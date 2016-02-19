Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123645388, 9780080571409

Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Receptors, Volume 137B

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Friedlander Michael Mueckler
Serial Editors: Geoffrey Bourne James Danielli Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080571409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st December 1992
Page Count: 262
Description

This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Written by acknowledged experts in the field, this volume, 137B, highlights the recent developments in receptors.

About the Serial Volume Editors

M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor

Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

Geoffrey Bourne Serial Editor

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.

James Danielli Serial Editor

University of Tennessee

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Serial Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

