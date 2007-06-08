Modifying Flavour in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845690748, 9781845693367

Modifying Flavour in Food

1st Edition

Editors: A. J. Taylor J Hort
eBook ISBN: 9781845693367
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845690748
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th June 2007
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Modifying flavour: An introduction; Flavouring substances: From chemistry and carriers to legislation; Extraction of flavourings from natural sources; From fermentation to white biotechnology: How microbial catalysts generate flavours; New developments in yeast extracts for use as flavour enhancers; Chiral chemistry and food flavourings; Formulating low fat food: The challenge of retaining flavour quality; New pungent and cooling compounds for use in foods; Controlled release of flavour in food products; Developments in sweeteners; Enhancing umami taste in foods; Bitter blockers in foods and pharmaceuticals; Masking agents for use in foods; Selecting the right flavourings for a food product.

Description

Ingredients and technologies which improve the flavour of food have always played a major role in food formulation. With increasing consumer demand for diet products, ready meals and natural ingredients, there is considerable pressure on food manufacturers to adapt ingredients in order to produce nutritious food. This important book provides professionals within the food industry with a comprehensive review of recent developments and research.

The book begins with a comprehensive introduction followed by chapters on flavouring substances and the extraction of flavourings from natural sources. Chapters discuss technologies which improve flavour such as white biotechnology, the development of yeast flavour enhancers and the formulation of flavoursome low fat food. Further chapters cover techniques for flavour modification such as the controlled release of flavours, developments in sweeteners and masking agents for foods. The book concludes with chapters on the applications of new ingredients such as bitter blockers and masking agents.

Modifying flavour in food provides a unique reference for manufacturers and scientists concerned with flavour modification.

Key Features

  • Discusses adapting ingredients to meet consumer demand for nutritious food
  • Examines different technologies that improve flavour
  • Techniques for flavour modification are highlighted

Readership

Manufacturers and scientists concerned with flavor modification

About the Editors

A. J. Taylor Editor

Andrew J. Taylor is an established academic at the School of Biosciences, University of Nottingham. Andrew J. Taylor belongs to the internationally renowned Flavour Research Group and is widely respected for his research on food flavour, perception and its relation with flavour composition and food structure.

J Hort Editor

Joanne Hort is an established academic at the School of Biosciences, University of Nottingham. Joanne Hort belongs to the internationally renowned Flavour Research Group and is widely respected for her research on food flavour, perception and its relation with flavour composition and food structure.

