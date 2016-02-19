Molecular Cloning and Gene Regulation in Bacilli
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Cloning and Gene Regulation in Bacilli presents the proceedings of the 1981 Cetus Conference on Genetics held at Stanford University, Stanford, California. It summarizes both basic and applied aspects of bacilli genetics. It discusses significant advances made in understanding chromosome structure, gene arrangement, molecular cloning, cloned gene expression, DNA metabolism, transcription, and translation. Divided into five sessions, the book starts by discussing the DNA sequence from RNA intergenic spaces of Bacillus subtilis rRNA gene sets, the construction of a bifunctional cosmid vector of large DNA segments, and the mating system of bacilli. Molecular cloning session covers complementation system and dominance analyses in Bacillus, genetic fusion of Escherichia coli lac genes to a Bacillus subtilis promoter, and DNA cloning of B. subtilis. It also describes the construction of trimethoprim resistant B. subtilis plasmid and expression of E. coli trp genes cloned in B. subtilis. Session III encompasses chapters that discuss protein secretion by bacilli; regulation of alpha-amylase production in B. subtilis; entomocidal toxin translation of B. thuringiensis; and expression of crystal protein, heterologous, and eukaryotic genes in bacilli. Session IV focuses on various aspects of DNA metabolism of bacilli, such as the interaction of bacterial chromosome with cell membrane; plasmid DNA in competent cells and protoplasts of B. subtilis; analysis of peptides synthesized by B. subtilis mutants; and DNA repair, uptake, restriction, modification, and recombination. The final session examines species-specific translation, control of gene expression and replications in plasmids, development of expression-vector in B. subtilis, and regulatory modifications of RNA polymerase. Each chapter is presented in an experimental manner, consisting of a summary of the study, materials and methods, results, as well as references.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Opening Remarks
Session I Chromosome Structure and Gene Arrangement
Nucleotide Sequence of Intergenic Spacer DNA of Three 16S-23S RNA Gene Sets
from B. subtilis
Use of a Bifunctional Cosmid for Cloning Large DNA Fragments
of B. subtilis
B. subtilis Mating System: Dicaryotic Recombinants and Suppression of the
Prototrophic Phenotype
Genetic Manipulations with Phage SPB
Session II Molecular Cloning
System for Complementation and Dominance Analyses in Bacillus
Genetic Fusion of E. coli lac Genes to a B. subtilis Promoter
DNA Cloning in B. subtilis. IV. Transformation of Competent Cells by Internally
Repeated Plasmids
Construction of a Trimethoprim Resistant B. subtilis Plasmid for Use in Cloning the E. coli trpC Gene in B. subtilis
Expression of E. coli trp Genes Cloned in B. subtilis
Session III Expression of Cloned Genes
Penicillinase and the Secretion of Proteins by Bacilli
Regulation of α-Amylase Production in B. subtilis
In Vitro Translation of the Entomocidal Toxin of B. thuringiensis
Cloning the Crystal Protein Gene of B. thuringiensis in E. coli
Expression and Instability of Heterologous Genes in B. subtilis
Expression of Eukaryotic Genes in B. subtilis Using Signals of penP
Session IV DNA Metabolism
Initiation of Chromosome Replication and Membrane Association of the Replication Origin in B. subtilis
Characterization of the Chromosomal Terminus of B. subtilis and its Attachment to the Cell Membrane
Characterization of the Terminus Region of the B. subtilis Chromosome
Fate of Plasmid DNA in Competent Cells and Protoplasts of B. subtilis
Coordinated Changes in Competence Associated Polypeptides among Transformation Defective Mutants of B. subtilis
DNA Repair in B. subtilis: The Identification of a Strain Temperature Inducible for 'SOS' Functions
DNA-Dependent ATPases in B. subtilis: Properties and Functions
Uptake, Restriction, Modification and Recombination of DNA Molecules During Transformation in B. subtilis
Session V. Transcription and Translation
Species Specific Translation: Characterization of B. subtilis Ribosome Binding Sites
Control of Gene Expression and Replication in Plasmids pE194 and pC194
The Development of an Expression-Vector in B. subtilis Using a Heterologous Gene
Anatomy of a Sporulation Gene: Nucleotide Sequences that Signal the Initiation of Transcription and Translation
Biochemical Approaches to the Study of Regulatory Modifications of RNA Polymerase; Identification and Characterization of B. subtilis Sigma-28 RNA Polymerase, an Enzyme of Unique Promoter Specificity
The Transition between Early and Middle Gene Expression in the Development of Phage SP01: Physiological and Biochemical Aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153096