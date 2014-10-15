Molecular Medical Microbiology
2nd Edition
Description
The molecular age has brought about dramatic changes in medical microbiology, and great leaps in our understanding of the mechanisms of infectious disease. Molecular Medical Microbiology is the first book to synthesise the many new developments in both molecular and clinical research in a single comprehensive resource.
This timely and authoritative three-volume work is an invaluable reference source of medical bacteriology. Comprising more than 100 chapters, organized into 17 major sections, the scope of this impressive work is wide-ranging.
Written by experts in the field, chapters include cutting-edge information, and clinical overviews for each major bacterial group, in addition to the latest updates on vaccine development, molecular technology and diagnostic technology. Topics covered include bacterial structure, cell function, and genetics; mechanisms of pathogenesis and prevention; antibacterial agents; and infections ranging from gastrointestinal to urinary tract, centrtal nervous system, respiratory tract, and more.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive and accessible reference on molecular medical microbiology
- Full color presentation througout
- In-depth discussion of individual pathogenic bacteria in a system-oriented approach
- Includes a clinical overview for each major bacterial group
- Presents the latest information on vaccine development, molecular technology, and diagnostic technology
- More than 100 chapters covering all major groups of bacteria
- Written by an international panel of authors who are experts in their respective disciplines
Readership
Medical microbiologists in training and practice, infectious disease physicians involved in research. Postgraduate students and above interested in molecular microbiology, microbiology, infectious disease, virology, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Preface to the First Edition
- Volume 1
- Chapter 1. Molecular Medical Microbiology – The Expanding Concept
- A Brief History
- Molecular Medical Microbiology
- References
- Part 1: Bacterial Structure
- Chapter 2. Bacterial Ultrastructure
- General Morphology
- Surface Appendages
- Cell Wall
- Nucleoid
- Cytoplasmic Inclusions
- Cell Division
- Bacterial Conjugation
- Bacterial Sporulation
- Bacterial Germination
- Bacterial Biofilms
- Microscopy and Microbiology
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 3. Bacterial Capsules
- Introduction
- Chemistry of Capsules
- Genetics of Capsular Biosynthesis
- Gram-Negative Bacteria
- Gram-Positive Bacteria
- Biosynthesis of Capsules
- Wzy-Dependent Polymerization
- ABC Transporter-Dependent Polymerization
- Synthase-Dependent Polymerization
- Attachment of Bacterial Capsules to the Cell Surface
- Regulation of Capsular Synthesis
- Modulation at the DNA Level
- Modulation at the Transcriptional Level
- Biological Functions of Capsules
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 4. Genetics and Biosynthesis of Lipopolysaccharide
- Overview
- Classical Pathway of Lipid A-Kdo2 Biosynthesis
- Biosynthesis and Assembly of the Core Oligosaccharide
- Remodelling of the Lipid A-Inner Core Oligosaccharide
- Biosynthesis and Assembly of OAg
- Export of LPS to the Outer Membrane
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 5. Teichoic Acids, Lipoteichoic Acids and Other Secondary Cell Wall and Membrane Polysaccharides of Gram-Positive Bacteria
- Structure of Wall Teichoic Acids and their Attachment to the Cell Wall
- Structure and Properties of Lipoteichoic Acids
- The Cellular Roles of Teichoic Acids
- The Biological Activities of Wall Teichoic Acids
- Biological Activities of Lipoteichoic Acids
- Genetics and Regulation of Anionic Polymer Synthesis
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 6. Peptidoglycan
- Introduction
- The Basic Chemical Structure of Peptidoglycan
- Biophysical Properties of Peptidoglycan
- Architecture of Peptidoglycan
- Peptidoglycan Biosynthesis and Modifications
- Covalent Attachment of Secondary Cell Wall Polymers to Peptidoglycan
- Covalent Attachment of Proteins to Peptidoglycan
- Peptidoglycan Synthesis During the Cell Cycle
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 7. Flagella
- Flagellar Function
- Flagellar Structure
- Assembly System of Flagella
- Export Apparatus
- Morphological Pathway
- Origin of Flagella
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 8. Pili and Fimbriae of Gram-Negative Bacteria
- Introduction
- Chaperone–Usher Pathway Pili
- CUP Pilus Architecture
- Subunit Structure
- Assembly Proteins and Mechanisms
- Ushers
- Alternative Chaperone–Usher Pathways
- Diversity of CUP Systems in Disease
- Different Pilus Systems Involved in Adhesion and Disease
- Curli: Extracellular Nucleation/Precipitation Pathway
- Interfering With the Pilus
- References
- Chapter 9. Endospores, Sporulation and Germination
- Endospore Structure and Resistance
- Endospore Formation
- Endospore Germination
- Endospore Detection
- Endospore-Borne Diseases
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 2. Bacterial Ultrastructure
- Part 2: Bacterial Cell Function
- Chapter 10. Bacterial Growth, Culturability and Viability
- Introduction
- Bacterial Growth
- Growth and Stasis
- Culturability and Viability
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Bacterial Energy Metabolism
- Introduction to Energy Metabolism
- Scope of Chapter
- Chemiosmosis
- ATPase
- Na+-ATPase
- Fermentation
- Utilization of Complex Carbohydrates
- Aerobic Respiration
- Anaerobic Respiration
- Regulation of Aerobic and Anaerobic Metabolism
- Energy Metabolism of Selected Bacterial Pathogens
- References
- Chapter 12. Biofilms, Quorum Sensing and Crosstalk in Medically Important Microbes
- Communal Behaviour of Bacteria
- A Conceptual Overview of Quorum Sensing
- Quorum Signals and Circuits
- Crosstalk or Interkingdom Signalling Via Quorum Signals
- How Quorum Signals Modulate the Immune Response
- Influence of Mammalian Hormones on Bacterial Virulence
