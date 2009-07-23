Molecular Mechanisms of Hormone Actions on Behavior
1st Edition
Description
A single volume of 31 articles, Mechanisms of Hormone Actions on Behavior is an authoritative selection of relevant chapters from the Hormones Brain and Behavior 2e MRW, the most comprehensive source of neuroendocrinological information assembled to date (AP June 2009).
The study of hormones as they impact the brain and, subsequently, behavior is a central topic in neuroscience, endocrinology and psychiatry. This volume offers an overview of neuroendocrinological topics, approaching the subject from the perspective of the mechanisms which control hormone actions on behavior. Female, male and stress hormones are discussed at the cellular, behavioral and developmental level, and sexual differentiation of the development of hormone-dependent neuronal systems, neuropeptides/neuromodulators, and steroid-inducedneuroplasticity are addressed. There is simply no other current single-volume reference with such comprehensive coverage and depth.
Authors selected are the internationally renowned experts for the particular topics on which they write, and the volume is richly illustrated with over 175 figures (over 50 in color). A collection of articles reviewing our fundamental knowledge of the mechanisms of neuroendocrinology, the book provides an essential, affordable reference for researchers, clinicians and graduate students in the area.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive single-volume source of up-to-date data on the mechanisms behind neuroendocrinology, with review articles covering x,y z
- Chapters synthesize information otherwise dispersed across a number of journal articles and book chapters, thus saving researchers the time consuming process of finding and integrating this information themselves
- Offering outstanding scholarship, each chapter is written by an expert in the topic area and approximately 35% of chapters are written by international contributors
- Provides more fully vetted expert knowledge than any existing work with broad appeal for the US, UK and Europe, accurately crediting the contributions to research in those regions
- Heavily illustrated with 175 figures, approximately 54 in color
- Presents material in most visually useful form for the reader
Readership
Behavioral neuroendocrinologists, basic neuroscience researchers, graduate students in neuroendocrinology, neuroscience and endocrinology.
Table of Contents
Section I: Cellular & Molecular Mechanisms
- Rapid Membrane Effects of Estrogen in the CNS, Martin J. Kelly & Oline K. Rønnekleiv (Oregon Health Sciences Univ, USA)
- Estrogen Regulation of Neurotransmitter and Growth Factor Signaling, Anne Etgen & Luis Garcia-Segura (The Cajal Institute, Spain)
- Genetic Mechanisms in Neural and Hormonal Controls Over Female Reproductive Behaviors, Donald Pfaff (Rockefeller Univ, USA)
- Molecular Biology of estrogen receptor action, Zafar Nawaz (Univ of Miami, USA)
- Molecular Biology of Androgen Action, Kathryn J. Jones (Loyola Univ, USA)
- Androgen Actions on Receptors and Channels: Regulation of Electrical Excitability and Synaptic Transmission, Leslie P. Henderson & Carlos A.A. Penatti (Dartmouth Medical School, USA)
- Model Systems for the Study of Androgen-Regulated Gene Expression in the Central Nervous System, Donald J. Tindall & Hannelore V. Heemers (Mayo Clinic, USA)
- Thyroid hormones in neural tissue, Ronald Michael Lechank, Csaba Fekete & Roberto Toni (Univ of Bologna, Italy)
- Nuclear mechanisms of glucocorticoid action, Gordon Hager, Diana Stavreva & Ty C. Voss (NIH, USA)
- Acute Corticosteroid Actions in the Brain: Cellular Mechanisms and Behavioral Consequences, Miles Orchinik, Paul Gasser & Christopher Lowry (Univ of Bristol, UK)
- Corticosteroid Actions on Electrical Activity in the Brain, E. Ronald de Kloet, Marian Joëls, Henk Karst & Harm J. Krugers (Leiden Univ, Netherlands)
- Molecular genomics of mineralocorticoid actions, Peter J. Fuller & Morag Young (Prince Henry's Inst of Medical Research, Australia)
- Molecular genomics of progestin actions, Marc Tetel & Carol Lange (Wellesley College, USA)
- Mechanism of Progesterone Receptor Action in the Brain, Shaila K. Mani & Bert W. O'Malley (Baylor College, USA)
- Progesterone: Synthesis, Metabolism, Mechanisms of Action, and Effects in the Nervous System: An Overview, Michael Schumacher (INSERM, France)
- Neuroactive Steroids and the GABA-A Receptor, Sheryl S. Smith (SUNY Health Sci Center, USA)
Section II: Development of Hormone-Dependent Neuronal Systems, Sexual Differentiation
- Sex differences in the brain in the age of genetics, Arthur P. Arnold (UCLA, USA)
- Sexual Differentiation of the Brain: Mode, Mechanisms, and Meaning, Geert J. De Vries & Nancy Forger (UMass Amherst, USA)
- Early Life Experiences: Enduring Behavioral, Neurological and Endocrinological Consequences, Regina Sullivan, Russell Romeo & Akaysha C. Tang (Univ of Oklahoma, USA)
- Thyroid Hormones and Brain Development, Juan Bernal (Univ of Madrid, Spain)
- Neuroendocrine Regulation of Puberty, Sergio R. Ojeda & Ei Terasawa (Univ of Wisconsin-Madison, USA)
- Sex steroids and neural growth in adulthood, Bradley Cooke & Catherine S. Woolley (Northwestern, USA)
- Adult Neurogenesis in the Mammalian Brain, Liisa Galea (Univ of British Columbia, Canada)
- Estrogen and Progesterone in aging and damaged nervous systems, Patti Hurn & Donald Stein (Emory University, USA)
Section III: Neuropeptides & Neuromodulators
- Oxytocin, Larry Young & Hans H. Zingg (McGill Univ, Canada)
- Vasopressin Receptors, Joseph G. Verbalis (Georgetown, USA)
- The Cell Biology of Oxytocin and Vasopressin Cells, Jeffrey G. Tasker, Dominique A. Poulain & Dionysia T. Theodosis (Univ Bordeaux, France)
- Energy Partitioning, Ingestive Behavior and Reproductive Success, Jill Schneider & Alan G. Watts (USC, USA)
- Stress, Opioid Peptides and their Receptors, Ryszard Przewlocki (Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland)
- Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone, P. Michael Conn, Lothar Jennes, Alfredo Ulloa-Aguirre, Jo Ann Janovick & Valeriya Adjan (Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, USA)
- Corticotropin-Releasing Factor: Putative Neurotransmitter Actions of a Neurohormone, Rita J. Valentino & Elisabeth J. Van Bockstaele (Thomas Jefferson Univ, USA)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 23rd July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958583
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749390
About the Editor
Anne Etgen
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, U.S.A.
Donald Pfaff
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, Rockefeller University, New York, USA