Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes marks the second bilateral conference between China and the United States dealing with Proteins in Biology and Medicine held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 11-13, 1983. This book compiles presentations and resulting papers focusing on the continued importance of research on proteins that has been enhanced by the technologies of recombinant DNA analysis and monoclonal antibodies. The topics discussed include the kinetics of irreversible modification of enzyme activity; structure and mechanism of dopamine β-hydroxylase; three-dimensional structures of scorpion neurotoxins; and nuclear magnetic resonance for the study of protein structure. The crystallographic studies on insulin and its analogs; T cell control of immunoglobulin synthesis; and dissociation and reassembly of viral capside are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the molecular structure of plasma protease inhibitor genes in man and polymorphism of some serum proteins in the Chinese population. This publication is a good reference for biologists and researchers interested in the molecular architecture of proteins and enzymes.
Structure and Function Relationships of Proteins
Synthetic Models of the Metastable Binding Sites of Alpha-2 Macroglobulin and Complement Components C3 and C4
Kinetics of Irreversible Modification of Enzyme Activity
Structure and Mechanism of Dopamine ß-Hydroxylase
Studies on Snake Muscle Fructose-l,6-Bisohosphatase
Three-Dimensional Structures of Scorpion Neurotoxins
The Rapid Inactivation and Slow Conformational Changes of Creatine Kinase during Guanidine and Urea Denaturation
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance for the Study of Protein Structure
Structural and Functional Properties of E. Coli L-Asparaginase
Regulation of Biological Process
Crystallographic Studies on Isulin and Its Analogs
Peptide-Receptor Interactions That Regulate Cell Proliferation: The Epidermal Growth Factor System
Studies on Structure and Biological Activity of Insulin
Cholesterol Interaction with and Influence on Function of the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor
T Cell Control of Immunoglobulin Synthesis
The Dissociation and Reassembly of Viral Capside
Structure and Function Relationships of Blood Proteins
Molecular Structure of Plasma Protease Inhibitor Genes in Man
The Polymorphism of Some Serum Proteins in the Chinese Population
Studies on a New Thrombin Dependent Anticoagulant Pathway
Action of Antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) Venom on Blood Coagulation System
Index
Ralph A. Bradshaw is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physiology and biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. Prior to that he was on the faculty of the Department of Biological Chemistry, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. From 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Mass Spectrometry Facility and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. He holds degrees from Colby College and Duke University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Indiana University and the University of Washington. He has served as president for FASEB, was the founding president of the Protein Society and was the treasurer of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. His research has focused on protein chemistry and proteomics, with emphasis on the structure and function of growth factors and their receptors, particularly nerve growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, and the involvement of receptor tyrosine kinases in cell signalling. He has also studied in the role of proteolytic processing and N-terminal modification in protein stability and turnover.
Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry; and Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California, San Francisco, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, College of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA