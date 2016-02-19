Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin, Volume 17
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Structure and Function of Antibodies (Dennis R. Burton). Introduction. Structure of IgG. Functions of IgG. Structure of Other Immunoglobulins in Relation to IgG. Structure and Function of IgM. Structure and Function of IgA. Structure and Function of IgD. Structure and Function of IgE. Summary. References. Chapter 2. Genes Encoding the Immunogobulin Constant Regions (Marianne Brüggemann). Introduction. Chromosomal Localization. Organization of Constant Region Genes. Structure of Individual Constant Region Genes. References. Chapter 3. Genes Encoding Immunoglobin Variable Regions (Peter H. Brodeur). Introduction. Gene Structure. Gene Families. Gene Number. Chromosome Assignment. Gene Organization. Polymorphism. Concluding Remarks. References. Chapter 4. Assembly of Immunoglobulin Variable Region Gene Segments (Michael Reth and Lise Leclerq). Introduction. The Rearrangement Mechanism. Order of Rearrangement Events During B Cell Development. Allelic Exclusion of Immunoglobulin Gene Expression. References. Chapter 5. Immunoglobulin Heavy Chain Class Switching (Ulrich Krawinkel and Andreas Radbruch). Introduction. Frequency of Class Switching. Switch Competence and Regulation. Molecular Analysis. (References). Chapter 6. Immunoglobulin Gene Expression (Graham P. Cook, John O. Mason and Michael S. Neuberger). Introduction. Tumours as Models. Patterns of Immunoglobulin Gene Expression during B Cell Ontogeny. Processes Regulating Immunoglobulin Gene Expression. Major Aspects of Cell-Type Specificity. References. Chapter 7. The Generation and Utilization of Antibody Variable Region Diversity (Tim Manser). Introduction. Antigen Independent Diversity. Antigen Dependent Diversity. Summary. References. Chapter 8. The Immunoglobulin Superfamily (Franco Calabi). Introduction. The Immunoglobulin Homology Unit. The T Cell Receptor. MHC Antigens. Other Members involved in Immune Functions. Members expressed outside the Immune System. Evolutionary Considerations. References.
Description
Our understanding of the molecular genetics of immunoglobulins has been enormously advanced by the application of recombinant DNA technology. This new volume in the popular series New Comprehensive Biochemistry contains eight chapters that draw together reviews summarising the research into immunoglobulins and the arrangement, rearrangement and expression of their gene structure.
Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin will be of particular importance to those working in the areas of genetics and molecular biology, immunology, and cell biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st December 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860763