Habilitation to supervise research at the University of Tours. He has published over 50 research papers relating to the fields of polymer physics and molecular modelling of energetic materials, and has extensive practical experience in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Le Ripault, France
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.