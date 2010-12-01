Molecular Biology of Cancer: Translation to the Clinic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850713, 9780123850720

Molecular Biology of Cancer: Translation to the Clinic, Volume 95

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Raymond Ruddon
eBook ISBN: 9780123850720
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850713
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2010
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
181.77
154.50
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Molecular Biology of Cancer: Translation to the Clinic

    2. Raymond W. Ruddon

  2. Molecular Biology and Anti-cancer Drug Discovery

    3. John S. Lazo

  3. Targeting chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2 (CCL2) as an example of translation of cancer molecular biology to the clinic

    4. Jian Zhang, Lalit Patel, and Kenneth J. Pienta

  4. Chromosome Translocations in Solid Tumors

    5. Arul Chinnaiyan and Nallasivam Palanisamy

  5. Circulating Tumor Cells

    6. Daniel F. Hayes and Jeffrey B. Smerage

  6. Stem Cells in Normal Development and Cancer

    7. Rosemarie Chirco D’Angelo and Max S. Wicha

  7. Bioinformatics and Systems Biology of Cancers

    8. Gilbert S. Omenn

  8. Progress in Cancer Nanotechnology

    9. James R. Baker, Istvan J. Majoros, Brent B. Ward, Kyung-Hoon Lee, Seok Ki Choi, Baohua Huang, Andrzej Myc

  9. Applications of Molecular Imaging

    10. Craig J. Galbán, Stefanie Galbán, Marcian E. Van Dort, Gary D. Luker, Mahaveer S. Bhojani, Alnawaz Rehemtualla and Brian D. Ross

  10. Cancer epigenetic

    11. Wendell Weber

  11. Molecular Targets and Clinical Cancer Risk Reductive Interventions

Madhuri Kakarala and Dean E. Brenner

Description

Advances in molecular biology over the last several decades are being steadily applied to our understanding of the molecular biology of cancer, and these advances in knowledge are being translated into the clinical practice of oncology. This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on the molecular biology of cancer and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer.

Key Features

This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
* Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123850720
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123850713

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Raymond Ruddon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Michigan, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.