Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124610217, 9780080551760

Molecular Biology, Volume 10B

1st Edition

Series Editors: P. Dey J. Harborne
Series Volume Editors: Joy Bryant
eBook ISBN: 9780080551760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124610217
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 1996
Page Count: 126
Table of Contents

J. Bryant, DNA Extraction.

M.A. Vega-Palas, A.-L. Paul, and R.J. Ferl, Chromatin.

Z. Wilson, Molecular Genetic Analysis: Chromosome Walking, Gene Tagging, and RFLP Analysis.

R. Walden, Agrobacterium-Mediated Transformation.

R. Walden, Vector Systems for Agrobacterium Transformation.

R. Goldbach and T. Hohn, Plant Viruses as Gene Vectors. Subject Index.

Description

Methods in Plant Biochemistry is an authoritative reference on current techniques in the various fields of plant biochemical research. Under the expert guidance of guest editors, each volume provides comprehensive, practical information on the assay and analytical techniques appropriate for a particular family of plant compounds. The series emphasizes techniques and laboratory procedures. No plant biochemical laboratory can afford to be without this comprehensive and up-to-date reference.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The two editors... have both made important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." @source:--PLANT PATHOLOGY

P. Dey Series Editor

Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, Surrey, U.K.

J. Harborne Series Editor

University of Reading, Whiteknights, U.K.

Joy Bryant Series Volume Editor

Joy L. Bryant holds an M.A. in Applied Science—Patent Practice from the College of William and Mary and an M.S. in Polymer Science from the University of Akron. She is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as an agent. Bryant is currently in private practice in Virginia and is the Founder and President of the National Association of Patent Practitioners (NAPP), a nonprofit professional association for patent agents and attorneys. Prior to starting her own practice, Bryant was employed as a patent agent in the Office of Patent Counsel at NASA Langley Research Center and an industrial polymer chemist. She has also developed three commercial products, one of which is patented.

President of the National Association of Patent Practitioners, Newport News, Virginia, U.S.A.

