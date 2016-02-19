Modified Cellulosics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125997508, 9780323153379

Modified Cellulosics

1st Edition

Editors: Roger Rowell
eBook ISBN: 9780323153379
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Modified Cellulosics is a result of the proceedings of a symposium held in Chicago, Illinois, on August 29-September 1, 1977, organized by the Textile Division of the American Chemical Society. The said symposium is about cellulose modification. The book serves as a basic reference to past studies and a stepping-off point, as it includes a collection of studies about the kinds of cellulose and its applications. The studies are divided into five parts, wherein Part 1 is an introduction to the topic that consists of two award addresses; Part 2 is an overview of cellulose sources and the reaction of cellulose on modification. Part 3 explains cellulose accessibility and reactivity, and Part 4 discusses cellulose modification by grafting techniques. Part 5 covers general cellulose modification reactions. The text is recommended for those in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, and chemical engineering who want to know more about cellulose and its modifications or make a study about the subject.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Anselme Pay en Award 1977

Part 1 Introduction—award Address

The Versatility of Cellulose

Practical Textile Finishes Based on Chemical Modification of the Cotton Fiber

Part 2 Overview of Cellulose Sources and Modification Reactions

Chemical Modification of Cellulose: A Historical Review

Cotton: A World Cellulose Fiber

Outlook for Wood Cellulose

Rayon Fibers of Today

Modified Cellulosics—An Overview of the Future

Part 3 Cellulose Accessibility and Reactivity

Determination of Accessibility and Crystallinity of Cellulose

Hydroxyl Reactivity and Availability in Cellulose

Part 4 Cellulose Modification by Grafting Techniques

New Methods for Graft Copolymerization onto Cellulose and Starch

Modifications to Cellulose Using UV Grafting Procedures

Wood Pulp Grafting with Different Monomers by the Xanthate Method

A Novel Process for the Treatment of Pulp Mill Effluents Using the Grafted Pulp Fibers

Part 5 General Cellulose Modification Reactions

Antibacterial Fibers

Preparation, Structure, and Properties of some Derivatives of Cellulose and of Thermomechanical Pulp

The Effect of Liquid Anhydrous Ammonia on Cellulose II

Effect of Changes in Supramolecular Structure on the Thermal Properties and Pyrolysis of Cellulose

Recent Developments in the Industrial Use of Hemicelluloses

Index

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153379

About the Editor

Roger Rowell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.