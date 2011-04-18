Mohs Surgery, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704378, 9781455709120

Mohs Surgery, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Allison Vidimos Christine Poblete-Lopez Chris Gasbarre
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704378
eBook ISBN: 9781455709120
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th April 2011
Page Count: 248
Description

Mohs Surgery is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Allison Vidimos, Christine Poblete-Lopez, and Christopher Gasbarre. Expert contributors offer reviews on topics including the history of Mohs surgery, Techniques, Mohs surgery for melanoma in situ, Flaps and grafts reconstruction, Transplant patients, Imaging, Histologic pitfalls, Special stains and Mohs, Special considerations: Eyes, lips, nailbed, and genitalia, Multidisciplinary approach to large tumors, Prosthetic rehabilitation, Setting up a Mohs surgery lab, and Coding for Mohs surgery.

About the Authors

Allison Vidimos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic

Christine Poblete-Lopez Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic

Chris Gasbarre Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic

