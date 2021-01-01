COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Molecular Docking for Computer-Aided Drug Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128223123

Molecular Docking for Computer-Aided Drug Design

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Techniques, Resources and Applications

Editor: S. Mohane Coumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128223123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Description

Stay up to date with best practices in molecular modeling and drug design/discovery – quickly and easily. Molecular Docking for Computer-Aided Drug Design: Fundamentals, Techniques, Resources and Applications edited by S. Mohane Coumar offers in-depth coverage on the use of molecular docking for drug design. The book is divided into three main sections covering basic techniques, tools and web servers and applications. It is an essential reference for students and researchers involved in drug design and discovery.

Key Features

  • Covers latest information and state-of-the-art trends in structure-based drug design methodologies
  • Includes case studies
  • Consolidates fundamental concepts and current practice of molecular docking into one convenient resource

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in pharmacy, pharmacology, biochemistry and molecular biology as well as those in bioinformatics, medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, structural biology, and biophysics

Industry professionals working in drug design

Table of Contents

Section 1. Foundations and basic techniques of docking
Section 2. Tools, web servers and resources for docking
Section 3. Applications and case studies of docking

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128223123

About the Editor

S. Mohane Coumar

Dr. S. Mohane Coumar has over 15 years of research experience in the design and discovery of drugs in India and also in Taiwan. From 2010 he is working as Assistant Professor at Centre for Bioinformatics, Pondicherry University, India and has received his Ph.D. (Pharmaceutical Sciences, 2003) from Punjab University, Chandigarh, India. He briefly worked as Research officer at Regional Research Lab, Jammu and as Research Scientist at Ranbaxy Research Labs - New Drug Discovery Unit, Gurgaon, before moving to Taiwan for postdoctoral research. He has over six years (2004-2010) research training at National Health Research Institutes, Taiwan on anti-cancer drug design & development. His research efforts have led to several international patents and publications. Two of his inventions are in Clinical development for the treatment of cancer in Taiwan. At Pondicherry University, his efforts are focused on applying Chemical & biological knowledge to the design and development of drugs using computational approaches such as computer-aided drug design (CADD), NGS data analysis and systems biology approaches. His current research areas includes, anti-cancer and anti-microbial drug discovery with a focus to overcome drug resistance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Centre for Bioinformatics, Pondicherry University, India