- Exploiting QS to Treat Disease
- Biofilms as a Cause of Chronic Infection
- Biofilm Development
- Mechanisms of Biofilm-Related Antibiotic Tolerance and Interventions
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 13. Oxidative Stress Responses and Redox Signalling Mechanisms in Bacillus subtilis and Staphylococcus aureus
- General Introduction to Oxidative Stress Responses of Bacteria
- Functions of Low-Molecular-Weight Thiols in Bacteria
- Oxidative Stress Resistance Mechanisms in Bacillus and Staphylococcus
- Redox Sensors for ROS, RES, RCS, O2 in B. Subtilis and S. Aureus
- References
- Chapter 10. Bacterial Growth, Culturability and Viability
- Part 3: Genetics
- Chapter 14. Bacterial Proteomics in the Study of Virulence: An Overview
- Introductory Overview to Pathogen Proteomics
- Non-Targeted or Global Proteomics Analyses
- Targeted or Subcellular Analyses
- Towards an in vivo Perspective
- Combining Multiple Omics Approaches
- Concluding Perspective
- References
- Chapter 15. Mechanisms of Horizontal Gene Transfer and DNA Recombination
- Introduction
- Transformation
- Transduction
- Conjugation
- Homologous Recombination
- Site-Specific Recombination
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 16. Pathogenicity Islands: Origins, Structure, and Roles in Bacterial Pathogenesis
- Pathogenicity Islands: A Type of Genomic Island
- Organization of Pathogenicity Islands
- Regulation and Stability
- Origin and Acquisition of Pathogenicity Islands
- PAI Function in Gram-Negative and Gram-Positive Pathogens
- PAIs in Plant Pathogens
- PAI Impacts on Bacterial Evolution
- References
- Chapter 17. Coordination of Bacterial Virulence Gene Expression
- The Nucleoid
- Nucleoid-Associated Proteins
- Horizontal Gene Transfer and Gene Regulation
- Regulation within a Hierarchy
- Case Study: SPI-1 and SPI-2 Virulence Gene Regulation in Salmonella enterica
- Case Study: Regulation of Host Cell Invasion Genes in Shigella flexneri
- Case study: The ToxR regulon of Vibrio cholerae
- Perspective
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 18. Towards a Synthesis of Population Genomics and Epidemiology: Next-Generation Sequencing of Bacterial Pathogens
- Introduction
- Two Genomes in One: The Core and the Non-Core
- The Adaptive Significance of Gene Gain and Gene Loss in Bacterial Pathogens
- Homologous Recombination
- Molecular Epidemiology: Reconstructing Patterns of Disease Emergence and Spread
- Future Challenges and Opportunities Using Next-Generation Sequencing of Bacterial Pathogens
- References
- Chapter 19. The Human Microbiota and Pathogen Interactions
- Introduction
- Overview of the Human Microbiota
- Studying the Human Microbiota
- Host–Pathogen–Microbiota Interactions
- The Human Microbiota as a Therapeutic Target
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 20. Bacterial Whole-Genome Determination and Applications
- Introduction
- Bacterial Genomes
- Bacterial Genome Sequencing Methods
- Bacterial Gene Annotation
- Bacterial Genome Submission to GenBank
- Pan-Genome Analysis
- Genome Evolution and Phylogenetic Tree Analysis
- Prediction of Subcellular Localization and Adhesin
- Reverse Vaccinology
- Genome-Based Virulence Factor Prediction
- Genome Sequencing-Based Diagnosis
- Genomic Epidemiology
- Microbiome and Metagenomics
- Challenges and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 21. Molecular Taxonomy
- Introduction
- History of Taxonomy
- Bacterial Species, Type Strains and Nomenclature
- Classification Methods for Prokaryotes
- Methods for Molecular Taxonomy
- Ribosomal Gene Sequencing
- Molecular Taxonomy of Specific Bacterial Genera
- The Future of Molecular Taxonomy
- References
- Chapter 22. Principles and Applications of Genomic Diagnostic Techniques
- Nucleic Acid Probe Hybridization
- Nucleic Acid Amplification
- Molecular Typing
- Microarrays
- Mass Spectrometry
- Next-generation Sequencing
- Current Challenges and Considerations for Molecular Diagnostic Methods in Clinical Practice
- References
- Chapter 23. Non-genomic Omic Techniques
- ‘Omic’ Technologies Beyond Genomics
- Transcriptomics and Transcriptomic Techniques
- Proteomics and Proteomic Techniques
- Metabonomics and Metabonomic Techniques
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 14. Bacterial Proteomics in the Study of Virulence: An Overview
- Part 4: Mechanisms of Pathogenesis and Prevention
- Chapter 24. Adhesion and Colonization
- Initiation of Colonization
- Adhesins and Receptors
- Multiple Adhesins
- Adhesins as Lectins: Inter- and Intraspecies Variation in Fine Sugar Specificity
- Influence of Fimbrial Shaft on Fine Sugar Specificity
- Influence of Allelic Variation of Fimbrial Adhesin on Fine Sugar Specificity
- Bacterial Glycoconjugates as Adhesins
- Dietary Inhibitors of Bacterial Adhesion
- References
- Chapter 25. Invasion
- Salmonella
- Shigella
- Campylobacter
- Yersinia
- Listeria Monocytogenes
- Pathogenic Neisseria
- Streptococcus Pyogenes
- Some Newly Identified Invasive Bacteria
- References
- Chapter 26. Pattern Recognition Receptors and the Innate Immune Network
- Toll Receptors Enter the Microbiologist’s Cognitive World
- Pattern Recognition Receptors
- Cytosolic PRR
- Serum-Associated PRR
- TLR Biology – It’s All about the Signal – Start Me Up
- Synergy Between PRR of the Same or Different Types
- Innate Immunity
- Pro-inflammatory Cytokines and Chemokines (PIC)
- Inflammation – The Order of March
- Neutrophils, the Paradigm of the First Responder
- Macrophages – Kill, Clean Up the Site, and Attempt to Rebuild to Normal Architecture
- Dendritic Cells (DC) – Antigen Transport
- Innate Immunity’s Interface with Adaptive Immune System Function
- PRR in Autoimmune Diseases and Autoinflammatory Diseases – A Distinction with a Difference
- Representative Autoimmune Diseases Associated with PRR Dysfunction or Excessive Activation
- Vaccines and TLR
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 27. Survival Strategies of Extracellular Bacterial Pathogens
- Introduction
- The Innate Immune System
- Defensive Strategies for Extracellular Bacterial Survival
