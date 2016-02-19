The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 15: Molecular Biology presents information pertinent to gene expression, cytoskeletal proteins, and hydroxyproline-rich glycoprotein. This book discusses the specific gene systems and examines the regulatory regions within the genes. Organized into 17 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the important mechanism for regulating gene expression, which is significant in the selective turnover of gene products. This book then proceeds with a discussion of the concept of protein degradation and the extracellular carriers of genetic information. Other chapters review the viral and plasmid systems, which are relevant to plants. This text discusses as well the phenotypic changes in plants, including plant genetic tumor and habituated plant tissues that exhibit hormone autotrophic growth. The final chapter examines the importance of genetic manipulation at the cellular level via protoplast fusion, cell selection, and transformation. Biologists, biochemists, enzymologists, biophysicists, and plant scientists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume 15

1 Regulation of Plant Gene Expression: General Principles

I. Introduction

II. The Plant Genome

III. Measuring Gene Activity during Plant Development

IV. Differential Gene Activity during Plant Development

V. Regulation of Plant Gene Expression

VI. The Role of cis-Acting Elements and trans-Acting Factors in Plant Gene Regulation

References

2 Transposable Element Influence on Plant Gene Expression and Variation

I. History and Perspectives

II. Molecular Isolation and Characterization of Transposable Element Families

III. Transposable Element Action

IV. Gene Tagging with Transposable Elements

References

3 The Chloroplast Genome

I. Introduction

II. Chloroplast DNA

III. Genes for the Genetic Apparatus

IV. Genes for the Photosynthetic Apparatus

V. Conclusions

References

4 Chloroplast RNA: Transcription and Processing

I. Introduction

II. The Chloroplast Transcription Apparatus

III. RNA Processing

IV. Transcriptional and Posttranscriptional Regulation of Plastid Gene Expression

References

5 Protein Synthesis in Chloroplast

I. Introduction

II. In Organello and in Vitro Synthesis of Chloroplast Proteins

III. Structure of Chloroplast Messenger RNAs

IV. Translation

V. Maturation of Proteins

VI. Posttranscriptional Regulation of Chloroplast Gene Expression

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

6 The Plant Mitochondrial Genome

I. Introduction

II. Physical Parameters of Mitochondrial DNA

III. Mitochondrial Genome: Composition and Organization

IV. Cells—Mitochondria—Mitochondrial DNA

V. Promiscuous DNA

VI. Genetic Complexity of Plant Mitochondrial Genomes

VII. Mitochondrial Coding Sequences

VIII. Gene Copy Number and Mapping

IX. Transcription

X. Ribosome Binding and Translation Initiation

XI. Genomic Reorganization

XII. Conclusions

References

7 The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Seed Storage Proteins

I. Globulin Storage Proteins

II. Synthesis and Deposition of Storage Globulins

III. Organization and Structure of Storage Globulin Genes

IV. Regulation of Globulin Gene Expression

V. Prolamine Storage Proteins

VI. Synthesis and Deposition of Cereal Prolamines

VII. Organization and Structure of Prolamine Genes

VIII. Regulation of Prolamine Gene Expression

IX. Summary

References

8 Stress-Induced Proteins: Characterization and the Regulation of Their Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Temperature Stress

III. Drought and Salt Stress-Induced Proteins

IV. Anaerobic Stress

V. Response to Ultraviolet Light Exposure

VI. Heavy Metal—Induced Proteins and Peptides

VII. Biological Stress

VIII. Summary and Perspective

References

9 The Thaumatins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization of Thaumatins

III. Biochemistry and Physiology

IV. Molecular Genetics of the Thaumatins

V. Study of the Natural Genes Encoding Thaumatin

VI. Production of Thaumatin by Microorganisms

VII. Expression of Thaumatin in Plants Other Than Thaumatococcus daniellii

VIII. Conclusions

References

10 Cytoskeletal Proteins and Their Genes in Higher Plants

I. The Cytoskeleton—A Definition

II. The Structure of Cytoskeletal Elements

III. Dynamics of the Cytoskeleton in Plant Cells

IV. Microtubule Proteins and Their Genes

V. Actin and Other Microfilament Proteins

VI. Intermediate Filament Proteins

References

11 Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Calmodulin: Structure

III. The Function of Calmodulin in Plant Cells 458

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

12 Plant Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Cell Wall Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins or "Extensins"

III. Arabinogalactan Proteins

IV. Solanaceous Lectins

V. Summary and Insights into Future Plant Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoprotein Research

References

13 Protein Degradation

I. Introduction

II. Functions of Protein Degradation

III. Mechanisms for Degrading Proteins

IV. Conclusions

References

14 Viroids

I. Introduction

II. The Biochemical Uniqueness of Viroids

III. The Biochemical Significance of Viroids

IV. Molecular Structure

V. Viroid Function

VI. Analysis of Structure/Function Relationships

VII. Mechanisms of Pathogenicity

VIII. Possible Viroid Origins

References

15 Biochemistry of DNA Plant Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Caulimoviruses (Double-Stranded DNA Viruses)

III. Geminiviruses (Single-Stranded DNA Viruses)

IV. Prospects for Using DNA Viruses as Gene Vectors

References

16 Tumor Formation in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Crown Gall Tumors

III. Virus-Induced Tumors of Plants

IV. Habituated Plant Tissues and Genetic Tumors

V. Transfer of Genetic Information in the Biosphere

References

17 Genetic Manipulation of Plant Cells

I. Introduction

II. Cell Selection

III. Protoplast Fusion

IV. Transformation

V. Concluding Discussion

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

