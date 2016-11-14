Molecular and Cellular Changes in the Cancer Cell, Volume 144
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Overview: Genetic, Epigenetic and Cell Signaling Alterations
- Chapter One: Molecular and Cellular Changes During Cancer Progression Resulting From Genetic and Epigenetic Alterations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 DNA Methylation
- 3 Lysine Acetylation
- 4 Lysine and Arginine Methylation
- 5 Noncoding RNA
- 6 Epigenetic Readers
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Two: Wnt/β Catenin-Mediated Signaling Commonly Altered in Colorectal Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Wnt Signaling in Colorectal Cancer
- 2 Mutations in the Wnt Signaling Pathway
- 3 Cancer Stem Cells
- 4 Treatments
- 5 Markers for Early Detection and Prognosis
- 6 Summary
- Chapter Three: Interplay Between Inflammation and Epigenetic Changes in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Complex Relationship Between the Immune System and Cancer
- 3 Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Predispose Individuals to Cancer
- 4 Overview of Epigenetics and Its Role in Normal Physiological Processes and Cancer
- 5 The Role of Inflammation in Initiating Epigenetic Alterations
- 6 Cancer Prevention and Treatment
- 7 Concluding Remarks
Part II: Viral Influences in Cancer Initiation and Progression
- Chapter Four: Viral Carcinogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 RNA Retroviruses
- 2 DNA Viruses
- 3 RNA Viruses
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Five: The Interaction Between Human Papillomaviruses and the Stromal Microenvironment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Stromal Microenvironment
- 3 The HPV Life Cycle
- 4 Growth Factors
- 5 Fibroblasts
- 6 Immune Interactions
- 7 Angiogenesis and the Hypoxic Response
- 8 ECM and MMPs
- 9 Unresolved Questions
Part III: Pancreatic Cancer: Altered Signaling Networks and Emerging Treatment Strategies
- Chapter Six: Molecular Pathogenesis of Pancreatic Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetic Alterations in Pancreatic Cancer
- 3 Deregulated EMT in Pancreatic Cancer
- 4 Molecular Subtype Classifications of Pancreatic Cancer
- 5 Deregulated Signaling Networks in Pancreatic Cancer
- 6 Current and Future Therapeutic Strategies for Pancreatic Cancer
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Current and Emerging Targeting Strategies for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current Therapeutic Strategies
- 3 Novel and Emerging Therapeutic Options
- 4 Concluding Remarks
Part IV: Soft Tissue Sarcomas: Genomic and Epigenomic Alterations
- Chapter Eight: Molecular Changes Associated With Tumor Initiation and Progression of Soft Tissue Sarcomas: Targeting the Genome and Epigenome
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clinical Parameters of EWSR1-Translocation-Associated Soft Tissue Sarcoma Subtypes
- 3 Developing Novel Molecular Therapeutic Strategies for the Treatment of EWSR1 Translocation Soft Tissue Sarcoma Subtypes
- 4 Discussion
Part V: Leukemias: Molecular Changes and Treatment Strategies
- Chapter Nine: Molecular Changes During Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Evolution and Identification of Novel Treatment Strategies Through Molecular Stratification
- Abstract
- 1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- 2 Challenges in AML Treatment Stem From Disease Heterogeneity
- 3 Targeted Chemotherapy and Mechanism Based, Targeted Drug Discovery in AML
- 4 Combinatorial Control and Discovery of Relevant Drug Combinations
- 5 Combination Chemotherapy as a Way to Overcome Challenges in AML Treatment
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms: Molecular Drivers and Therapeutics
- Abstract
- 1 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
- 2 Etiologic Driver and Nondriver Mutations in MPNs
- 3 Molecular Biology of MPN Driver Mutations
- 4 MPN Therapeutics
- 5 Concluding Remarks
Part VI: Breast Cancer: Endocrine Signaling, Resistance to Endocrine Therapy and Novel Contributors to Pathology
- Chapter Eleven: Dysregulation of Aromatase in Breast, Endometrial, and Ovarian Cancers: An Overview of Therapeutic Strategies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aromatase and Estrogen Biosynthesis
- 3 Expression of Aromatase in Normal and Pathological Human Tissues
- 4 Estrogen and Its Receptors in Hormone Responsive Cancers
- 5 Aberrant Expression of Aromatase in Three Common Women's Cancers
- 7 Understanding of the Role HDAC Inhibitors in Common Women's Cancers
- 8 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter Twelve: Molecular Changes During Breast Cancer and Mechanisms of Endocrine Therapy Resistance
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Estrogen Receptors
- 3 Mechanisms of Endocrine Therapy Resistance
- Chapter Thirteen: Molecular and Cellular Changes in Breast Cancer and New Roles of lncRNAs in Breast Cancer Initiation and Progression
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Identifying lncRNA Signals in the Cancer Transcriptome
- 3 Functions of lncRNAs in Breast Cancer
- 4 Approaches for RNA-Targeted Therapeutic Intervention
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Molecular and Cellular Changes in the Cancer Cell,the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, includes a comprehensive summary of the evidence accumulated thus far on the molecular and cellular regulation of the various adaptations taking place in response to exercise.
This volume examines some of the latest advances, highlighting some of the most important molecular and cellular alterations and environmental influences that collectively cause a normal cell to become cancerous. Special emphasis is given to changes that take place at the molecular and cellular level.
- Comprehensive and up-to-date survey of current knowledge on the cancer cell
- Includes the latest advances and the most important molecular and cellular alterations and environmental influences collectively causing cells to become cancerous
- Written by leading experts in the field
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine
Kevin Pruitt Serial Volume Editor
Kevin Pruitt received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Texas at Austin followed by post-baccalaureate research training in the biological sciences at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He then moved on to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, for doctoral studies in Pharmacology in 2001 followed by postdoctoral training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Pruitt has received numerous research awards during his career, serves as a member of National Cancer Institute study sections, and directs a vibrant research program where graduate students and postdoctoral trainees contribute to the discovery process in basic and translational cancer research. He joined the Physiology Department as an assistant professor at LSUHSC in Shreveport, Louisiana in 2006. He was then recruited to the Department of Immunology & Molecular Microbiology at TTUHSC in Lubbock, Texas in 2014 where his group continues to focus on identifying novel factors that contribute to colon and breast tumor progression.
Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology Texas Tech, University Health Sciences Center, USA