- Offensive Strategies for Extracellular Bacterial Survival
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 28. Survival Strategies of Intracellular Bacterial Pathogens
- Introduction
- Cell Entry
- Life in the Vacuole
- Life in the Cytosol
- Other Survival Strategies
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 29. A Phylogenetic Perspective on Molecular Epidemiology
- Introduction
- Molecular Typing Methods Indexing Genetic Variations
- DNA Sequencing-based Methods
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Typing
- Amplification-based Methods
- Pulsed-field Gel Electrophoresis (PFGE)
- Phylogenetic Tree Reconstruction Methods
- Classes of Phylogenetic Methods
- Assessing Support for Phylogenetic Relationships
- Reticulate Tree Reconstruction
- Genome-wide Phylogenetic Reconstruction
- Phylogenetic Software Packages
- Phylogenetic Analysis of Bacterial Pathogens
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 24. Adhesion and Colonization
- Part 5: Antibacterial Agents
- Chapter 30. Mammalian Antimicrobial Peptides; Defensins and Cathelicidins
- Introduction
- Defensins
- Cathelicidins
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 31. Antimicrobial Phages
- Discovery
- Early Uses
- Conclusions from Early Work
- Work in the East
- Back in the West
- Bacteriophages as a Scientific Tool
- Sensitivity of the Bacterial Host
- Lytic or Lysogenic
- Antibiotic Resistance and the Bacteriophage Renaissance
- Reaching the Clinic
- Clinical Trials and the Regulatory Authorities
- Suitability of Phage Therapy for Specific Infections
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Formulation of Bacteriophage Therapeutics
- The Regulatory Position
- Phage Genomics
- Genomic Size and Protein Coding Potential
- The Problem of Re-Annotation
- Selective Screening of Candidate Phages
- Back to the Roots
- References
- Chapter 32. Modes of Action of Antibacterial Agents
- Inhibition of Peptidoglycan Biosynthesis
- Cytoplasmic Stages of Peptidoglycan Synthesis
- Peptidoglycan Assembly: Inhibition by Glycopeptides and β-lactams
- Cross-Linking of Peptidoglycan: Inhibition by Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Carbapenems and Monobactams
- Mycolic Acid and Arabinogalactan Synthesis in Mycobacteria
- The Cytoplasmic Membrane
- Antibiotics Active Against DNA Architecture
- Inhibitors of DNA Transcription
- Inhibitors of Translation in Protein Biosynthesis
- References
- Chapter 33. Molecular Epidemiology of Antibiotic Resistance in Humans and Animals
- Definitions
- Mutations
- Plasmids
- Genotyping
- Plasmid or Bacterium, Which is Really Responsible for the Spread of Resistance?
- Streptococcus Pneumoniae
- Acquisition of Resistance Genes
- Origins of Resistance Genes
- Changes in β-Lactamase Genes During the Antibiotic Era
- Epidemiology of Carbapenem Resistance
- Epidemiology of Antibiotic Resistance in Animal Bacteria
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 34. Design of Antibacterial Agents
- Introduction
- Drug Profile
- Choice and Validation of the Biochemical Target
- Pharmacokinetics and Bioavailability
- Chemical Design Approaches
- Case Study: The Design of Antibacterial Agents that Inhibit DNA Gyrase at the B Subunit
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 35. Vaccines
- The History of Vaccines
- Vaccine Research in the Present Day
- References
- Chapter 30. Mammalian Antimicrobial Peptides; Defensins and Cathelicidins
- Chapter 1. Molecular Medical Microbiology – The Expanding Concept
- Volume 2
- Part 6: Disseminating Bacterial Infections
- Chapter 36. Disseminated Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Introduction
- Pathogenesis of Disseminated Infection
- Environmental Factors
- Specific Disease Syndromes
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 37. Staphylococcus aureus
- Introduction
- Taxonomy
- Epidemiology and Transmission
- Genome
- Factors that Promote Colonization and Infection
- Regulation
- Colonization of the Host
- Small Colony Variants
- Important Virulence Factors
- Biofilm
- Conclusions and Future Prospects
- References
- Chapter 38. Streptococcus pyogenes
- Classification
- Identification
- Physiology
- The Genetic Architecture of the Streptococcal Virulence Factors
- Regulation of Virulence Factor Expression
- Molecular Determinants of Virulence
- Evasion of the Innate Immune Response
- GAS Invasion of the Soft Tissues
- Streptococcal Superantigens
- Evasion of the Adaptive Immune Response
- Pathogenesis
- The Epidemiology of GAS Infection
- Prevention and Control of GAS Infection
- References
- Chapter 39. The Enterococci
- History and Classification
- Identification
- Habitat
- Infections
- Pathogenicity
- Antibiotic Resistance
- Epidemiological Typing
- Epidemiology of Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 40. Nocardia and Actinomyces
- Nocardia
- Diseases Caused by Nocardia
- Actinomyces
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 41. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- Introduction
- Pathogenesis
- Anti-Pseudomonas Approaches
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 42. Burkholderia pseudomallei and Burkholderia mallei
- The Organisms
- Their Diseases
- Pathophysiology
- Molecular Biology of B. Pseudomallei
- Molecular Biology of B. Mallei
- Mutation Studies
- Clinical Laboratory Tests
- Primary Culture and Preliminary Screening Methods
- Definitive Identification
- PCR-Based Identification
- Genotyping
- The Future
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 43. Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci and Their Role in Infection
- Possible Soluble Virulence Factors of Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci
- Haemolysin Production
- Deoxyribonuclease
- Proteases
- Staphylokinase (Fibrinolysin)
- Lipase/Esterase
- Possible Cell Surface Virulence Determinants of Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci
- Slime-Associated Antigen
- Capsular Polysaccharide/Adhesin
- Biofilm Formation by Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci
- Proliferation and Accumulation (Maturation)
