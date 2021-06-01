Molecular Modeling of the Sensitivities of Energetic Materials, Volume 21

Part I. Experimental findings

1. Characterizing responses to insults from energetic materials

2. Relationships between sensitivities and other properties

3. Sensitivity and calorimetry measurements

Part II. Data-driven approaches to sensitivity prediction

4. Correlations based only on molecular structure

5. Correlations involving quantum-chemical descriptors

6. Correlations involving a knowledge of crystal structure

7. Quantitative Structure-Property Relationships

Part III. Theoretical descriptions of impact initiation

8. Statistical theory of impact initiation of explosives

9. From lattice vibrations to molecular dissociation

10. How electronic excitations could promote shock initiation

11. Thermal activation of the initiation and decomposition processes

Part IV. Insight from numerical simulations of dynamical aspects

12. Quantum chemical investigations of reaction mechanisms

13. Molecular simulation of hot spot formation and reaction initiation

14. Buffers against external stimuli in crystals

15. Chemical kinetic modeling

Part V. Applications to the design of new materials

16. Implementation of predictive models : practical aspects

17. End-to-end design of novel high energy density materials