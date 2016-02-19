Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Pumps, Transporters and Channels, Volume 137C
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H.R. Kaback, Foreword.
M. Freidlander and M. Mueckler, Preface.
E.C. Beyer, Gap Junctions.
E.W. McCleskey, M.D. Womack, and L.A. Fieber, Structural Properties of Voltage-Dependent Calcium Channels.
S.A. Cohen and R.L. Barchi, Voltage-Dependent Sodium Channels.
S.L. Gluck, The Vacuolar H+ATPases: Versatile Proton Pumps Participating in Constitutive and Specialized Functions of Eukaryotic Cells.
R.W. Mercer, Structure of the Na, K-ATPase.
P. Gros and E. Buschman, The Mouse Multidrug Resistance Gene Family: Structural and Functional Analysis.
K.D. Philipson and D.A. Nicoll, Molecular and Kinetic Aspects of Sodium-Calcium Exchange.
S. Schuldiner and E. Padan, Molecular Analysis of the Role of Na+ Antiporters in Bacterial Cell Physiology. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Written by acknowledged experts in the field, this volume, 137C, highlights recent developments in pumps, channels, and transporters.
Key Features
- The latest on several important protein families, including:
- The G-protein-coupled receptors
- The interleukin receptors
- Sugar transporters
- Several ion channels and pumps
Readership
Cell biologists; molecular biologists; developmental biologists; physiologists (organ level); biomedical scientists; biochemists studying cell*b1cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 11th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918839
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123645395
About the Serial Volume Editors
M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey Bourne Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.
Jonathan Jarvik Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.