- Role of Virulence Factors in Clinical Infection Caused by Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 44. Molecular Pathogenesis of Infective Endocarditis
- Vegetation Formation
- Bacterial Adherence to Damaged Valves
- MSCRAMMS and Entry into Mammalian Cells: S. aureus
- MSCRAMMS and Entry into Mammalian Cells: Viridans Group streptococci
- MSCRAMMS and Entry into Mammalian Cells: Enterococcus faecalis
- Bacterial Virulence Factors Contributing to IE
- Host Response to Invading Pathogens
- Candidal Endocarditis
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 36. Disseminated Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 7: Localized Infections
- Chapter 45. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Introduction
- The Normal Bacterial Skin Flora
- Natural Resistance of the Skin
- Bacterial Virulence Factors
- Superficial Infections Due to Gram-Positive Bacteria Impetigo
- Ecthyma
- Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (SSSS)
- Erysipelas
- Acute Cellulitis
- Necrotizing Fasciitis Due to Streptococci
- Other Skin Infections
- Gram-Negative Skin Infections
- Cutaneous Mycobacterial Infections
- Other Atypical Mycobacterial Infections
- Synergistic or Combined Infections
- Tropical Ulcer
- Acute Necrotizing Ulcerative Gingivostomatitis and Chancrum Oris or Noma
- References
- Chapter 46. Propionibacteria and Disease
- The Genus Propionibacterium: A General Overview
- Role in Disease
- Virulence Factors
- Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance
- Insights into Propionibacteria from Whole-Genome Sequencing
- Immune Response Against P. acnes in the Skin
- Therapeutic Effects of Propionibacteria
- Molecular Differentiation and Characterization of the Cutaneous Propionibacteria
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 47. Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae
- Introduction
- Nomenclature and Taxonomy
- Epidemiology of Erysipelothrix Infection
- Clinical Manifestation of Disease
- Virulence Factors of E. rhusiopathiae
- Isolation and Identification of E. rhusiopathiae
- Strain Relatedness of E. rhusiopathiae
- Treatment and Prevention of Erysipelothrix Infection
- References
- Chapter 45. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 8: Anaerobic Infections
- Chapter 48. Anaerobic Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Introduction
- The Major Types of Infection Involving Anaerobes
- Anaerobes in Specific Infections
- Intra-Abdominal Infections
- Virulence Factors
- Specimen Collection and Transport
- Susceptibility Testing of Anaerobic Bacteria
- Resistance Mechanisms in Anaerobic Bacteria
- Treatment of Infections Involving Anaerobic Bacteria
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 49. Clostridium perfringens and Other Life-Threatening Clostridial Soft Tissue Infections
- Introduction
- Clinical Features of Life-Threatening Clostridial Soft Tissue Infections
- Major Exotoxins of the Histotoxic Clostridia
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 50. Clostridium tetani and Tetanus Toxin: A Therapeutic Approach with a Promising Molecule – Fragment C of Tetanus Toxin
- Molecular Structure and Properties of Clostridial Neurotoxins
- The Discovery of the Molecular Properties of Tetanus Toxin Fragment C
- The Axonal Transport Ability of Fragment C
- The Discovery of the Neuroprotective Nature of Fragment C and its Involvement in Relevant Molecular Pathways
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 51. Bacteroides
- Introduction
- Classification and Taxonomic Position
- Identification
- Structures: Genetic Mechanisms of Reversible Within-Strain Surface Structure Variation
- Structures: Polysaccharide Diversity
- Genetics and Horizontal Gene Transfer
- Physiology
- Products
- Bacteroides as Part of the Resident GI Tract Microbiota
- Bacteroides as Opportunistic Pathogens
- Antimicrobial Agents
- Multidrug-Resistant Clinical Isolates
- References
- Chapter 52. Dental Caries
- Structure of Teeth
- Types of Dental Caries
- Caries in Populations
- Important Bacteria in Caries
- Virulence Mechanisms of S. Mutans
- Host Factors in Caries
- References
- Chapter 53. Bacteriology of Periodontal Diseases
- Infection-Induced Periodontal Diseases
- Periodontal Biofilms
- Periodontal Pathogens
- Aetiopathogenesis of Periodontitis
- Molecular Techniques to Study Subgingival Microbes/Microbiome
- Microbiological Diagnosis
- Treatment of Periodontal Infection
- Periodontal Pathogens and Their Potential Link to Systemic Diseases
- References
- Chapter 48. Anaerobic Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 9: Gastrointestinal Infections: Toxin-Associated Diseases
- Chapter 54. Toxin-Associated Gastrointestinal Disease: A Clinical Overview
- Intestinal Physiology and Fluid Balance
- Pathogenic Effects of Bacterial Toxins
- Clinical Manifestations
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 55. Enterotoxin-Producing Staphylococcus aureus
- Staphylococcus aureus
- Staphylococcal Superantigens and Virulence Factors
- Clinical Diseases caused by Staphylococcal Superantigens
- Cell Targets and Mediators of Staphylococcal Enterotoxin-Induced Illness
- Diagnosis
- Treatment and Prevention
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 56. Enteric Toxins of Clostridium perfringens: Beta Toxin, TpeL, Epsilon Toxin and Iota Toxin
- Beta Toxin
- TpeL
- Epsilon Toxin
- Iota Toxin
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 57. Clostridium botulinum and Associated Neurotoxins
- Clostridium botulinum
- Botulism
- C. botulinum Toxins
- Classification
- Biosynthesis
- Toxin Mode of Action and Structure–Function Analysis
- Toxin Detection
- Therapeutic Uses of C. botulinum Toxins
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 58. Clostridium difficile – A Pathogen on the Move
- Clostridium Difficile – A Historical Perspective
- Clostridium Difficile – The Organism and Disease
- Clostridium Difficile – A Continually Evolving Pathogen
- Potential Virulence Determinants
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 59. The Bacillus cereus Group
- Taxonomy
- Genomics and Other Integrative Biology Studies
- Isolation and Identification
