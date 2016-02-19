Molecular Genetic Medicine
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Molecular Genetic Medicine, Volume I, provides an overview of the progress in several of the most important areas of modern molecular genetics and medicine. The aim is to present a technical and historical picture of the concept that it is through a thorough understanding of genetics of all kinds of human diseases, even infectious diseases, that effective treatments will finally come. The book opens with a discussion of the origins and development of the Human Genome Project. This is followed by separate chapters on the development of immune-deficient mice as models for human hematopoietic disease; the application of genetic techniques for testing identity and relatedness of persons; and advances in recombinant DNA technology and their applications in drug discovery. The final chapter discusses the impact of molecular biology and molecular evolution on debates about the origin of humans, and about the origins both of the characteristics that they share with other animals and of those that make humans unique.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 The Genesis of the Human Genome Project
I. Introduction
II. Technical and Scientific Background
III. Origins of Genome Research Programs
IV. Conclusions
References
2 Immune-Deficient Mice as Models for Human Hematopoietic Disease
I. Introduction
II. Hematopoiesis
III. Genetic Manipulation of Hematopoietic Stem Cells
IV. Engraftment of Human Hematopoietic Cells in Immune-Deficient Mice
V. Applications
VI. Summary
References
3 An Application of DNA Sequencing to a Human Rights Problem
I. Introduction: The Historical Context
II. The Current State of the Art of Human Identification Using Genetic Techniques
III. Sequencing of Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) as a Genetic System for Testing Relationships
IV. Diversity of the Control Region of Human mtDNA
V. Isolation of mtDNA from Various Human Tissues
VI. Testing Relationships in Argentina
References
4 Molecular Genetics and Drug Discovery
I. Introduction
II. Therapeutics Produced by Recombinant DNA Technology
III. Site-Directed Mutagenesis
IV. Genetically Engineered Drug Discovery Tools
V. Future Prospects
References
5 The Role of Molecular Biology in Human Evolutionary Studies: Current Status and Future Prospects
I. Introduction
II. The Unique Features of Primate Evolution
III. The Primate Family Trees
IV. Two Extreme Genetic Models for Human Origins and Evolution
V. Human History and the Genetics of Regional Transition
VI. Mitochondria and Human Evolution
VII. Will It Be Possible to Find a Y-Chromosome Adam?
VIII. The Extent of Human Diversity
IX. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262055
About the Editor
Theodore Friedmann
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA