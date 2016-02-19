Modulation by Molecular Interactions

Table of Contents



I. Cell Biology

1. The LDL Receptor and HMG-CoA Reductase—Two Membrane Molecules That Regulate Cholesterol Homeostasis

2. The Cellular Entry of EGF and Transferrin: A Problem in Intracellular Sorting

3. Receptor-Mediated Transport of Acid Hydrolases to Lysosomes

4. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Sphingolipid Hydrolyzing Enzymes

5. Platelet-Derived Growth Factor: Structure, Function, and Roles in Normal and Transformed Cells

6. Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase in Cultured 3T3-L1 Adipocytes by Insulin, Hydrocortisone, and Cyclic AMP

7. Scrapie Prions, Brain Amyloid, and Senile Dementia

8. Coupled Ionic and Enzymatic Regulation of Sperm Behavior

9. Regulation of Cell Interactions during Skeletal Muscle Development

10. Regulation of the Immune Response in Man by a Cascade of Interactive T Lymphocytes

11. From Membrane to Molecule with the lac Permease of Escherichia coli

12. Glutamine Synthetase from Pseudomonas fluorescens: A Tool for Studying Changes in Cell Permeability and Enzyme Regulation

13. Modulation of Polar Lipid Composition by Aliphatic Chain Unsaturation in Bacteria

II. Protein Interactions

14. On Conformational Changes in the Regulatory Enzyme Aspartate Transcarbamoylase

15. Active-Site Ligand Binding and Subunit Interactions in Glutamine Synthetase from Escherichia coli

16. Biophysical Studies of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase

17. The Regulation of Actin and Myosin by ATP

18. Change in NAD+/NADH Content of S-Adenosyl-L-Homocysteine Hydrolase upon NAD+ Reversible Inactivation by cAMP and 2'- Deoxyadenosine

19. Effectors of Rat Lung cGMP Binding Protein-Phosphodiesterase

20. Thermostabilization of Bacillus caldolyticus Glutamine Synthetase by Intrinsic and Extrinsic Factors

21. The Role of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate in Phosphorylase Catalysis

22. Bioregulation of Binding and Dynamics: The Cytochrome P-450CAM Model

23. Fatty Acid Synthase: Elementary Steps in Catalysis and Regulation

24. Multienzyme Complexes of Mammalian Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases

25. The Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex in Dictyostelium discoideum

III. Metabolic Pathways

26. Pathway of 5-Aminovalerate Degradation by Clostridium aminovalericum

27. Inorganic Pyrophosphate and Polyphosphates as Sources of Energy

28. The Role of Pyridine Nucleotides in Regulating Cellular Metabolism

29. The Fall and Rise of Cellular Glutathione Levels: Enzyme-Based Approaches

30. The Effects of Protein or Amino Acid Intake on the Nitrogen Balance and Antitumor Activity of Glutaminase Treatment

31. On the Regulation of Deoxyhbonucleotide Synthesis

32. Completion of the Degradation Scheme for Nicotinic Acid by Clostridium barkeri

33. Mechanisms of Exogenous Purine Nucleotide Utilization in Bacillus cereus

34. Pyrimidine Nucleoside-Catabolizing Enzymes in Escherichia coli B

IV. Gene Expression

35. Recent Biochemical and Genetic Studies on the Amino Acid Biosynthetic Pathway of the Aspartate Family in Escherichia coli

36. Regulation of Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria: The Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase System

37. An in Vitro System to Measure Gene Expression Based on Dipeptide Synthesis

38. Regulation of Enzymes under Nitrogen Control in Pseudomonas aeruginosa

39. Catabolism and Nitrogen Control in Escherichia coli

40. Regulation of Gene Expression of Translation Components in Escherichia coli: Initiation Factors and Aminoacyl tRNA Synthetases

41. Regulatory Features of Spore Development in Bacillus subtilis

42. Bacterial Gene Expression and Biotechnology

