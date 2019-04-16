Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
1st Edition
Biomarkers, Neurochemistry, and Therapy
Considerable progress has been made in neurochemical and therapeutic aspects of dementia research in recent years. Molecular and Therapeutic Aspects of Dementia presents readers with comprehensive and cutting-edge information on the neurochemical mechanisms of various types of dementias. It provides a clearly written and logically organized and comprehensive overview of molecular aspects of risk factors, symptoms, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies for various types of dementia. This book is written for the international audience of neurochemists, neuroscientists, neurologists, neuropharmacologists, and clinicians. The hope is that this discussion will not only integrate and consolidate knowledge in this field, but will jumpstart more studies on molecular mechanisms and therapeutic aspects of dementia.
The comprehensive information in this monograph may not only help in early detection of various types of dementia and dementia linked neurological disorders, but also promote discovery of new drugs, which may block or delay the onset of dementia in elderly patients. Understanding the course of dementia is important not only for patients, caregivers, and health professionals, but also for health policy-makers, who have to plan for national resources needed in the management of an increasing number of dementia cases.
- Provides a comprehensive overview of molecular aspects of risk factors, symptoms, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies for various types of dementia
- Summarizes cutting edge research information on signal transduction processes associated with neurochemistry of dementia
- Discusses the synthesis, metabolism, and role of lipid mediators in dementia
Researchers, physicians, students in neuroscience, neurology, neurochemistry and neuropharmacology
Table of Contents
1. Neurochemical Aspects of Dementia
2. Neurochemical aspects of post-stroke dementia
3. Neurochemical Aspects of Alzheimer’s Type of Dementia
4. Neurochemical aspects of Lewy body dementia
5. Neurochemical aspects of vascular dementia
6. Neurochemical aspects of frontotemporal dementia
7. Potential treatment strategies for dementia with pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions
8. Potential treatment strategies for the treatment of dementia with Chinese medicinal plants
9. Potential treatment strategies of dementia with Ayurvedic medicines
10. Summary and perspective for future research on dementia
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167311
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163474
Akhlaq A. Farooqui
Akhlaq A. Farooqui is a leader in the field of signal transduction, brain phospholipases A2, bioactive ether lipid metabolism, polyunsaturated fatty acid metabolism, glycerophospholipid-, sphingolipid-, and cholesterol-derived lipid mediators, glutamate-induced neurotoxicity and modulation of signal transduction by phytochemicals. He has published more than 200 hundred papers, authored 11 monographs: Glycerophospholipids in Brain: Phospholipase A2 in Neurological Disorders (2007); Neurochemical Aspects of Excitotoxicity (2008); Metabolism and Functions of Bioactive Ether Lipids in Brain (2008); and Hot Topics in Neural Membrane Lipidology (2009); Beneficial Effects of Fish Oil in Human Brain (2009); Neurochemical Aspects of Neurotraumatic and Neurodegenerative Diseases (2010); Lipid Mediators and their Metabolism in the Brain (2011); Phytochemicals, Signal Transduction, and Neurological Disorders (2012); Metabolic Syndrome: An Important Risk Factor for Stroke, Alzheimer Disease, Depression (2013); Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Neurological Disorders (2014); High Calorie Diet and the Human Brain: Consequences of Long Term Consumption (2015); Therapeutic Potentials of Curcumin for Alzheimer Disease (2016). All monographs are published by Springer, New York. Akhlaq A. Farooqui has edited 10 books published by Wiley Blackwell Publishing Company, New York; Nova Science Publisher, New York; Bentham Science Publishers, Dubai, and Elsevier, San Diego, CA.
Research Scientist, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA