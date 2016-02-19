Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Receptors, Volume 137B
1st Edition
This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Written by acknowledged experts in the field, this volume, 137B, highlights the recent developments in receptors.
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 21st December 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571409
M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor
Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
Geoffrey Bourne Serial Editor
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.
James Danielli Serial Editor
University of Tennessee
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA