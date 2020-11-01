COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Molecular Imprinted Polymer Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199527

Molecular Imprinted Polymer Composites

1st Edition

Synthesis, Characterisation and Applications

Editors: Sabu Thomas Sooraj M.P. Archana Nair Beena Mathew
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199527
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
Dr.Sooraj M P, Research Staff Advanced Molecular Material Research Centre, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam
2. Fundamental aspects of molecular imprinting
Dr. Bianca Ciui, Iuliu Haţieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, UMF Cluj, Department of Analytic Chemistry and Instrumental Analysis, Romania
3 Parameters that affect molecular imprinting
Dr.Jianping Li, College of Chemistry and Bioengineering, Guilin University of Technology, Jiangan Road, Guangxi, 541004, China
4. Need of nanostructures in molecular imprinting
Dr.Prof. Hiroyuki Asanuma, ASANUMA Lab. Department of Biomolecular Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, Nagoya University, Japan
5. Types of nanomaterials used in molecular imprinting technology
Dr.Valcarcel M, Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Córdoba, Marie Curie Building, Córdoba, Spain
6. Zero dimensional particles in molecular imprinting
Dr.Dorota Maciejewska, Department of Organic Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland
7. One dimensional nanostructures in molecular imprinting
Dr.Adeniyi S. Ogunlaja, Nelson Mandela University | NMMU, Department of Chemistry
8. Two dimensional nanostructures in molecular imprinting
Dr.F. Canfarotta, MIP Diagnostics Ltd., University of Leicester, UK
9. Spectroscopic characterisation of imprinted polymer composite
Dr.Richard J. Ansell, University of Leeds · School of Chemistry
10. Morphological characterisation of imprinted polymer composite
Prof .Sabu Thomas, Professor of Polymer Science & Engineering, School of Chemical Sciences and Founder Director, International and Inter UniversityCentre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University
11. Thermal characterisation of imprinted polymer composit
Dr. CeylanHepokur, C. Hepokur Biochemistry Research Laboratory, Chemistry Department, Cumhuriyet University, Turkey
12 Molecular imprinted polymer composites in biological analysis
Dr. Antonio MartínEsteban, Departamento de Medio Ambiente, INIA, Madrid
13. Molecular imprinted polymer composites in separation sciences
Dr.Luigi Agrofoglio, Université d'Orléans | UO · Institute of Organic and Analytical Chemistry
14. Molecular imprinted polymer composites as sensor
Dr. Igor Yu. Galaev, Department of Biotechnology, Chemical Center for Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Lund University, Sweden
15. Molecular imprinted polymer composites in waste water treatment
Dr. Wlodzimierz Kutner Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
16. Molecular imprinted polymer composites in drug delivery
Shabi Abbas Zaidi, Department of Chemistry, Kwangwoon University, Wolgye-Dong, Nowon-Gu, Seoul, Korea
17. Molecular imprinted polymer composites in SPPS
Prof. Sergey A. Piletsky, Professor in BioanalyticalChemistryPostgraduate Admissions Tutor, Department of Chemistry, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK
18. Molecular imprinted polymer composites in catalysis
Dr. Mirata, Fosca, Queen Mary, University of London, School of Biological and Chemical Sciences, London, UK

Description

The design of composite materials containing nanostructures and molecular imprinted polymers has materialized the ever-sought out vision of homogeneous molecular imprinted polymers. The inherent high surface-to-volume ratio of nanostructures has served well in increasing the surface area of conventional bulk polymers. In recent decades, molecularly imprinted polymer nanocomposite materials have attracted much attention for their potential applications in the fields of separation science, sensing, drug delivery, waste water treatment and catalysis.

Key Features

  • Emphasis on molecular imprinted polymer composites and their potential for commercialization
  • Emphasis on the synthesis, characterization and applications of these materials
  • Analyzes the effect of incorporation of different nanostructures on the thermodynamic, kinetic and adsorption behaviour of imprinted sorbents

Readership

MIPs have shown their tremendous potential being very selective and robust polymeric material for detection of many valuable analytes in different areas. Hence, scientific community related to chemistry, materials, biology areas may be the right target

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199527

About the Editors

Sabu Thomas

Prof. Sabu Thomas is currently the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is a Professor at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Full Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His ground-breaking research has covered the areas of polymer science and engineering, polymer nanocomposites, elastomers, polymer blends, interpenetrating polymer networks, polymer membranes, green composites and nanocomposites, nanomedicine and green nanotechnology. Prof. Thomas has received several national and international awards in recognition for his work, and recently received Honoris Causa (DSc) from the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France, in recognition for his contributions to polymer science and engineering. Prof. Thomas has published over 750 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 74 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India

Sooraj M.P.

Dr. Sooraj M.P. is a researcher in the Advanced Molecular Material Research Center, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Ghandi University, Kerala India. His areas of research include: Material Characterization; Nanomaterials; Polymers; Nanostructured Materials; SEM Analysis; FTIR Analysis; TEM Image Analysis; Carbon Nanomaterials; Powder X-ray Diffraction and TGA.

Affiliations and Expertise

the Advanced Molecular Material Research Center, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Ghandi University, Kerala India

Archana Nair

Dr. Archana S. Nair is a researcher in the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India.

Beena Mathew

Dr. Beena Mathew received her M.Sc., Ph.D from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, India. She is currently an Associate Professor in physical sciences. In 2017 she was appointed as Director for the School of chemical Sciences at M.G. University. She had been a teacher and researcher at the same institute for more than twenty-four years. She has presented more than 100 papers in high-profile international journals and was a post-doctoral fellow at Kyushu University, Japan. Her research interests include: self-assembled supramolecular materials, green chemistry, molecular sensors, targeted drug delivery and solid-phase peptide synthesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

M.Sc., Ph.D from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, India. She is currently an Associate Professor in physical sciences

