Molecular Approach to Cancer Management
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Approach to Cancer Management discusses molecular mechanisms of cancer initiation, growth and secondary spread, emphasizing how this information can be used to devise new modes of treatment of cancer, especially in combatting secondary spread. The book addresses the basic concepts relating to cancer biology, the genetic determinants, and the signal transduction cascades associated with tumor growth, EMT, stem cell maintenance and propagation, and invasion and metastasis. The salient features of the signaling systems that are amenable to targeted manipulation are emphasized to facilitate research and development in the design of novel therapies and for the planning of new trials.
This book is the only unique volume with coverage of topics that target therapy. As such, it is a valuable source for cancer researchers, molecular oncologists and members of the biomedical field who are interested in knowing more about molecular approaches to cancer therapy.
Key Features
- Covers all relevant topics with a defined aim of targeted therapy
- Encompasses the basic aspects of cancer invasion and metastasis
- Discusses signaling systems operating in normal cells and their deregulation in cancer cells
- Directs attention to the foci in signaling systems that can be targeted with a new and conventional drug-based approach
Readership
Cancer researchers; oncologists; molecular oncologists
Table of Contents
1. Modulation of growth factor signaling in targeted therapy: Role of the epidermal growth factor family and their receptors
2. The TGF-B family accessory type III receptor function in cancer progression
3. Insulin-like growth factor signaling as a target to control tumor progression
4. Angiogenesis in neoplasia and antiangiogenesis strategy in the control of tumor growth and metastasis
5. On the trail of TRAIL in tumor growth and angiogenesis
6. Hedgehog (Hh) signaling in EMT, CSCs and angiogenesis
7. Hedgehog is involved in angiogenic signaling by angiopoietin-1
8. Hippo signaling in cell proliferation, migration and angiogenesis
9. Tumor suppression and inhibition of angiogenesis by TXNIP
10. Suramin and polysulphonated naphthylureas as angiogenesis inhibitors
11. Quercetin inhibits growth factor signaling: suppresses angiogenesis and cell migration in vitro
12. Selenoproteins in cancer control
13. Inhibitor of DNA binding proteins in angiogenesis
14. Are there gains to be made in exploring anthrax lethal toxin (LeTx) as a tumor and an angiogenesis inhibitor?
15. Small molecule inhibitors of angiogenesis and cell proliferation
16. Control of tumor growth and angiogenesis by thalidomide and its analogues
17. Endogenous inhibitors of angiogenesis
18. Metformin and its antitumor attributes
19. Statins in cancer biology
20. The HMG (High mobility group) proteins in cancer progression
21. MTAs in EMT activation and tumor and metastasis promotion
22. S100A4 has potential benefits as a therapeutic target
23. Notch Signaling in carcinogenesis
24. Canonical and non-canonical activation of NF-κB in tumorigenesis
25. Stem cells in cancer therapy
26. Notable approaches to cancer immunotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128978
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128961
About the Author
Gajanan Sherbet
Dr. Gajanan V. Sherbet is Doctor of Science of London University and Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists and the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is member of the editorial boards of many scientific and medical journals, and formerly editor of Experimental Cell Biology and Pathobiology. Dr. Sherbet’s major scientific interest is in cancer metastasis. He has focused on the role of growth factors and their signaling, and the calcium binding protein S100A4 in cell proliferation, cancer invasion and metastasis; also he is currently studying the potential of artificial neural networks for predicting breast cancer progression and prognosis. Dr. Sherbet has numerous scientific papers in international journals and has written and edited several books on cancer, such as Growth Factors and Their Receptors in Cell Differentiation, Cancer and Cancer Therapy (2011) and Therapeutic Strategies in Cancer Biology and Pathology (2013), and e-books on the role of growth factors and their receptors in cancer therapy and therapeutic strategies in cancer biology and molecular pathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Molecular Medicine, Huntington Beach CA, USA and Professor (visiting), School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK