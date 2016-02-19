Modulation of Protein Function, Volume XIII, presents the proceedings of the ICN-UCLA Symposium on Molecular and Cellular Biology held in Keystone, Colorado, from February 25-March 2, 1979. The symposium aimed to bring together workers from several fields, all of which deal with the modulation of protein function. The discussion of representative metabolic control systems, ranging from single enzyme responses to complex regulatory cascades, and the control of photosynthesis and of protein synthesis and enzyme inactivation, dealt with the general topic at perhaps its most fundamental cellular level. Modulations and conformational changes in proteins that underlie higher-level interactions, such as those involved in cyclic nucleotide function, sensing and chemotactic response to foreign materials, and the complement system, were also described. Two talks dealt with potential clinical relevance of phenomena of the types described by other participants. The book is organized into nine parts with papers covering the following topics: modulation of enzymes of intermediary metabolism (Part I); modulation and inactivation (Part II); photosynthesis and storage polysaccharides (Part III); cascade systems (Part IV); protein phosphorylation (Part V); methylation in chemotaxis (Part VI); cyclic GMP and cyclic CMP (Part VII); protein synthesis (Part VIII); and clinical implications (IX).

I. Modulation of Enzymes of Intermediary Metabolism

1. Molecular Properties of Phosphofructokinase (PFK) Relevant to Modulation of Its Function

2. Adenine Nucleotide Pool Maintenance during Bacterial Growth and Starvation

3. Multimodulation of Enzyme Activity. Physiological Significance and Evolutionary Origin

II. Modulation and Inactivation

4. Poly(ADP-Ribose) and ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins

5. Selective Inactivation and Degradation of Enzymes in Sporulating Bacteria

6. Endogenous Proteolytic Modulation of Yeast Enzymes

III. Photosynthesis and Storage Polysaccharides

7. Thioredoxin and Enzyme Regulation in Photosynthesis

8. Regulation of the Photosynthetic Carbon Cycle, Phosphorylation, and Electron Transport in Illuminated Intact Chloroplasts

9. Regulation of Photosynthetic Carbon Metabolism and Partitioning of Photosynthate

10. Comparative Regulation of α1,4-Glucan Synthesis in Photosynthetic and Nonphotosynthetic Systems

IV. Cascade Systems

11. Covalently Interconvertible Enzyme Cascade and Metabolic Regulation

12. Metabolite Control of the Glutamine Synthetase Cascade

13. The Molecular Dynamics and Biochemistry of Complement

V. Protein Phosphorylation

14. Cyclic Nucleotide-independent Protein Kinases from Rabbit Reticulocytes and Phosphorylation of Translational Components

15. An Approach to the Study of Phosphoprotein and Cyclic Nucleotide Metabolism in Cultured Cell Lines with Differentiated Properties

16. Glycogen Synthase Kinase-2 and Phosphorylase Kinase Are the Same Enzyme

VI. Methylation in Chemotaxis

17. Methylation and Demethylation in the Bacterial Chemotactic System

18. Requirement of Transmethylation Reactions for Eukaryotic Cell Chemotaxis

19. Role for Methylation in Leukocyte Chemotaxis

VII. Cyclic GMP and Cyclic CMP

20. Enzymatic Formation of Cyclic CMP by Mammalian Tissues

21. Cyclic CMP Phosphodiesterase: Biological Involvement and Its Regulation by Agents

VIII. Protein Synthesis

22. Regulation of Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase (GTP) Synthesis

23. Peptide-Chain Initiation in Heart and Skeletal Muscle

24. Effect of Phosphorylation of eIF-2

25. Modulation of Protein Synthesis and Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2 (eIF-2) Function during Nutrient Deprival in the Ehrlich Ascites Tumor Cell

IX. Clinical Implications

26. Genetic Defects of the Human Red Blood Cell and Hemolytic Anemia

27. Enzyme Replacement Therapy

