Molecular Biology of RNA Processing and Decay in Prokaryotes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747617, 9780080911991

Molecular Biology of RNA Processing and Decay in Prokaryotes, Volume 85

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ciaran Condon
eBook ISBN: 9780080911991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747617
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2009
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
132.00
112.20
190.00
161.50
177.23
150.65
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
107.10
161.00
136.85
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nucleic acids are the fundamental building blocks of DNA and RNA and are found in virtually every living cell. Molecular biology is a branch of science that studies the physicochemical properties of molecules in a cell, including nucleic acids, proteins, and enzymes. Increased understanding of nucleic acids and their role in molecular biology will further many of the biological sciences, including genetics, biochemistry, and cell biology. Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology is intended to bring to light the most recent advances in these overlapping disciplines with a timely compilation of reviews comprising each volume.

Key Features

  • This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080911991
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747617

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ciaran Condon Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.