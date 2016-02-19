Molecular Endocrinology
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Endocrinology examines basic principles in molecular endocrinology using selected examples. It looks at the molecular aspects of hormone action, from hormone-receptor interactions to second messenger generation, gene induction, and post-transcriptional control. It also explores the regulation of nuclear receptors and membrane receptors, the nontranscriptional effects of hormones, the modifications of histone and nonhistone protein, the molecular evolution of the endocrine system, and the molecular bases of endocrinopathies. Organized into five sections comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with a brief summary of general endocrinology and then discusses the basic characteristics of hormones and their regulation, illustrated by the hormonal control of calcium metabolism. It explains other major endocrine systems, including the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and thyroid gland. The remainder of the text focuses on receptors and how to determine their number and affinity; the structure, function, and metabolism of nuclear and membrane receptors; the mechanisms for the regulation of receptor activity; the major second messengers, such as cyclic nucleotides, and how they can directly affect cellular processes; the role of phospholipids in signal transduction; mediators such as polyamines, oligosaccharides, and the cytoskeleton; the mechanisms by which hormones and their second messengers affect gene expression; and the hormonal control of various post-transcriptional events. This book will be of interest to biologists and those working in the field of molecular endocrinology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1 Introduction and General Endocrinology
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 General Endocrinology
Part 2 Receptors
Chapter 3 Kinetics
Chapter 4 Nuclear Receptors
Chapter 5 Membrane Receptors
Chapter 6 Receptor Regulation
Part 3 Transduction
Chapter 7 Cyclic Nucleotides
Chapter 8 Calcium, Calmodulin, and Phospholipids
Chapter 9 Miscellaneous Second Messengers
Chapter 10 Nontranscriptional Effects of Hormones
Part 4 Gene Regulation by Hormones
Chapter 11 Transcriptional Regulation
Chapter 12 Histone and Nonhistone Protein Modifications
Chapter 13 Posttranscriptional Control
Part 5 Special Topics
Chapter 14 Molecular Evolution of the Endocrine System
Chapter 15 Hormones and Oncogenes
Chapter 16 Molecular Bases of Endocrinopathies
List of Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155762