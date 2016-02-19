Molecular Connectivity in Chemistry and Drug Research
1st Edition
Description
Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 14: Molecular Connectivity in Chemistry and Drug Research is a 10-chapter text that focuses on the molecular connectivity approach for quantitative evaluation of molecular structure of drugs. Molecular connectivity is a nonempirical derivation of numerical value that encode within them sufficient information to relate to many physicochemical and biological properties.
This book outlines first the development of molecular connectivity approach, followed by considerable chapters on its application to evaluation of physicochemical properties of drugs. Other chapters explore the application of molecular connectivity to structure-activity studies in medicinal chemistry. The final chapters provide some reflections, challenges, and potential areas of investigation of molecular connectivity.
Advanced undergraduate or graduate students in medicinal chemistry or pharmacology, practicing scientists, and theoretical chemists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter One Structure and Properties
I. Structural Influences on Physicochemical Properties
II. Applications of Structure Definition
III. The Chemical Bond Model
IV. Additive and Constitutive Properties
V. The Need for Quantitative Molecular Connectivity
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter Two Elements of Graph Theory and Topological Indices
I. Definitions and Terms in Graph Theory
II. Some Relationships in Graph Theory
III. The Topological Matrix
IV. Use of the Topological Matrix in Chemistry
V. Search for a Topological Index
VI. Evaluation of Topological Methods of Structure Representation
References
Chapter Three Molecular Connectivity
I. Analysis of the Randić Scheme as Originally Proposed
II. Formal Exposition of the Connectivity Method
III. Enumeration and Evaluation of mXt Indices
IV. Further Development of the Connectivity Method
Symbols
References
Chapter Four Molecular Properties and Connectivity
I. Heat of Atomization and Formation
II. Molar Refraction and Molar Polarizability
III. Gas Equation Empirical Constants
IV. Diamagnetic Susceptibility
V. Summary
References
Chapter Five Molar Properties and Molecular Connectivity
I. Intermolecular Forces Influenced by Intrinsic Structure
II. Heat of Vaporization
III. Boiling Point
IV. Liquid Density
V. Water Solubility of Organic Liquids
VI. Partition Coefficient
VII. Summary
References
Chapter Six Connectivity and Nonspecific Biological Activity
I. Drug-Receptor Phenomena
II. Anesthetic Gases
III. Nonspecific Local Anesthetic Activity
IV. Nonspecific Narcotic Activity
V. The Question of Nonspecific Drug Action
References
Chapter Seven Substituent Group Structure-Activity Relationships
I. Alcohol Narcosis of Barnacle Larvae
II. Cytochrome Conversion by Phenols
III. Enzyme Inhibitors
IV. Microbial Inhibition
V. Vapor Toxicities
VI. Sweet-Tasting Nitroanilines
VII. Summary
References
Chapter Eight Multiple Chi Terms Relating to Biological Activity
I. The Parabolic Relationship and Partition Coefficient
II. The Use of a Quadratic Expression in Chi
III. Alternative to Quadratic Expressions in SAR
IV. Summary
References
Chapter Nine Use of Physical Property Terms with Connectivity Functions
I. Inhibition of Aspergilus niger
II. The Toxicity of Diethyl Phenyl Phosphates
III. Inhibition of A. niger by Substituted Phenols
IV. Chlorosis in Lemna minor by Phenols
V. Inhibition of T. mentagrophytes
VI. Summary
References
Chapter Ten Reflections on the Nature and Future of Connectivity
I. The Formulation of χ
II. Interpretation of χ Terms
III. Comparison of Shape Characteristics
IV. Challenging Problems
V. Future Work
VI. Approaches to the Use of Connectivity in Drug Design
VII. Final Summary
References
Appendix A
I. Tables of mχt Terms
II. Calculation of 1χv values from 1χ
III. Sample Calculation of 1χv from Tables I and II Using the S Terms from Tables III-VI
IV. Calculation of 1χ from 1χv for Substituted Benzenes and Related Compounds
V. Sample Calculations of 1χ from 1χv
Appendix Β
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158312