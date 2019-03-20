Molecular Biology Techniques
4th Edition
A Classroom Laboratory Manual
Description
Molecular Biology Techniques: A Classroom Laboratory Manual, Fourth Edition is a must-have collection of methods and procedures on how to create a single, continuous, comprehensive project that teaches students basic molecular techniques. It is an indispensable tool for introducing advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students to the techniques of recombinant DNA technology—or gene cloning and expression. The techniques used in basic research and biotechnology laboratories are covered in detail. Students will gain hands-on experience on subcloning a gene into an expression vector straight through to the purification of the recombinant protein.
Key Features
- Presents student-tested labs proven successful in real classroom laboratories
- Includes a test bank on a companion website for additional testing and practice
- Provides exercises that simulate a cloning project that would be performed in a real research lab
- Includes a prep-list appendix that contains necessary recipes and catalog numbers, providing staff with detailed instructions
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students studying biochemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and cell biology
Table of Contents
Part I: Manipulation of DNA
Advanced Alternatives Within Part I
1. Getting Oriented; Practicing With Micropipettes
2. Purification and Digestion of Plasmid (Vector) DNA
3. Completion of Vector Preparation and Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification of egfp
4. Preparation of Insert DNA (egfp) PCR Product
5. DNA Ligation and Transformation of Escherichia coli
Part II: Screening Transformants
Advanced Alternatives Within Part II
6. Screening of Transformants, Part I
7. Screening of Transformants, Part II
8. Analysis of DNA Sequence From a Positive Clone, Part II
Part III: Expression, Detection, and Purification of Recombinant Proteins from Bacteria
Advanced Alternatives Within Part III
9. Expression of Fusion Protein from Positive Clones, SDS_PAGE and Western Blot: Part I
10. Expression of Fusion Protein from Positive Clones, SDS_PAGE, and Western Blot: Part II
11. Extraction of Recombinant Protein From Escherichia coli Using a Glutathione Affinity Column
12. Analysis of Purification Fractions
Part IV: Analysis of mRNA Levels
13. Total RNA Purification
14. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by RT-qPCR: Part I
15. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by RT-qPCR: Part II
16. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by Semiquantitative RT-PCR: Part I
17. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by Semiquantitative RT-PCR: Part II
Part V: Modulation of Gene Expression
18. Culturing Mammalian Cells
19. Transient Transfection of Mammalian Cells
20. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part I
21. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part II
22. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part III
23. CRISPR-Mediated Knockout of EGFP: Part I
24. CRISPR-Mediated Knockout of EGFP: Part II
25. Advanced CRISPR: Part I
26. Advanced CRISPR: Part II
27. Interim Laboratory Session
28. Advanced CRISPR: Part IV
29. Advanced CRISPR: Part V
30. Advanced CRISPR: Part VI
Appendix A: Equipment
Appendix B: Prep List
Appendix C: Preparation of Competent Escherichia coli Cells
Appendix D: Pre-Lab Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 20th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157756
About the Author
Sue Carson
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.
Heather Miller
Dr. Heather Miller is an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry in the Chemistry Department at High Point University (High Point, NC). She graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania (Clarion, PA) with a B.S. in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology, and from Duke University (Durham, NC) with a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology. She completed a teaching postdoctoral position in the Biotechnology Program at North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC). Her area of scientific expertise is RNA biology. Her research focuses on HIV-1 gene expression and the coupling of transcription and splicing in humans. She has taught at the college level for nine years, and is engaged in the scholarship of teaching and learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, High Point University, High Point, NC USA
Melissa Srougi
Dr. Melissa C. Srougi is an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at High Point University. She graduated from the University of Toledo (Toledo, OH) with a B.S. in Biology, and from Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH) with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology. Her scientific areas of expertise are in experimental cancer chemotherapeutic agents and mechanisms of chemotherapeutic resistance. Dr. Srougi actively trains undergraduate research students in her laboratory. In addition, she has developed and taught a variety of inquiry-based college level science courses and has published and presented a number of peer-reviewed papers in the scholarship of teaching and learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, High Point University
D. Scott Witherow
Dr. Witherow graduated from Rollins College (Winter Park, FL) with an A.B. in Chemistry, and from the University of Miami (Miami, FL) with a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology. His research has focused primarily on G protein-mediated signal transduction processes in mammalian systems. Following two research postdoctoral fellowships, Dr. Witherow served as a teaching postdoctoral fellow at North Carolina State University, where he published and presented multiple papers in the field of science education and developed a passion for teaching. He is currently an Associate Professor at The University of Tampa, where he has been teaching undergraduate students since 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Physics, The University of Tampa, Tampa, FL USA
Reviews
Review of a previous edition:
"Overall, this manual represents an invaluable training material on practical molecular biology for undergraduates, graduates, and inexperienced researchers. It could also introduce more experienced researchers to experiments that they have not considered previously." --Science Progress, 2012