Mohs Surgery, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Description
Mohs Surgery is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Allison Vidimos, Christine Poblete-Lopez, and Christopher Gasbarre. Expert contributors offer reviews on topics including the history of Mohs surgery, Techniques, Mohs surgery for melanoma in situ, Flaps and grafts reconstruction, Transplant patients, Imaging, Histologic pitfalls, Special stains and Mohs, Special considerations: Eyes, lips, nailbed, and genitalia, Multidisciplinary approach to large tumors, Prosthetic rehabilitation, Setting up a Mohs surgery lab, and Coding for Mohs surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 18th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704378
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709120
About the Authors
Allison Vidimos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic
Christine Poblete-Lopez Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic
Chris Gasbarre Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic