Modern Practical Healthcare Issues in Biomedical Instrumentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323854139

Modern Practical Healthcare Issues in Biomedical Instrumentation

1st Edition

Authors: Dilber Ozsahin Ilker Ozsahin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323854139
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 340
Description

Biomedical instrumentation originated as a result of the need to monitor vital signs of an astronaut during the Apollo mission. It targets the use of biosensors to monitor the physiological properties of the human body. Also, it focuses on devices used to evaluate measure and manipulate the biological system. Modern Practical Healthcare Issues in Biomedical Instrumentation describes the designs, applications and principles of several medical devices used in the hospital and at home. The book presents practical devices that can potentially be used for healthcare purposes. It is an excellent resource for undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students of Biomedical Engineering.

Key Features

  • Focuses on devices used to evaluate measure and manipulate the biological system
  • Describes the designs, applications and principles of several medical devices used in the hospital and at home
  • Discusses various application and how their usage will help to aid health care delivery

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, professionals, and researchers in the fields of Medical Device/Instrumentation Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Clinical Engineering, Medical Electronics, Electronics Engineering, Biotechnology. Biomedical Researchers, Clinicians, Surgeons, Medical Technicians, Medical Students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Designing a Smart 3D Printed Artificial Hand
3. Designing a Smart Assistive Gloves for Paralytics
4. Development of Smart Jacket for the Disc
5. Evaluation of a Finit Element Laminetomy
6. Designing an Ultrasonic Sight Device for the Visually Impaired People
7. Design of Smart Stick for Visually Impaired People Using Arduino
8. Mobile Application Development for Deaf Assistant
9. Medical Dispatch; A Robot That delivers Medicine
10. Designing and Developing a Smart Wireless Helmet and Mechanical Wheelchair
11. Developing a Vehicle Shutdown Device Depending on Driver’s Heartbeats
12. Heart Rate Monitor Applications
13. Developing a Modern Electronic Stethoscope
14. Evaluation of Phototherapy Device for Infants
15. Nanoparticle Based Plasmonic Devices for Bacterial and Virus Recognition
16. Practical Study on The Effect of Educational Games on ADHD Patients

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323854139

About the Authors

Dilber Ozsahin

Dilber Uzun Ozsahin graduated from the Department of the Physics of Çukurova University in 2006. She has worked at CERN, Geneva, during 2008-2010 for her Master thesis. She completed her Ph.D. studies in 2014 in Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain. In 2015, she started to work at Gordon Center for Medical Imaging, NMMI Radiology Department, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School as a post-doc. She has worked a new technique called laser-induced optical barriers (LIOB) technique to improve nuclear medicine imaging devises cost and performance. She has cost-effectively designed high-performance cardiac SPECT systems using the LIOB technique. She is currently working on Multi-Criteria Decision Techniques on Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering at Near East University, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering as an Assoc. Prof. Dr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Near East University, Turkey

Ilker Ozsahin

Ilker Ozsahin has extensive experience in medical imaging devices including modelling, simulation and image reconstruction such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Positron Emission Mammography (PEM), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), and Compton Camera (CC). After obtaining his PhD, he was awarded the International Postdoctoral Research Scholarship from The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) for Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital for one year and then was supported by Harvard for his further postdoctoral studies. During his two years, he worked on new generation gamma camera and developing imaging algorithms. Furthermore, he is working on the effects of general anaesthesia on the brain function of small animals with a novel functional imaging paradigm, as well as understanding the mechanism of general anaesthesia which is one of the biggest mysteries of modern medicine. He is also working on a novel motion correction technique for patients undergoing PET scans.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Postdoctoral Research Scholarship from The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) for Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital

