Molecular Docking for Computer-Aided Drug Design
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Techniques, Resources and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Stay up to date with best practices in molecular modeling and drug design/discovery – quickly and easily. Molecular Docking for Computer-Aided Drug Design: Fundamentals, Techniques, Resources and Applications edited by S. Mohane Coumar offers in-depth coverage on the use of molecular docking for drug design. The book is divided into three main sections covering basic techniques, tools and web servers and applications. It is an essential reference for students and researchers involved in drug design and discovery.
Key Features
- Covers latest information and state-of-the-art trends in structure-based drug design methodologies
- Includes case studies
- Consolidates fundamental concepts and current practice of molecular docking into one convenient resource
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in pharmacy, pharmacology, biochemistry and molecular biology as well as those in bioinformatics, medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, structural biology, and biophysics
Industry professionals working in drug design
Table of Contents
Section 1. Foundations and basic techniques of docking
Section 2. Tools, web servers and resources for docking
Section 3. Applications and case studies of docking
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223123
About the Editor
S. Mohane Coumar
Dr. S. Mohane Coumar has over 15 years of research experience in the design and discovery of drugs in India and also in Taiwan. From 2010 he is working as Assistant Professor at Centre for Bioinformatics, Pondicherry University, India and has received his Ph.D. (Pharmaceutical Sciences, 2003) from Punjab University, Chandigarh, India. He briefly worked as Research officer at Regional Research Lab, Jammu and as Research Scientist at Ranbaxy Research Labs - New Drug Discovery Unit, Gurgaon, before moving to Taiwan for postdoctoral research. He has over six years (2004-2010) research training at National Health Research Institutes, Taiwan on anti-cancer drug design & development. His research efforts have led to several international patents and publications. Two of his inventions are in Clinical development for the treatment of cancer in Taiwan. At Pondicherry University, his efforts are focused on applying Chemical & biological knowledge to the design and development of drugs using computational approaches such as computer-aided drug design (CADD), NGS data analysis and systems biology approaches. His current research areas includes, anti-cancer and anti-microbial drug discovery with a focus to overcome drug resistance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Centre for Bioinformatics, Pondicherry University, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.