- Bacillus cereus in the Environment and in Foods
- Pathogenesis
- Virulence Factors of Bacillus cereus
- Pleiotropic Regulation of Virulence and adaptation Factors
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 60. Vibrio cholerae
- Introduction
- History
- Nomenclature and Classification
- Genome
- Epidemiology
- Clinical Manifestations and Pathogenesis
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Prevention
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 61. Aeromonas
- History
- Classification
- Biochemical Characteristics
- Morphology and Structure
- Genome
- Pathogenesis
- Epidemiology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Treatment and Prevention
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 62. Plesiomonas
- Morphology and Phenotypical Characteristics
- Laboratory Diagnosis of Plesiomonas Shigelloides
- Habitat and Ecology
- Clinical Features
- Pathogenicity and Virulence Factors
- Conclusions and Further Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 54. Toxin-Associated Gastrointestinal Disease: A Clinical Overview
- Part 10: Gastrointestinal Infections: Superficial
- Chapter 63. Superficial Gastrointestinal Infections: A Clinical Overview
- General Description
- Clinical Manifestations
- Pathogenesis
- Conclusion
- Reference
- Chapter 64. Diarrhoeagenic Escherichia coli
- Escherichia coli
- Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC)
- Enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC)
- Enterohaemorrhagic E. coli (EHEC)
- Enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC)
- Shiga Toxin-Producing Enteroaggregative E. coli (STEAEC)
- Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC)
- Diffusely Adherent E. coli (DAEC)
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 65. Shigella and Shigellosis: Genetics, Epidemiology and Pathogenesis
- Introduction
- History
- Microbiology
- Epidemiology
- Treatment and Prevention
- Phylogenetic Classification
- Pathogenomics
- Pathogenesis
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 66. Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Vibrio vulnificus
- Vibrio Parahaemolyticus
- Vibrio Vulnificus
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 67. Campylobacter
- Introduction
- Epidemiology and Disease Association
- Gastroenteritis
- Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
- Other Clinical Manifestations
- Complete Genomes
- Mechanisms of Pathogenesis
- Invasion
- Toxins
- Campylobacter Glycoconjugates
- Capsular Polysaccharides
- Biofilm Formation
- Immune Responses to Campylobacter Species
- Toll-like Receptors
- Other Pattern-Recognition Receptors
- Immune Responses to Emerging Campylobacter Species
- Antibiotic Resistance
- Multidrug Resistance
- Water
- Animal Models
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 68. Helicobacter pylori
- Structure and Morphology
- Pathology
- Diagnosis
- Epidemiology and Transmission
- Therapy
- Growth Requirements and Metabolism
- The Genome
- Major Characterized Gene Products
- Virulence Mechanisms
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 69. Tropheryma whipplei
- History
- Classification, Morphology and Genome Organization
- Epidemiology
- Clinical Features
- Pathogenesis
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 63. Superficial Gastrointestinal Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 11: Gastrointestinal Infections: Systemic
- Chapter 70. Systemic Gastrointestinal Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Systemic Bacterial Invaders: General Description
- Systemic Bacterial Invaders: Clinical Features
- Systemic Bacterial Invaders: Pathogenesis
- Conclusion
- Reference
- Chapter 71. Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi A
- Introduction
- Diagnosis of Typhoid Fever and Isolation of the Pathogen
- Analysing the Genome of Salmonella
- Genetic Variability within Serovars of Salmonella: Strain Typing
- The Infection Process in Strains of Salmonella
- The ‘Carrier’ State
- Invasive Non-Typhoidal Salmonella (iNTS)
- Control of Typhoid Fever with Antimicrobials
- Vaccines
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 72. Non-typhoidal Salmonella Interactions with Host Cells
- Introduction
- Invasion of Epithelial Cells and Intestinal Mucosa
- Intracellular Survival and Tissue Dissemination
- Induction of Host Cell Death
- Indirect Interactions with Host Cells in the Inflamed Intestine
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 73. Yersinia enterocolitica
- Introduction
- Taxonomy and Phylogeny
- Genomics
- Epidemiology and Control
- Pathogenesis
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial treatment
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 74. Listeria monocytogenes
- Introduction
- L. Monocytogenes Physical Characteristics and Distribution
- Clinical Manifestations of Infection
- Pathogenesis
- Cellular Invasion, Intracellular Replication, and Spread: The Varied Roles of L. Monocytogenes Virulence Factors
- Cytosolic Bacterial Replication and Cell-to-Cell Spread
- Regulation of L. Monocytogenes Virulence
- Host Immune Responses to L. Monocytogenes Infections
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 70. Systemic Gastrointestinal Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 6: Disseminating Bacterial Infections
- Volume 3
- Part 12: Urinary Tract Infections
- Chapter 75. Urinary Tract Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Significant Bacteriuria
- The Urinary Ecosystem
- The Spectrum of Urinary Tract Infections
- Childhood Urinary Tract Infection
- Urinary Pathogens
- Ascending Infection
- Haematogenous Infection
- Diagnosis
- Pathogenesis
- References
- Chapter 76. Escherichia coli in Urinary Tract Infections
- Introduction
- Epithelial Adhesion and Pili
- Toxins
- Other Virulence Determinants
- Invasion of UPEC into the Uroepithelium
- Intracellular Lifestyle of UPEC during Cystitis
- Immune Response and Evasion
- Host Genetic Susceptibility Determinants
- Antimicrobial Resistance and Antivirulence Strategies
- Vaccine Prospects
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 77. Urinary Tract Infections Caused by Proteus mirabilis
