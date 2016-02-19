Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin, Volume 17

Our understanding of the molecular genetics of immunoglobulins has been enormously advanced by the application of recombinant DNA technology. This new volume in the popular series New Comprehensive Biochemistry contains eight chapters that draw together reviews summarising the research into immunoglobulins and the arrangement, rearrangement and expression of their gene structure.

Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin will be of particular importance to those working in the areas of genetics and molecular biology, immunology, and cell biology.