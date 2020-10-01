Modern Physics with Modern Computational Methods - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128177907, 9780128177914

Modern Physics with Modern Computational Methods

3rd Edition

Authors: John Morrison
eBook ISBN: 9780128177914
Paperback ISBN: 9780128177907
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

Modern Physics for Scientists and Engineers, Third Edition provides a trusted and thorough introduction to students in a first course in modern physics. This accessible resource begins by reviewing the historical events leading to the formulation of modern quantum theory, before delving deeper into the underlying physics. The textbook offers chapters on semiconductors, Dirac equation and quantum field theory. Modern Physics for Scientists and Engineers takes a streamlined, succinct approach, and offers robust pedagogy and online resources, including an accompanying website with computer applets, to assist students in learning the essential material. The applets provide a realistic description of the energy levels and wave functions of electrons in atoms and crystals, and the Hartree-Fock and ABINIT applets are valuable tools for studying the properties of atoms and semiconductors.

Key Features

  • Makes critical topics accessible by illustrating them with simple examples and figures
  • Presents modern quantum mechanical concepts systematically and applies them consistently throughout the book
  • Covers foundational topics including transition probabilities, crystal structure, reciprocal lattices, and Bloch theorem to build reader understanding of applications such as lasers and semiconductor devices
  • Features expanded exercises and problems at the end of each chapter as well as multiple appendices for quick reference

Readership

Physics, Physical Sciences & Engineering students

Table of Contents

1. The Wave-Particle Duality
2. The Schrödinger Wave Equation
3. Operators and Waves
4. The Hydrogen Atom
5. Many-Electron Atoms
6. The Emergence of Masers and Lasers
7. Statistical Physics
8. Electronic Structure of Solids
9. Charge Carriers in Semiconductors
10. Semiconductor Lasers
11. Relativity I
12. Relativity II
13. Particle Physics
14. Nuclear Physics

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128177914
Paperback ISBN:
9780128177907

About the Author

John Morrison

John Morrison received a BS degree in Physics from University of Santa Clara in California. During his undergraduate years, he majored in English, Philosophy, and Physics and served as the editor of the campus literary magazine, the Owl. Enrolling at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, he received a PhD degree in theoretical Physics and moved on to postdoctoral research at Argonne National Laboratory where he was a member of the Heavy Atom Group. He then went to Sweden where he received a grant from the Swedish Research Council to build up a research group in theoretical atomic physics at Chalmers Technical University in Goteborg, Sweden. Working together with Ingvar Lindgren, he taught a graduate level-course in theoretical atomic physics for a number of years. Their teaching lead to the publication of the monograph, Atomic Many-Body Theory, which first appeared as Volume 13 of the Springer Series on Chemical Physics. The second edition of this book has become a Springer classic. Returning to the United States, John Morrison obtained a position in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at University of Louisville where he has taught courses in elementary physics, astronomy, modern physics, and quantum mechanics. In recent years, he has traveled extensively in Latin America and the Middle East maintaining contacts with scientists and mathematicians at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Technion University in Haifa. During the Fall semester of 2009, he taught a course on computational physics at Birzeit University near Ramallah on the West Bank, and he has recruited Palestinian students for the graduate program in physics at University of Louisville. He speaks English, Swedish, and Spanish, and he is currently studying Arabic and Hebrew.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Louisville, KY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

