Molecular and Cell Biology
1st Edition
Description
Polycyclic Hydrocarbons and Cancer, Volume 2: Molecular and Cell Biology explores the link between polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and cancer from the viewpoint of molecular and cell biology.
This volume consists of 26 chapters divided into eight sections based on the following themes: DNA and Chromatin Interactions; Microbial Mutagenesis; Mammalian Mutagenesis; DNA Repair; Transformation of Cells in Culture; Animal and Human Models; Genetics; and Comments and Observations. The discussion begins with an analysis of the interactions of PAHs with cellular macromolecules and with DNA of mammalian cells in culture. The following chapters focus on microbial and mammalian mutagenesis by PAHs; mechanisms of DNA excision repair in human cells; effect of DNA repair on the cytotoxicity and mutagenicity of PAH metabolites in human cells; and oncogenic transformation of cell cultures by PAHs and their derivatives. The final chapter makes the case for the establishment of a system for conducting quantitative assessments of biomedical risk presented by many types of environmental perturbants such as PAHs. This monograph will be of interest to investigators and educators concerned with scientific aspects of PAH research; government officials and elected representatives as well as industry leaders who must confront and solve the problems related to PAHs; and others in the field of molecular and cell biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Part I DNA and Chromatin Interactions
1 Interactions between Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Cellular Macromolecules
I. Introduction
II. Structures of PAH-Nucleoside Adducts
III. Conformation of DNA Modified by Reaction with BPDE
IV. Functional Changes in BPDE-Modified DNA
V. Reactions of PAH's with Protein
VI. Summary and Unresolved Problems
References
2 Recent Work of Pascaline Daudel
I. Introduction
II.Interaction of Carcinogens with DNA: Resulting Damages
References
3 The Interaction of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons with DNA of Mammalian Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. The In Vivo Binding of BP, MBA, and MC to DNA
References
4 Reactions of Activated Benzo[a]Pyrene with DNA and RNA
Text
References
5 Modification of DNA by Benzo[a]Pyrene Diol Epoxide I
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
References
6 Interactions between Benzo[a]Pyrene Diol Epoxide I and Chromatin
I. Introduction
II. Modification of Core Particles with BPDE
III. Modification of Core Particle DNA with BPDE
IV. Modification of Core Particle Histones with BPDE
V. Modification of Nonhistone Core Particle Proteins with BPDE
VI. Conclusion
References
Part II Microbial Mutagenesis
7 Mutagenesis: Microbial Systems
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Assay System
III. Mutagenicities of Benzo[a]Pyrene and Its Metabolites
IV. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons Other than Benzo[a]Pyrene
V. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons as Environmental Mutagens
References
8 Comparative Mutagenicity of Diol Epoxides of Benzo[a]Pyrene and Benzo[a]Anthracene in V79 Chinese Hamster Cells and Salmonella Typhimurium
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedures
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III Mammalian Mutagenesis
9 Mammalian Cell Mutagenesis by Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Derivatives
I. Introduction
II. Mutagenic Activity of Carcinogenic PAH's
III. Conclusion
References
10 Cell Transformation and Mutability of Different Genetic Loci in Mammalian Cells by Metabolically Activated Carcinogenic Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
References
Part IV DNA Repair
11 Mechanisms of DNA Excision Repair in Human Cells
I. Introduction
II. Repair Reactions in Cells
III. Mechanism of Excision Repair
IV. Repair of Benzopyrene Diol Epoxide-Induced Damage
V. Adherence to BND-Cellulose by Chemical Interaction
VI. Excision Repair and Genetic Processes
VII. Control of DNA Repair Capability
VIII. Enzymatic Basis of Repair
IX. Summary: The Role of Excision Repair
References
12 Formation and Repair of Benzo[a]Pyrene-Induced DNA Damage in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Covalent Benzo[a]pyrene-DNA Adducts in Mammalian Cells
III. Repair of Benzo[<2]pyrene-DNA Adducts
IV. Indirect Formation of DNA-Base Damage by Reactive Oxygen Radical Species Produced as a Consequence of Benzo[a]pyrene Metabolism
References
13 Repair of Human DNA Damaged by Ultraviolet and Benzo[a]Pyrene Diol Epoxide I
Text
References
14 Effect of DNA Repair on the Cytotoxicity and Mutagenicity of Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Metabolites in Human Cells
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedures
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Part V Transformation! Cell Culture
15 Mechanistic Studies of Neoplastic Transformation of Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Systems for Mechanistic Study of Neoplastic Transformation
III. Phenotypic Alterations Associated with Neoplastic Cells
IV. Basic Issues in the Studies of in Vitro Neoplastic Transformation
V. Areas for Future Research
References
16 Oncogenic Transformation of Cell Cultures by Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Derivatives
Text
References
17 Biological Activity of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons in Syrian Hamster Cells In Vitro
Text
References
18 Factors Affecting Polycyclic Hydrocarbon-Induced Cell Transformation
I. Introduction
II. Results and Discussion
III. Conclusion
References
Part VI Animal and Human Models
19 In Vivo and In Vitro Studies of the Evolution of Epithelial Neoplasia
I. Introduction: The Hypothesis of Neoplastic Development
II. An Experimental Model for the Study of Incipient Neoplasia
III. In Vivo-In Vitro Studies with the Explant-Outgrowth System
IV. In Vivo-In Vitro Studies with Dispersed Epithelial Cells
V. Discussion: Altered in Vitro Growth Capacity, a Common Feature of Carcinogen-Exposed Cells
References
20 Metabolism of Benzo[a]Pyrene in Cultured Human Tissues and Cells
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Benzo[a]Pyrene
III. Conclusion
References
Part VII Genetics
21 The Ah Locus: Genetic Regulation of the Enzymes which Metabolize Polycyclic Hydrocarbons and the Risk for Cancer
I. Introduction and Scope
II. The Cytochrome Ñ-450 Monooxygenase Systems and Coordinated Enzymes
III. Genetic Differences in the Risk for Cancer
IV. "Pleiotypic Response" of the Ah Locus
V. Evidence for the Human Ah Locus
VI. Summary
References
22 Genetics of Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylase in the Human Population and Its Relationship to Lung Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Summary
References
23 Evidence for Linkage between Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylase Expression and Enzyme Markers Assigned to Human Chromosome 2 in Human x Mouse Hybrid Cells
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Part VIII Comments and Observations
24 Polycyclic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis: An Overall View
Text
Appendix
References
25 Comments on Some Biomedical, Environmental, and Societal Aspects
I. Biomedical Aspects
II. Environmental Considerations
III. Societal Aspects
26 On the Establishment of Biomedical Risk Assessment Systems
Text
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 473
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149068