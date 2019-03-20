Molecular Biology Techniques - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128157749, 9780128157756

Molecular Biology Techniques

4th Edition

A Classroom Laboratory Manual

Authors: Sue Carson Heather Miller Melissa Srougi D. Scott Witherow
Paperback ISBN: 9780128180242
eBook ISBN: 9780128157756
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Page Count: 294
Description

Molecular Biology Techniques: A Classroom Laboratory Manual, Fourth Edition is a must-have collection of methods and procedures on how to create a single, continuous, comprehensive project that teaches students basic molecular techniques. It is an indispensable tool for introducing advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students to the techniques of recombinant DNA technology—or gene cloning and expression. The techniques used in basic research and biotechnology laboratories are covered in detail. Students will gain hands-on experience on subcloning a gene into an expression vector straight through to the purification of the recombinant protein.

Key Features

  • Presents student-tested labs proven successful in real classroom laboratories
  • Includes a test bank on a companion website for additional testing and practice
  • Provides exercises that simulate a cloning project that would be performed in a real research lab
  • Includes a prep-list appendix that contains necessary recipes and catalog numbers, providing staff with detailed instructions

Readership

Graduate and undergraduate students studying biochemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and cell biology

Table of Contents

Part I: Manipulation of DNA
Advanced Alternatives Within Part I
1. Getting Oriented; Practicing With Micropipettes
2. Purification and Digestion of Plasmid (Vector) DNA
3. Completion of Vector Preparation and Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification of egfp
4. Preparation of Insert DNA (egfp) PCR Product
5. DNA Ligation and Transformation of Escherichia coli

Part II: Screening Transformants
Advanced Alternatives Within Part II
6. Screening of Transformants, Part I
7. Screening of Transformants, Part II
8. Analysis of DNA Sequence From a Positive Clone, Part II

Part III: Expression, Detection, and Purification of Recombinant Proteins from Bacteria
Advanced Alternatives Within Part III
9. Expression of Fusion Protein from Positive Clones, SDS_PAGE and Western Blot: Part I
10. Expression of Fusion Protein from Positive Clones, SDS_PAGE, and Western Blot: Part II
11. Extraction of Recombinant Protein From Escherichia coli Using a Glutathione Affinity Column
12. Analysis of Purification Fractions

Part IV: Analysis of mRNA Levels
13. Total RNA Purification
14. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by RT-qPCR: Part I
15. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by RT-qPCR: Part II
16. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by Semiquantitative RT-PCR: Part I
17. Analysis of gst::egfp mRNA Levels by Semiquantitative RT-PCR: Part II

Part V: Modulation of Gene Expression
18. Culturing Mammalian Cells
19. Transient Transfection of Mammalian Cells
20. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part I
21. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part II
22. RNAi-Mediated Knockdown of EGFP: Part III
23. CRISPR-Mediated Knockout of EGFP: Part I
24. CRISPR-Mediated Knockout of EGFP: Part II
25. Advanced CRISPR: Part I
26. Advanced CRISPR: Part II
27. Interim Laboratory Session
28. Advanced CRISPR: Part IV
29. Advanced CRISPR: Part V
30. Advanced CRISPR: Part VI

Appendix A: Equipment
Appendix B: Prep List
Appendix C: Preparation of Competent Escherichia coli Cells
Appendix D: Pre-Lab Questions
Index

About the Author

Sue Carson

Sue Carson

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Heather Miller

Heather Miller

Dr. Heather Miller is an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry in the Chemistry Department at High Point University (High Point, NC). She graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania (Clarion, PA) with a B.S. in Molecular Biology/Biotechnology, and from Duke University (Durham, NC) with a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology. She completed a teaching postdoctoral position in the Biotechnology Program at North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC). Her area of scientific expertise is RNA biology. Her research focuses on HIV-1 gene expression and the coupling of transcription and splicing in humans. She has taught at the college level for nine years, and is engaged in the scholarship of teaching and learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, High Point University, High Point, NC USA

Melissa Srougi

Melissa Srougi

Dr. Melissa C. Srougi is an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at High Point University. She graduated from the University of Toledo (Toledo, OH) with a B.S. in Biology, and from Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH) with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology. Her scientific areas of expertise are in experimental cancer chemotherapeutic agents and mechanisms of chemotherapeutic resistance. Dr. Srougi actively trains undergraduate research students in her laboratory. In addition, she has developed and taught a variety of inquiry-based college level science courses and has published and presented a number of peer-reviewed papers in the scholarship of teaching and learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, High Point University

D. Scott Witherow

D. Scott Witherow

Dr. Witherow graduated from Rollins College (Winter Park, FL) with an A.B. in Chemistry, and from the University of Miami (Miami, FL) with a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology. His research has focused primarily on G protein-mediated signal transduction processes in mammalian systems. Following two research postdoctoral fellowships, Dr. Witherow served as a teaching postdoctoral fellow at North Carolina State University, where he published and presented multiple papers in the field of science education and developed a passion for teaching. He is currently an Associate Professor at The University of Tampa, where he has been teaching undergraduate students since 2011.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Physics, The University of Tampa, Tampa, FL USA

Reviews

Review of a previous edition:
"Overall, this manual represents an invaluable training material on practical molecular biology for undergraduates, graduates, and inexperienced researchers. It could also introduce more experienced researchers to experiments that they have not considered previously." --Science Progress, 2012

Ratings and Reviews

