Modulation by Molecular Interactions
1st Edition
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Vol. 26
Editors: Rodney L. Levine Ann Ginsburg
eBook ISBN: 9781483217253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 1985
Page Count: 588
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 26: Modulation by Molecular Interactions covers various aspects of biochemical regulation that were presented in the International Symposium on the Molecular Basis of Cellular Regulation held at the National Institutes of Health on May 3-5, 1984. The book discusses the coordination and control of cellular metabolism and function, focusing on modulation by molecular interactions. Biochemists, molecular biologists, geneticists, microbiologists, and physiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. Cell Biology
1. The LDL Receptor and HMG-CoA Reductase—Two Membrane Molecules That Regulate Cholesterol Homeostasis
2. The Cellular Entry of EGF and Transferrin: A Problem in Intracellular Sorting
3. Receptor-Mediated Transport of Acid Hydrolases to Lysosomes
4. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Sphingolipid Hydrolyzing Enzymes
5. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor: Structure, Function, and Roles in Normal and Transformed Cells
6. Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase in Cultured 3T3-L1 Adipocytes by Insulin, Hydrocortisone, and Cyclic AMP
7. Scrapie Prions, Brain Amyloid, and Senile Dementia
8. Coupled Ionic and Enzymatic Regulation of Sperm Behavior
9. Regulation of Cell Interactions during Skeletal Muscle Development
10. Regulation of the Immune Response in Man by a Cascade of Interactive T Lymphocytes
11. From Membrane to Molecule with the lac Permease of Escherichia coli
12. Glutamine Synthetase from Pseudomonas fluorescens: A Tool for Studying Changes in Cell Permeability and Enzyme Regulation
13. Modulation of Polar Lipid Composition by Aliphatic Chain Unsaturation in Bacteria
II. Protein Interactions
14. On Conformational Changes in the Regulatory Enzyme Aspartate Transcarbamoylase
15. Active-Site Ligand Binding and Subunit Interactions in Glutamine Synthetase from Escherichia coli
16. Biophysical Studies of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase
17. The Regulation of Actin and Myosin by ATP
18. Change in NAD+/NADH Content of S-Adenosyl-L-Homocysteine Hydrolase upon NAD+ Reversible Inactivation by cAMP and 2'- Deoxyadenosine
19. Effectors of Rat Lung cGMP Binding Protein-Phosphodiesterase
20. Thermostabilization of Bacillus caldolyticus Glutamine Synthetase by Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors
21. The Role of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate in Phosphorylase Catalysis
22. Bioregulation of Binding and Dynamics: The Cytochrome P-450CAM Model
23. Fatty Acid Synthase: Elementary Steps in Catalysis and Regulation
24. Multienzyme Complexes of Mammalian Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
25. The Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex in Dictyostelium discoideum
III. Metabolic Pathways
26. Pathway of 5-Aminovalerate Degradation by Clostridium aminovalericum
27. Inorganic Pyrophosphate and Polyphosphates as Sources of Energy
28. The Role of Pyridine Nucleotides in Regulating Cellular Metabolism
29. The Fall and Rise of Cellular Glutathione Levels: Enzyme-Based Approaches
30. The Effects of Protein or Amino Acid Intake on the Nitrogen Balance and Antitumor Activity of Glutaminase Treatment
31. On the Regulation of Deoxyhbonucleotide Synthesis
32. Completion of the Degradation Scheme for Nicotinic Acid by Clostridium barkeri
33. Mechanisms of Exogenous Purine Nucleotide Utilization in Bacillus cereus
34. Pyrimidine Nucleoside-Catabolizing Enzymes in Escherichia coli B
IV. Gene Expression
35. Recent Biochemical and Genetic Studies on the Amino Acid Biosynthetic Pathway of the Aspartate Family in Escherichia coli
36. Regulation of Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria: The Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase System
37. An in Vitro System to Measure Gene Expression Based on Dipeptide Synthesis
38. Regulation of Enzymes under Nitrogen Control in Pseudomonas aeruginosa
39. Catabolism and Nitrogen Control in Escherichia coli
40. Regulation of Gene Expression of Translation Components in Escherichia coli: Initiation Factors and Aminoacyl tRNA Synthetases
41. Regulatory Features of Spore Development in Bacillus subtilis
42. Bacterial Gene Expression and Biotechnology
Index
Cumulative Contributors Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
