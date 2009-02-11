Molecular Biology of RNA Processing and Decay in Prokaryotes, Volume 85
1st Edition
Description
Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes. Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences, including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology. Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology is intended to bring to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.
Key Features
- This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 11th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080911991
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747617
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal