Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Pumps, Transporters and Channels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123645395, 9780080918839

Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Pumps, Transporters and Channels, Volume 137C

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Friedlander Michael Mueckler
Serial Editors: Geoffrey Bourne Jonathan Jarvik
eBook ISBN: 9780080918839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123645395
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th May 1993
Page Count: 283
Table of Contents

H.R. Kaback, Foreword.

M. Freidlander and M. Mueckler, Preface.

E.C. Beyer, Gap Junctions.

E.W. McCleskey, M.D. Womack, and L.A. Fieber, Structural Properties of Voltage-Dependent Calcium Channels.

S.A. Cohen and R.L. Barchi, Voltage-Dependent Sodium Channels.

S.L. Gluck, The Vacuolar H+ATPases: Versatile Proton Pumps Participating in Constitutive and Specialized Functions of Eukaryotic Cells.

R.W. Mercer, Structure of the Na, K-ATPase.

P. Gros and E. Buschman, The Mouse Multidrug Resistance Gene Family: Structural and Functional Analysis.

K.D. Philipson and D.A. Nicoll, Molecular and Kinetic Aspects of Sodium-Calcium Exchange.

S. Schuldiner and E. Padan, Molecular Analysis of the Role of Na+ Antiporters in Bacterial Cell Physiology. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Written by acknowledged experts in the field, this volume, 137C, highlights recent developments in pumps, channels, and transporters.

Key Features

  • The latest on several important protein families, including:
    • The G-protein-coupled receptors
    • The interleukin receptors
    • Sugar transporters
    • Several ion channels and pumps

Readership

Cell biologists; molecular biologists; developmental biologists; physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists; biochemists studying cell*b1cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
283
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918839
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123645395

M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor

Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

Geoffrey Bourne Serial Editor

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.

Jonathan Jarvik Serial Editor

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

