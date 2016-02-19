Molecular Biology
The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 15: Molecular Biology presents information pertinent to gene expression, cytoskeletal proteins, and hydroxyproline-rich glycoprotein. This book discusses the specific gene systems and examines the regulatory regions within the genes. Organized into 17 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the important mechanism for regulating gene expression, which is significant in the selective turnover of gene products. This book then proceeds with a discussion of the concept of protein degradation and the extracellular carriers of genetic information. Other chapters review the viral and plasmid systems, which are relevant to plants. This text discusses as well the phenotypic changes in plants, including plant genetic tumor and habituated plant tissues that exhibit hormone autotrophic growth. The final chapter examines the importance of genetic manipulation at the cellular level via protoplast fusion, cell selection, and transformation. Biologists, biochemists, enzymologists, biophysicists, and plant scientists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume 15
1 Regulation of Plant Gene Expression: General Principles
I. Introduction
II. The Plant Genome
III. Measuring Gene Activity during Plant Development
IV. Differential Gene Activity during Plant Development
V. Regulation of Plant Gene Expression
VI. The Role of cis-Acting Elements and trans-Acting Factors in Plant Gene Regulation
References
2 Transposable Element Influence on Plant Gene Expression and Variation
I. History and Perspectives
II. Molecular Isolation and Characterization of Transposable Element Families
III. Transposable Element Action
IV. Gene Tagging with Transposable Elements
References
3 The Chloroplast Genome
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast DNA
III. Genes for the Genetic Apparatus
IV. Genes for the Photosynthetic Apparatus
V. Conclusions
References
4 Chloroplast RNA: Transcription and Processing
I. Introduction
II. The Chloroplast Transcription Apparatus
III. RNA Processing
IV. Transcriptional and Posttranscriptional Regulation of Plastid Gene Expression
References
5 Protein Synthesis in Chloroplast
I. Introduction
II. In Organello and in Vitro Synthesis of Chloroplast Proteins
III. Structure of Chloroplast Messenger RNAs
IV. Translation
V. Maturation of Proteins
VI. Posttranscriptional Regulation of Chloroplast Gene Expression
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
6 The Plant Mitochondrial Genome
I. Introduction
II. Physical Parameters of Mitochondrial DNA
III. Mitochondrial Genome: Composition and Organization
IV. Cells—Mitochondria—Mitochondrial DNA
V. Promiscuous DNA
VI. Genetic Complexity of Plant Mitochondrial Genomes
VII. Mitochondrial Coding Sequences
VIII. Gene Copy Number and Mapping
IX. Transcription
X. Ribosome Binding and Translation Initiation
XI. Genomic Reorganization
XII. Conclusions
References
7 The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Seed Storage Proteins
I. Globulin Storage Proteins
II. Synthesis and Deposition of Storage Globulins
III. Organization and Structure of Storage Globulin Genes
IV. Regulation of Globulin Gene Expression
V. Prolamine Storage Proteins
VI. Synthesis and Deposition of Cereal Prolamines
VII. Organization and Structure of Prolamine Genes
VIII. Regulation of Prolamine Gene Expression
IX. Summary
References
8 Stress-Induced Proteins: Characterization and the Regulation of Their Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Temperature Stress
III. Drought and Salt Stress-Induced Proteins
IV. Anaerobic Stress
V. Response to Ultraviolet Light Exposure
VI. Heavy Metal—Induced Proteins and Peptides
VII. Biological Stress
VIII. Summary and Perspective
References
9 The Thaumatins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Thaumatins
III. Biochemistry and Physiology
IV. Molecular Genetics of the Thaumatins
V. Study of the Natural Genes Encoding Thaumatin
VI. Production of Thaumatin by Microorganisms
VII. Expression of Thaumatin in Plants Other Than Thaumatococcus daniellii
VIII. Conclusions
References
10 Cytoskeletal Proteins and Their Genes in Higher Plants
I. The Cytoskeleton—A Definition
II. The Structure of Cytoskeletal Elements
III. Dynamics of the Cytoskeleton in Plant Cells
IV. Microtubule Proteins and Their Genes
V. Actin and Other Microfilament Proteins
VI. Intermediate Filament Proteins
References
11 Calmodulin and Calcium-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Calmodulin: Structure
III. The Function of Calmodulin in Plant Cells 458
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Plant Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Cell Wall Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins or "Extensins"
III. Arabinogalactan Proteins
IV. Solanaceous Lectins
V. Summary and Insights into Future Plant Hydroxyproline-Rich Glycoprotein Research
References
13 Protein Degradation
I. Introduction
II. Functions of Protein Degradation
III. Mechanisms for Degrading Proteins
IV. Conclusions
References
14 Viroids
I. Introduction
II. The Biochemical Uniqueness of Viroids
III. The Biochemical Significance of Viroids
IV. Molecular Structure
V. Viroid Function
VI. Analysis of Structure/Function Relationships
VII. Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
VIII. Possible Viroid Origins
References
15 Biochemistry of DNA Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Caulimoviruses (Double-Stranded DNA Viruses)
III. Geminiviruses (Single-Stranded DNA Viruses)
IV. Prospects for Using DNA Viruses as Gene Vectors
References
16 Tumor Formation in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Crown Gall Tumors
III. Virus-Induced Tumors of Plants
IV. Habituated Plant Tissues and Genetic Tumors
V. Transfer of Genetic Information in the Biosphere
References
17 Genetic Manipulation of Plant Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cell Selection
III. Protoplast Fusion
IV. Transformation
V. Concluding Discussion
References
Index
