Molecular Associations in Biology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held in Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the institute de Biology physico-Chimique (Foundation Edmond de Rothschild)
Molecular Associations in Biology provides information pertinent to molecular biology. This book discusses several topics, including DNA replication, calculation of intermolecular energies, and thermodynamic parameters of polynucleotides. Organized into 35 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the specific association of the purine and pyrimidine bases in the nucleic acids, which provides the basis for storage, expression, and transmission of genetic information. This text then explores the secondary structures, interactions, and replication processes of nucleic acids. Other chapters consider the complex biological process of protein synthesis. This book discusses as well the methods of photodynamic action, which is significant in detecting energy transfer from dye to the biomolecule and identifying the free radicals produced. The final chapter deals with the macroscopic properties of molecular systems, which refer to such concepts as volume, mass, pressure, temperature, and pH. This book is a valuable resource for biophysicists, organic chemists, biochemists, and biologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Associations Moléculaires en Biologie: Théorie et Expérience. Propos d'Introduction
Bibliographie
Hydrogen Bonding between Purines and Pyrimidines
I. Introduction
II. Base Pairs in the Crystalline State
III. Base Pairs in Solution
IV. Conclusion
References
The Physicochemical Basis of Interactions of Nucleic Acid
I. Association of Bases and Nucleosides in Aqueous Solutions
II. Specific and Cooperative Interaction of the Nucleosides with the Complementary Polynucleotides
III. Contribution of the 2'-Hydroxyl Group to the Conformation and Interaction of Nucleic Acids
IV. Final Remarks
References
Base-Base Interactions in Nucleic Acids
I. Components
II. Single-Strand Polynucleotides
III. Base Pairing
IV. Multistrand Regions in Polynucleotides
V. Conformation of Ribonucleic Acids
VI. Codon-Anticodon Recognition
References
Oligonucleotide Interactions
I. Hypochromicity
II. Optical Rotatory Dispersion
III. Circular Dichroism
IV. Energy Transfer
V. Effect of Chain Length
VI. Nature of the Forces Involved
VII. Hydrogen-Bonded Complexes
VIII. Thermodynamic Stability and Tm
IX. Ribosome-Messenger tRNA Interactions
References
Some Effects of Noncomplementary Bases on the Stability of Helical Complexes of Polyribonucleotides
References
Some Practical Improvements in the Calculation of Intermolecular Energies
I. Introduction
II. The Long-Range Interaction Energy
III. The Interaction Energy at Short Distances
IV. Conclusion
References
Physics of Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Interactions between Nucleotide Bases
III. Unconstrained Case
IV. DNA Replication
V. DNA Replication in the Presence of Base Analogs
References
Kinetics of Helix Formation and Slippage of the dAT Copolymer
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Hairpin Helices
III. Branching
IV. Mechanism Proposed for Reiterative Synthesis
V. Possible Mechanisms of Slippage
VI. A System for Measuring the Rates of Elementary Processes in dAT Helix Formation
VII. A Possible Slippage Reaction Observed with dAT Oligomers
VIII. Conclusion
IX. Appendix
References
Some Aspects of RNA Transcription
I. Introduction—A Brief Review of RNA Transcription In Vitro
II. Selective Transcription of DNA Templates
References
Influence of the Structure of Transfer RNA on Its Interaction with Enzymes and Divalent Cations
I. Introduction
II. Reactivity and Specificity in Various Enzymatic Reactions
III. Measurement of Proton Relaxation Rates of Water at the Binding Sites of Manganese
References
The Interaction of Aromatic Hydrocarbons with Nucleic Acids and Their Constituents
References
On the Solubilization of Aromatic Carcinogens by Purines and Pyrimidines
References
The Interaction of Heterocyclic Compounds with DNA
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Study of the Interaction of DNA and Heterocyclic Compounds
III. Models for the Complex Formed by the Binding of Heterocyclic Molecules and Ions to DNA
IV. Free Energy Calculations for Models Based on Intercalation and External, Edgewise Binding of Aminoacridines
V. Discussion
References