- Proteus mirabilis: A Model of a Non-E. coli Urinary Pathogen
- Adherence
- Motility
- Reciprocal Regulation of Fimbriae and Flagella
- Swarming and Intermicrobial Interactions
- Crystalline Biofilm Formation
- Nutrition Acquisition that Impacts Infection
- Metal Acquisition
- Toxins
- Urease, pH and Nitrogen Metabolism
- Lipopolysaccharide
- Evasion of the Host Response
- Horizontal Gene Transfer
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 75. Urinary Tract Infections: A Clinical Overview
- Part 13: Sexually Transmitted Infections
- Chapter 78. Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): A Clinical Overview
- Introduction
- Chlamydia
- Gonorrhoea
- Syphilis
- Other Selected Minor Bacterial STDs: Granuloma Inguinale, Chancroid, Non-Chlamydial Non-Gonococcal Urethritis (NGU)
- References
- Chapter 79. Uncultivable Pathogenic Treponemes
- Introduction
- Classification
- Clinical Symptoms of Treponemal Infections
- Treponeme Structure and Physiology, Genomic Insights into Treponemal Metabolism
- Genetic and Genomic Analyses
- Pathogenesis of Treponemal Infections
- Host Susceptibility and Treponemal Immunology
- Diagnosis and Therapy
- Epidemiology, Control and Prevention
- Evolution of Pathogenic Treponemes and the Origin of Syphilis
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 80. Haemophilus ducreyi: Chancroid
- Epidemiology
- Physiology
- Host Response to Infection
- Determinants of Pathogenicity
- Clinical Infection and Disease
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Treatment and Prevention
- References
- Chapter 81. Chlamydia trachomatis
- Introduction
- Genome and Gene Expression
- Molecular Basis of Tissue Tropism
- Host–Chlamydial Interaction
- Diagnosis
- Vaccine Development and Challenges
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 82. Neisseria gonorrhoeae
- Introduction
- Classification
- Genetics
- Clinical Manifestations of Disease
- Co-Infection
- Pathogenesis
- Host Immune System Evasion Strategies
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Therapy and Resistance
- The Need for a Gonococcal Vaccine
- References
- Chapter 83. Bacterial Vaginosis-Associated Bacteria
- Introduction
- Clinical Features, Epidemiology and Risk Factors
- Microbiology of Bacterial Vaginosis
- Polymicrobial Aetiology of Bacterial Vaginosis
- Clinical Diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis
- Molecular Diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis
- Complications and Adverse Health Outcomes
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 78. Bacterial Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs): A Clinical Overview
- Part 14: Respiratory Tract Infections
- Chapter 84. Respiratory Tract Infections: A Clinical Approach
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology of Respiratory Tract Infections
- Delineating the Clinical Syndrome
- Medical Characteristics of the Affected Patient
- Circumstances of Infection
- Laboratory Testing
- References
- Chapter 85. Bordetella pertussis
- Bordetella Genus
- Origin of Bordetella pertussis
- Bacteriological Characteristics of Bordetella pertussis
- Virulence Determinants of Bordetella pertussis
- Synergy Between Bordetella Virulence Determinants
- Interactions of Bordetella pertussis with Its Host
- Clinical Characteristics of the Disease Caused by Bordetella pertussis and Treatment
- Prevention of Bordetella pertussis Infection
- Bordetella pertussis Evolution Since the Introduction of Pertussis Vaccines
- Control of Bordetella pertussis in the Future
- References
- Chapter 86. Streptococcus pneumoniae
- Streptococcus pneumoniae History and Identification
- Pneumococcal Capsular Polysaccharides and Serotypes
- Competence and Pherotype Diversity
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Pneumococcal Clones
- The Natural Habitat of Streptococcus pneumoniae
- Aetiological Diagnosis of Infections Due to Streptococcus pneumoniae
- Pneumococcal Vaccines
- References
- Chapter 87. Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- Klebsiella pneumoniae
- Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 88. Moraxella catarrhalis
- Taxonomy
- Identification and Biochemical Characteristics
- Epidemiology and Infections
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Genomics and Metabolism
- Structure and Virulence Mechanisms
- Immune Response and Vaccine Development
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 89. Mycoplasmas and Ureaplasmas of Humans
- Classification
- Identification
- Structure
- Cell Biology and Pathogenesis
- Methods for Detection and Characterization
- Molecular Typing Systems and Organism Subtypes
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 90. Legionella
- Legionella
- Legionellosis
- Microbial Ecology
- Risk Factors
- Pathogenesis
- The Macrophage Infectivity Potentiator (Mip) Protein
- Immune Response
- Diagnostics
- Molecular Epidemiology
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 91. Corynebacterium spp. as Established and Emerging Respiratory Pathogens
- A Review of CORYNEBACTERIUM diphtheriae
- Non-diphtheriae Corynebacterium spp. as Emerging Respiratory Pathogens
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 84. Respiratory Tract Infections: A Clinical Approach
- Part 15: Mycobacterial Infections
- Chapter 92. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- The Great White Plague
- Global Epidemiology
- The Contagious Nature of TB
- Basic Microbiology
- Relevant Pathophysiology
- Immunity
- Host Genetic Factors in TB
- TB and the HIV Pandemic
- Mycobacterial Genomics
- Diagnosis of Latent TB Infection (LTBI)
- Diagnosis of Active TB
- Molecular-Based TB Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Vaccines
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 93. Mycobacterium leprae
- The Disease
- The Pathogen
- Host Response
- Prevention of Leprosy
- References
- Chapter 94. The Mycobacterium avium Complex and Slowly Growing Mycobacteria
- Diseases of Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria
- NTM Pulmonary Disease
- NTM Sinusitis and Otitis Media
