Molecular Endocrinology examines basic principles in molecular endocrinology using selected examples. It looks at the molecular aspects of hormone action, from hormone-receptor interactions to second messenger generation, gene induction, and post-transcriptional control. It also explores the regulation of nuclear receptors and membrane receptors, the nontranscriptional effects of hormones, the modifications of histone and nonhistone protein, the molecular evolution of the endocrine system, and the molecular bases of endocrinopathies. Organized into five sections comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with a brief summary of general endocrinology and then discusses the basic characteristics of hormones and their regulation, illustrated by the hormonal control of calcium metabolism. It explains other major endocrine systems, including the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and thyroid gland. The remainder of the text focuses on receptors and how to determine their number and affinity; the structure, function, and metabolism of nuclear and membrane receptors; the mechanisms for the regulation of receptor activity; the major second messengers, such as cyclic nucleotides, and how they can directly affect cellular processes; the role of phospholipids in signal transduction; mediators such as polyamines, oligosaccharides, and the cytoskeleton; the mechanisms by which hormones and their second messengers affect gene expression; and the hormonal control of various post-transcriptional events. This book will be of interest to biologists and those working in the field of molecular endocrinology.