Recherches Théoriques sur l'Intercalement des Aminoacridines dans l'ADN
I. Introduction
II. Théorie
III. Les Interactions Verticales
IV. Les Interactions Ioniques
V. Conclusion
Bibliographie
Statistical Mechanical Analysis of Binding of Acridines to DNA
I. Introduction
II. General Procedure
III. Two-State Models
IV. Models of Competitive Modes of Binding
References
Alterations of T4 DNA Synthesis in the Presence of 9-Aminoacridine
I. Intercalation in Mutagenesis
II. Perturbation of DNA Synthesis
III. The Relief from Acridine Inhibition
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Interaction of Antibiotics with Nucleic Acids
I. Daunomycin, Nogalamycin, and Cinerubin
II. Chromomycin and Mithramycin
III. Discussion
References
Effect of Light on Dyes and Photodynamic Action on Biomolecules
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Production of Free Radicals in Irradiated Dyes
IV. Photodynamic Effects
V. General Conclusions
References
Charge-Transfer Complexes in Biological Oxidations
I. Introduction
II. Charge-Transfer Association
III. Discussion
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Charge-Transfer Complexes in Enzyme-Coenzyme Models
I. Indole-Pyridinium Ion Interaction
II. Indole: 1,4-Dihydronicotinamide Interaction
III. Amino Acid-Pyridinium Interactions
IV. Amino Acid Side Chains—1,4-Dihydronicotinamide Interactions
V. Substituted Benzene-Pyridinium Interactions
VI. Purine-Nicotinamide Interactions
References
Charge-Transfer Interactions in Certain Physiological Processes
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin B12
III. Hematoporphyrin
IV. General Conclusions
References
Complexes between Indole and Imidazole Derivatives of the Charge-Transfer Type
I. Intermodular Indole-Imidazolium Complexes in Aqueous Solution
II. Intramolecular Indole-Imidazolium Complexes in Model Compounds
III. Fluorometric Detection of Histidine-Tryptophan Complexes in Proteins
IV. Discussion
References
Nature of the Intramolecular Complex of Flavine Adenine Dinucleotide
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Findings
III. Alterations in the Flavine Moiety
IV. Alterations in the Adenosine Moiety
V. Shape of Flavine Complexes
References
Molecular Complexes of Flavines
I. Introduction
II. pH Dependence of Complex Formation
III. Complex Stoichiometry
IV. Spectral Properties of Complexes
V. Thermodynamics of Complex Formation
VI. Solid-State Properties of Complexes
VII. Modification of Flavine Properties by Complex Formation
VIII. Biochemical Implications
References
Les Forces de Van der Waals-London dans les Complexes Dits de Transfert de Charge
I. Introduction
II. Expression de l'Énergie d'Interaction Intermoléculaire
III. Calcul des Interactions de Van der Waals-London
IV. Conclusion
Bibliographie
Solvent Effects on Molecular Associations
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. The Solvophobic Force
IV. Discussion of some Applications
V. Conclusion
VI. Appendix. Nonpolar Part of the Van der Waals Potential between Two Molecular Groups Immersed in a Liquid
References
Solvent Polarity and Molecular Associations
I. Introduction
II. Experiments and Results
III. Discussion
IV. Conclusion
References
The Structure of Antibodies and the Antigen-Antibody Reaction
References
A New Allosteric Effect in the Reaction Cycle of Liver Alcohol Dehydrogenase
References
On the Mechanism of Binding Choline Derivatives to an Anticholine Antibody
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
References
Energy Transfer Methods in the Study of Ligand-Protein Interactions
I. Introduction
II. The System Anilinonaphthalene Sulfonate (ANS)-Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)
III. Ligand Distribution and Protein Fluorescence Yield
IV. Fluorescence Polarization Observations
V. Significance of Decrease of p0 with Number Bound
VI. The Increase in Relaxation Time with Number Bound
VII. Dependence of Energy Transfer with Excitation Wavelength in ANS
References
Optical Studies of Polypeptide-Solvent Interactions in Sulfuric Acid-Water Mixtures
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Findings
III. Discussion
References
Phospholipid Membranes Are Necessarily Bimolecular
I. Calculation of γo/r
II. Can a Lipid Membrane Be Thicker Than Bimolecular
III. Can a Lipid Membrane Be Thinner Than a Bilayer
IV. The Equilibrium between Bilayers and Droplets
V. Conclusion
References
Molecular Associations in Biology—A Brief Summary
References
Author Index
Topical Subject Index