- Mycobacterial Cervical Lymphadenitis in Children
- Bacteraemia in Immunodeficient or Immunosuppressed Individuals
- Device- and Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Differential Diagnosis of NTM Infection
- Physiologic and Structural Features Relevant to NTM Epidemiology
- Environmental Sources of NTM
- Methods to Reduce Human NTM Exposure
- Laboratory Diagnosis of NTM Infection
- Treatment and Measurement of Antibiotic Susceptibility of NTM Isolates
- Unique Features of the Mycobacterium avium Complex
- Mycobacterium kansasii
- Mycobacterium marinum
- Mycobacterium xenopi
- Mycobacterium malmoense
- Mycobacterium haemophilum
- References
- Chapter 95. Rapidly Growing Mycobacteria
- Introduction
- Molecular Methods of Identification of Rapidly Growing Mycobacteria
- Molecular Methods for Typing of Rapidly Growing Mycobacteria
- Resistance Determinants in Rapidly Growing Mycobacteria
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 92. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- Part 16: Central Nervous System Infections
- Chapter 96. Bacterial Infections of the Central Nervous System: Pathogenesis, Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects
- Bacterial Meningitis
- Clinical Features
- Mechanisms of Bacterial Invasion
- Inflammatory Responses
- Effectors of Cell Injury
- Host Susceptibility Factors
- Infections with Spirochaetes
- Tuberculosis
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 97. Haemophilus influenzae
- Introduction
- Haemophilus Influenzae Disease
- Pathogenesis of Haemophilus Influenzae
- Fimbrial Adhesins
- The Molecular Basis of Fimbrial Phase Variation
- High-Molecular-Weight Surface Proteins
- Haemophilus Influenzae Adhesin
- Invasion of Eukaryotic Cells
- Iron and Haem Acquisition
- Virulence Determinants of Invasive Disease due to H. Influenzae Type b
- Capsular Polysaccharide
- Haemophilus Influenzae Vaccine
- Genetic Relationship Between Capsulated and Non-Encapsulated Strains
- Lipopolysaccharide
- Tetrameric Repeats and Catalytic Function
- References
- Chapter 98. Neisseria meningitidis
- Overview of the Meningococcus
- Progression of Meningococcal Disease
- Molecular Virulence Determinants
- Diagnosis and Management of Meningococcal Disease
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 99. Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Streptococci)
- β-Haemolisin/Cytolysin
- Pili
- Serine-Rich Repeat Proteins
- Fibrinogen-Binding Proteins
- Laminin-Binding Protein
- Hypervirulent GBS Adhesin – HvgA
- INVASION-ASSOCIATED GENE (iagA) – Lipoteichoic acid (LTA)
- Polysaccharide Capsule
- Other Virulence Factors
- Vaccines
- References
- Chapter 96. Bacterial Infections of the Central Nervous System: Pathogenesis, Pathophysiology and Clinical Aspects
- Part 17: Animal and Ectoparasitic Source Infections
- Chapter 100. Bacterial Zoonoses: An Overview
- What are Zoonoses?
- Why are Zoonoses Becoming Increasingly Recognized as a Problem?
- Post-Genomic Impacts
- Lifestyle Changes and Bacterial Zoonoses
- Companion Animals and Zoonoses
- Occupational Zoonoses
- Bacterial Zoonoses and Climate Change
- Dual Use of Zoonotic Agents
- Mapping and Predicting Zoonotic Infection
- Control and Risk Reduction
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 101. Brucella
- Classification
- Genome
- Morphological and Biochemical Characteristics
- Structure
- Physiology
- Pathogenesis
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Immunity
- Epidemiology and Control
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 102. Bacillus anthracis and Other Bacillus Species
- Bacillus Species Similarities and Differences
- Medical and Public Health Importance
- Sporulation and Germination
- Virulence Factors
- Basic Identification and Diagnosis of Bacillus species
- Vaccines
- Animal Models for Anthrax
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 103. Yersinia pestis
- Epidemiology
- Taxonomy
- History
- The Genome
- Chromosome
- Plasmids
- Physiology
- Catabolism
- Anabolism
- Global Regulation
- Structure
- Disease
- Resistance to non-specific Host Defence Mechanisms
- Visceral Invasion
- Plasminogen Activator
- Assimilation of Fe3+
- Vegetative Growth
- pCD
- Organization and Regulation
- Chromosomal Determinants
- Immunity
- The Flea Vector
- Safety and Containment
- Identification
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 104. Borrelia burgdorferi and Other Borrelia Species
- Taxonomy
- Identification
- Molecular Identification of Borrelia Species
- Morphology
- Physiology
- Genome
- Population Genetics
- Pathogenesis
- Immunity
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Epidemiology and control
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 105. Bartonella
- Bartonellosis
- Classification
- Identification
- Structure
- Genome
- Physiology
- Products
- Pathogenesis
- Immunity and Host Response
- Diagnosis
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Epidemiology and Control
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 106. Coxiella
- History
- Q Fever
- Laboratory Diagnosis of Q Fever
- Treatment
- Q Fever (Coxiellosis) in Animals
- Routes of Transmission
- Epidemiology
- Prevention and Control
- Classification
- Identification
- Restriction Fragment-Length Polymorphism (RFLP) and other Genomic Typing Methods
- Physiology
- Products
- Genetics
- Immunology of Q Fever
- Role of Innate Immunity in Q Fever
- Role of Adaptive Immunity in Q Fever
- Specific Questions about Q Fever
- References
- Chapter 107. Leptospira and Leptospirosis
- Historical Aspects
- Transmission Cycle
- Epidemiology
- Classification
- Leptospira Microbiology
- Growth Conditions
- Genome Architecture
- Virulence Factors
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnostic Methods
- Treatment
- Prevention and Control
- Leptospira Immunity
- Immune Evasion in Leptospirosis
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 108. Francisella
- Introduction
- Taxonomy, Epidemiology and Ecology
- Tularaemia
- Pathogenic Lifestyle of Francisella
- Regulation of Gene Expression During Host Infection
- Extracellular Phase of Infection
