Molecular Diversity and Combinatorial Chemistry, Volume 24

The field of combinatorial chemistry has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, with a prominence that suggests it will have a continuing impact.

Volume 24 in the Tetrahedron Organic Chemistry Series represents new approaches to solving problems in chemical reactivity and function. Molecular Diversity and Combinatorial Chemistry emphasises principles and exemplifies these with examples drawn from recent literature and thus is an excellent guide to the conceptual framework of the field.

The textbook includes exercises and worked problems which can provide more independent learning experiences and can also be used by an instructor leading a class on this topic. This volume has been written with the advanced undergraduate and graduate student in mind.