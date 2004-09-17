Molecular Diversity and Combinatorial Chemistry, Volume 24
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
Selection and evolution
The expression of genetic information
Combinatorial assembly of antibody genes
Molecular solutions to combinatorial problems
Synthetic Peptide Libraries Solid-phase peptide synthesis
Peptides on pins
Other iterative deconvolution strategies
Examples of split/couple/mix peptide libraries
Positional scanning
Epilogue
Supports, Linkers, and Reagents for Peptide Synthesis Polystyrenes
PEG-grafted supports
Coupling strategies
Supports and Linkers for Small Molecule Synthesis New resins and linkers
Ring-forming cleavage
Loading
Encoded Combinatorial Chemistry Directed Sorting Unnatural Oligomers for Library Synthesis Peptoids
Azatides
Peptidyl phosphonates
Oligoureas
Analytical Methods for Solid-phase Synthesis Product identification
Gel-phase NMR
High-resolution magic angle spinning NMR
On-bead infrared spectroscopy
Mass spectrometry
Non-spectroscopic methods
Supported Solution-phase Synthesis Polyethylene glycols
Dendrimers
Fluorous synthesis
Solution-phase Parallel Synthesis Scavenging resins
Ion-exchange resins
Supported reagents
Fluorous reagents
Solid-phase extraction
Gas-phase separation
Multi-component Reactions Chemical Informatics, Diversity, and Library Design Strategies
Representative flowchart for a library design
Lipinski's Rules
Nucleic Acid Microarrays Combinatorial Materials Chemistry
Combinatorial Catalyst Discovery Peptides on Phage Applications of phage display
Nucleic Acid Selection Complex Combinatorial and Solid-phase Synthesis Epibatidine
Mappicine
Dysidiolide
The Big Picture
The field of combinatorial chemistry has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, with a prominence that suggests it will have a continuing impact.
Volume 24 in the Tetrahedron Organic Chemistry Series represents new approaches to solving problems in chemical reactivity and function. Molecular Diversity and Combinatorial Chemistry emphasises principles and exemplifies these with examples drawn from recent literature and thus is an excellent guide to the conceptual framework of the field.
The textbook includes exercises and worked problems which can provide more independent learning experiences and can also be used by an instructor leading a class on this topic. This volume has been written with the advanced undergraduate and graduate student in mind.
- Making the main concepts of the field of molecular diversity and combinatorial chemistry accessible to non-specialists
- Written specifically for the advanced undergraduate student or graduate student
- An excellent guide to the conceptual framework of the field
For undergraduate and post gradate students, instructors and lecturers in the field of combinatorial chemistry.
"This book is ideal for an advanced student or any chemist who, not being directly involved in combinatorial chemistry, wishes to get a general idea about its principles and applications. In particular, I recommend this book to all academic teachers that give a course (at master or Ph.D. level) on combinatorial chemistry and to their students. I will certainly use it myself as a guidance for my own course on the subject." --Prof. Luca Banfi, University of Genova, MOLECULAR DIVERSITY, 2005
Michael Pirrung Author
Michael Pirrung, Ph.D., was trained as a synthetic organic chemist at UT-Austin, UC-Berkeley, and Columbia University with eminent synthetic chemists Clayton Heathcock and Gilbert Stork. His independent career began in the 1980s at Stanford University and the biotech start-up company Affymax. In 1990, he joined Duke University where he founded and directed the Program in Biological Chemistry. In 2004, he joined the UC-Riverside Chemistry department as UC Presidential Chair, and in 2012 became Distinguished Professor. He has been a visiting professor at UC-Berkeley, Baylor College of Medicine, Oxford, UC-San Diego, UC-Irvine, and Caltech. He has trained over 100 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. He has held Hertz, Sloan, and Guggenheim fellowships and a NSF Presidential Young Investigator Award. He has over 170 peer-reviewed publications, more than 40 US and international patents, and has authored six books. The scope of his research has been broad, including natural product total synthesis, photochemical methods development, mechanistic enzymology, rhodium carbenoid chemistry, microarrays, combinatorial chemistry, and medicinal chemistry. His current work emphasizes peptide chemistry. His microarray work has been particularly recognized, with the 1991 AAAS-Newcomb Cleveland Prize, the 1993 Intellectual Property Owners Distinguished Inventor Award, the 2004 Chemical Pioneer Award of the American Institute of Chemists, and the 2006 European Inventor of the Year (for small and medium-sized enterprises). His editorial board service includes Cell Chemical Biology and Journal of Combinatorial Chemistry. He has worked extensively with development-stage and Fortune 500 companies as a consultant or scientific advisory board member. He also has an active practice as an expert witness for litigation in nucleic acid diagnostics and generic drugs.
University of California, Riverside, USA