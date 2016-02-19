Modified Nucleosides in Cancer and Normal Metabolism - Methods and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885982, 9780080858524

Modified Nucleosides in Cancer and Normal Metabolism - Methods and Applications, Volume 45C

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Charles Gehrke Kenneth Kuo
eBook ISBN: 9780080858524
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd May 1990
Page Count: 447
Contents of Part C. Introduction. Early development of nucleoside markers for cancer (T.P. Waalkes, C.W. Gehrke). 1. Progress and future prospects of modified nucleosides as biological markers of cancer (R.W. Zumwalt et al.). 2. Ribonucleosides in biological fluids by a high-resolution quantitative RPLC-UV method (K.C. Kuo et al.). 3. Ribonucleosides in body fluids: On-line chromatographic cleanup and analysis by a column switching technique (E. Schlimme, K. Siegfried-Boos). 4. High-performance liquid chromatography of free nucleotides, nucleosides, and their bases in biological samples (P.R. Brown, Y.-N. Kim). 5. Isolation and characterization of modified nucleosides from human urines (G.B. Chheda et al.). 6. High performance liquid chromatography of modified nucleosides in human serum (E.P. Mitchell et al.). 7. Modified nucleosides in human blood serum as biochemical signals for neoplasia (F. Salvatore et al.). 8. Biochemical correlations between pseudouridine excretion and neoplasias (F. Cimino et al.). 9. High-performance liquid chromatography analysis of nucleosides and bases in mucosa tissues and urine of gastrointestinal cancer patients (K. Nakano). 10. Modified nucleosides as biochemical markers of asbestos exposure and AIDS (O.K. Sharma, A. Fischbein). 11. RNA catabolites in health and disease (I. Clark et al.). 12. Serum nucleoside chromatography for classification of lung cancer and controls (J.E. McEntire et al.). 13. Modified nucleosides and nucleobases in urine and serum as selective markers for the whole-body turnover of tRNA, rRNA, and mRNA-cap - Future prospects and impact (G. Schöch et al.). Combined Subject Index for Parts A, B and C.

No. of pages:
447
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858524

@qu:I recommend the entire volume to any scientist who is or plans to become involved in nucleic acid research. ...the most comprehensive and up-to-date reference source currently available in the field. This work deserves a position in a library's holdings as well as on a scientist's personal bookshelf. @source:LC-GC International

Charles Gehrke Serial Editor

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia

Kenneth Kuo Serial Editor

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia, and Cancer Research Center

