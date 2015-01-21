Molecular Basis of Olfaction, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Mammalian Olfactory Receptors: Molecular Mechanisms of Odorant Detection, 3D-Modeling, and Structure–Activity Relationships
- Abstract
- 1 Mammalian Olfactory Receptors: From Genes to Proteins
- 2 Olfactory Receptor Activity Regulation: Homodimerization, Binding Cooperativity, and Allostery
- 3 Olfactory Receptor 3D Modeling and Use for Virtual Screening
- 4 Odorant Ligands Structure–Activity Relationships
- Chapter Two: Olfactory Signaling in Insects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Insect Olfactory Receptors
- 3 Role of Orco
- 4 Final Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Advances in the Identification and Characterization of Olfactory Receptors in Insects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: The Molecular Bases of Odor Detection in Insects
- 2 Identification of Complete Insect OR Repertoires Could Only Be Achieved by Genome and Transcriptome Sequencing
- 3 Toward the Development of High Throughput Methods for the Functional Characterization of Insect ORs
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Olfactory Disruption: Toward Controlling Important Insect Vectors of Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Detection of Olfactory Signals by Insect Vectors
- 3 Discovery and Development of New Repellents
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Five: Pheromone Reception in Moths: From Molecules to Behaviors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure of Antennae
- 3 Antennal ORNs
- 4 Molecular Components of Chemical Reception
- 5 Pheromone Receptors
- 6 Pheromone-Binding Proteins
- 7 General Odorant-Binding Proteins
- 8 Sensory Neuron Membrane Proteins
- 9 Antennal Lobe
- 10 Behavior
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
The scope of this volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science includes the molecular regulation of olfactory processes in vertebrates and insects including detailed discussion of olfactory proteins, signaling cascades and olfactory receptor modeling. In addition, because insect olfaction is an important and emerging field, it is also discussed in the context of key research questions such as disruption of host-finding by insect disease vectors, elucidation of the diverse range of compounds that are detected by insects, and the detection of pheromones by moths.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of molecular processes in olfaction of vertebrates and insects
- Focus on the emerging field of insect olfaction
- Contributions by leading research groups in their fields, from a range of countries
- Discusses fundamental knowledge and also key applications being addressed by the research