- Intracellular phase of infection
- Evasion of Development of Adaptive Immunity
- Infection Models
- Tularaemia Vaccine Development
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 109. Ehrlichia
- Introduction
- Morphology
- Phylogeny
- Genomic Features
- Epidemiology
- Pathogenesis and Pathology
- Immunity
- Clinical Presentation
- Diagnosis and Treatment
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 110. Anaplasma
- Introduction
- History and Phylogenetics
- Epidemiology
- HGA Clinical Features, Diagnosis and Treatment
- Microbial Colonization and Pathogenesis
- Colonization of the Tick Vector
- Immunology and Immunobiology of HGA
- Conclusion and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 111. Rickettsia
- Classification
- Morphological and Biological Characteristics
- Genome
- Physiology
- Products
- Pathogenesis
- Identification and Diagnosis
- Molecular Identification
- Immunity
- Antimicrobial Therapy
- Epidemiology and Control
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 112. Orientia
- Important Facts at a Glance
- Introduction
- Identification
- Structure
- Physiology
- Cell Biology
- Pathophysiology
- Immunity
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 100. Bacterial Zoonoses: An Overview
- Part 12: Urinary Tract Infections
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 15th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123971692
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977632
About the Editor-in-Chief
Yi-Wei Tang
Dr. Yi-Wei Tang is currently the Chief of the Clinical Microbiology Service at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, USA. He was a Lecturer and Clinical Fellow at the Mayo Clinic and Assistant Professor, Associate Professor to Professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has been engaged in medical and molecular microbiology translational researches, aimed at developing and evaluating new and advanced microbiological diagnostic testing procedures. Dr. Tang ranks among the top of the scientific field in clinical and molecular microbiology, as evidenced by his election as an Editor for the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, an Associate Editor for the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and a Fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Tang has been recognized for his extraordinary expertise in the molecular microbiology diagnosis and monitoring with 156 peer-reviewed articles and 68 book chapters in this field during the past 20 years. Dr. Tang is a chief editor of a Springer book “Advanced Techniques in Diagnostic Microbiology” and a co-editor of two ASM Press books “Molecular Microbiology: Diagnostic Principle and Practice” and “Diagnostic Microbiology in Immunocompromised Host”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
About the Editor
Andrew Sails
Dr Andrew Sails is a Consultant Clinical Scientist at the Public Health England Microbiology Services Laboratory in Newcastle upon Tyne, where he is Head of Molecular Diagnostics and Research and Development. He graduated in Biology from Manchester University in 1991 and began his clinical microbiology career at Preston Public Health Laboratory. Further postgraduate study resulted in a Masters degree in Biomedical Science from Manchester Metropolitan University and a PhD in Medical Microbiology from the University of Central Lancashire. He carried out postdoctoral research the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, USA research into the development of DNA sequence-based subtyping of Campylobacter and other pathogenic foodborne bacteria. He returned to the UK in 2003 to take up his current post at Newcastle, where is Head of Molecular Diagnostics and leads the development and evaluation of new technology and methods for microbiological diagnosis, identification and typing of microbial pathogens. In 2004 he was awarded the W.H. Pierce Memorial Prize for outstanding contributions to bacteriology by The Society for Applied Microbiology.
He has worked extensively in the area of molecular diagnostics and molecular epidemiology of infectious disease (M. tuberculosis, Campylobacter and C. difficile in particular) and has published in these areas. His current research interests include the detection and fingerprinting of pathogens and the application of molecular biology to clinical microbiology to aid the diagnosis and management of infectious disease. He has served on the editorial board of several journals including Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and the Open Microbiology Journal. He is a member of several learned societies including Society for Applied Microbiology, The Federation of Clinical Scientists, The Association of Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine and is an affiliate member of the Royal College of Pathologists. Since 2005 he has been a member of The Society for Applied Microbiology Executive Committee and is currently serving as its Honorary Meetings Secretary. He was also recently appointed as a Visiting Fellow at Northumbria University where he is contributes to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and PhD supervision.
Affiliations and Expertise
PHE Microbiology Services Newcastle, The Medical School, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
Reviews
"This set is a wonderful addition to the field of medical microbiology. It contains an enormous wealth of useful information, and successfully depicts the most recent developments that have continued to exponentially expand the field of bacterial pathogenesis. This will be an extremely useful resource for medical students, clinicians, and academic scientists alike." -Thomas C. Zahrt for DOODY'S (2003)
"...without question this work is destined to be successful as a teaching and information resource. ...Each chapter is well referenced should additional information be desired. ...Indeed, this work deserves a place in medical libraries because it is leading the way to where medical microbiology is going." —Albert Ballows for DIAGNOSTIC MICROBIOLOGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASE (2002)