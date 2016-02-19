Modified Cellulosics
1st Edition
Description
Modified Cellulosics is a result of the proceedings of a symposium held in Chicago, Illinois, on August 29-September 1, 1977, organized by the Textile Division of the American Chemical Society. The said symposium is about cellulose modification. The book serves as a basic reference to past studies and a stepping-off point, as it includes a collection of studies about the kinds of cellulose and its applications. The studies are divided into five parts, wherein Part 1 is an introduction to the topic that consists of two award addresses; Part 2 is an overview of cellulose sources and the reaction of cellulose on modification. Part 3 explains cellulose accessibility and reactivity, and Part 4 discusses cellulose modification by grafting techniques. Part 5 covers general cellulose modification reactions. The text is recommended for those in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, and chemical engineering who want to know more about cellulose and its modifications or make a study about the subject.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Anselme Pay en Award 1977
Part 1 Introduction—award Address
The Versatility of Cellulose
Practical Textile Finishes Based on Chemical Modification of the Cotton Fiber
Part 2 Overview of Cellulose Sources and Modification Reactions
Chemical Modification of Cellulose: A Historical Review
Cotton: A World Cellulose Fiber
Outlook for Wood Cellulose
Rayon Fibers of Today
Modified Cellulosics—An Overview of the Future
Part 3 Cellulose Accessibility and Reactivity
Determination of Accessibility and Crystallinity of Cellulose
Hydroxyl Reactivity and Availability in Cellulose
Part 4 Cellulose Modification by Grafting Techniques
New Methods for Graft Copolymerization onto Cellulose and Starch
Modifications to Cellulose Using UV Grafting Procedures
Wood Pulp Grafting with Different Monomers by the Xanthate Method
A Novel Process for the Treatment of Pulp Mill Effluents Using the Grafted Pulp Fibers
Part 5 General Cellulose Modification Reactions
Antibacterial Fibers
Preparation, Structure, and Properties of some Derivatives of Cellulose and of Thermomechanical Pulp
The Effect of Liquid Anhydrous Ammonia on Cellulose II
Effect of Changes in Supramolecular Structure on the Thermal Properties and Pyrolysis of Cellulose
Recent Developments in the Industrial Use of Hemicelluloses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153379