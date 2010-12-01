Molecular Biology of Cancer: Translation to the Clinic, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Molecular Biology of Cancer: Translation to the Clinic
- Molecular Biology and Anti-cancer Drug Discovery
- Targeting chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2 (CCL2) as an example of translation of cancer molecular biology to the clinic
- Chromosome Translocations in Solid Tumors
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Stem Cells in Normal Development and Cancer
- Bioinformatics and Systems Biology of Cancers
- Progress in Cancer Nanotechnology
- Applications of Molecular Imaging
- Cancer epigenetic
- Molecular Targets and Clinical Cancer Risk Reductive Interventions
Raymond W. Ruddon
John S. Lazo
Jian Zhang, Lalit Patel, and Kenneth J. Pienta
Arul Chinnaiyan and Nallasivam Palanisamy
Daniel F. Hayes and Jeffrey B. Smerage
Rosemarie Chirco D’Angelo and Max S. Wicha
Gilbert S. Omenn
James R. Baker, Istvan J. Majoros, Brent B. Ward, Kyung-Hoon Lee, Seok Ki Choi, Baohua Huang, Andrzej Myc
Craig J. Galbán, Stefanie Galbán, Marcian E. Van Dort, Gary D. Luker, Mahaveer S. Bhojani, Alnawaz Rehemtualla and Brian D. Ross
Wendell Weber
Madhuri Kakarala and Dean E. Brenner
Description
Advances in molecular biology over the last several decades are being steadily applied to our understanding of the molecular biology of cancer, and these advances in knowledge are being translated into the clinical practice of oncology. This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on the molecular biology of cancer and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer.
Key Features
This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
* Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 1st December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123850720
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123850713
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
Raymond Ruddon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Michigan, USA