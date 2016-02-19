Modern Physical Metallurgy
4th Edition
Modern Physical Metallurgy, Fourth Edition discusses the fundamentals and applications of physical metallurgy. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that cover the experimental background of a metallurgical phenomenon. The text first talks about the structure of atoms and crystals, and then proceeds to dealing with the physical examination of metals and alloys. The third chapter tackles the phase diagrams and solidifications, while the fourth chapter covers the thermodynamics of crystals. Next, the book discusses the structure of alloys. The next four chapters deal with the deformations and defects of crystals, metals, and alloys. Chapter 10 discusses work hardening and annealing, while Chapters 11 and 12 cover phase transformations. The succeeding two chapters talk about creep, fatigue, and fracture, while the last chapter covers oxidation and corrosion. The text will be of great use to undergraduate students of materials engineering and other degrees that deal with metallurgical properties.
1 The Structure of Atoms and Crystals
1.1 Metallic Characteristics
1.2 The Atom
1.3 The Nomenclature of the Electronic States in an Atom
1.4 The Periodic Table
1.5 Chemical Behavior and the Metallic Bond
1.6 Arrangement of Atoms in Metals
1.7 Electrons in Metal Crystals
1.8 Metals and Insulators
1.9 Real Crystals and Imperfections
1.10 The Elements of Crystallography
1.11 The Stereographic Projection
2 The Physical Examination of Metals and Alloys
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Metallography
2.3 X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction
2.3.1 The Principles and Methods of X-Ray Diffraction
2.3.2 Neutron Diffraction
2.4 Electron Metallography
2.4.1 Transmission Electron Microscopy
2.4.2 High-Voltage Electron Microscopy
2.4.3 Scanning Electron Microscope
2.4.4 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM)
2.4.5 Convergent Beam Diffraction Patterns (CBDPs)
2.5 Microanalysis
2.5.1 Electron Microanalysis of Thin Foils
2.5.2 Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
2.5.2 Auger Electron Spectroscopy
2.6 Field Ion Microscopy
2.7 Mechanical Properties
2.7.1 The Tensile Test
2.7.2 Hardness Test
2.7.3 Impact Testing
2.7.4 Creep
2.7.5 Fatigue
2.8 Physical Properties
2.8.1 Density
2.8.2 Thermal Properties
2.8.3 Electrical Conductivity, Superconductivity, Semiconductivity
2.8.4 Magnetic Properties
3 Phase Diagrams and Solidification
3.1 The Determination of Phase Diagrams
3.2 The Equilibrium or Phase Diagram
3.2.1 Complete Solubility in the Solid State
3.2.2 Complete Insolubility in the Solid State
3.2.3 Partial Solubility in the Solid State
3.2.4 A Important Phase Diagrams
3.2.5 Limitations of Phase Diagrams
3.3 Constitutional Under-cooling
3.4 Metal Structures
3.5 Zone Refining
3.6 Growth of Single Crystals
3.7 Ternary Equilibrium Diagrams
3.7.1 Ternary Diagram for Complete Solid Solubility
3.7.2 Ternary Eutectic
3.7.3 Ternary Diagrams with Solid Solutions
3.7.4 Ternary Diagrams with a Peritectic
3.7.5 Ternary Systems Containing Inter-metallic Phases
4 Thermodynamics of Crystals
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Effect of Temperature on Metal Crystals
4.3 The Specific Heat Curve and Transformations
4.4 Heat Content, Entropy and Free Energy
4.5 The Statistical Nature of Entropy
4.6 Free Energy of Transformation
4.7 The Variation of Free Energy with Temperature, and Polymorphism
4.8 Thermodynamics of Lattice Defects
4.9 The Rate of Reaction
4.10 The Mechanism of Phase Changes
4.11 The Equilibrium Diagram
4.11.1 Chemical Potential
4.12 Diffusion
4.12.1 The Mechanisms of Diffusion
4.12.2 Factors Affecting Diffusion
4.13 Anelasticity and Internal Friction
5 The Structure of Alloys
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Primary Substitutional Solid Solutions
5.2.1 The Size Factor Effect
5.2.2 The Electrochemical Effect
5.2.3 The Relative Valency Effect
5.3 The Form of the Liquidus and Solidus Curves
5.4 The Primary Solid Solubility Boundary
5.5 Interstitial Solid Solutions
5.6 Intermediate Phases
5.6.1 Electrochemical Compounds
5.6.2 Size Factor Compounds
5.6.3 Electron Compounds
5.7 Order-Disorder Phenomena
5.7.1 Examples of Ordered Structures
5.7.2 Long and Short Range Order
5.7.3 The Detection of Order
5.7.4 The Influence of Ordering on Properties
5.8 The Magnetic Properties of Metals and Alloys
5.8.1 Dia- and Paramagnetism
5.8.2 Ferromagnetism
5.8.3 Magnetic Alloys
5.8.4 Anti-ferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism
5.9 The Electronic Structure of the Transition Metals
5.10 Semiconductors
5.11 Superconductivity
6 Dislocations in Crystals
6.1 Elastic and Plastic Deformation
6.1.1 Resolved Shear Stress
6.1.2 The Relation of Slip to Crystal Structure
6.1.3 Law of Critical Resolved Shear Stress
6.1.4 Multiple Slip
6.1.5 The Relation between Work Hardening and Slip
6.2 Dislocations in Crystals
6.2.1 Edge and Screw Dislocations
6.2.2 The Mechanism of Slip and Climb
6.2.3 Elastic Properties of Dislocations
6.2.4 Imperfect Dislocations
6.3 Dislocations in Close Packed Crystals
6.3.1 Extended Dislocations
6.3.2 Sessile Dislocations
6.3.3 The Thompson Reference Tetrahedron
6.4 Dislocations in Hexagonal Structures
6.5 Dislocations in BCC Lattices
6.6 Dislocations in Ordered Structures
7 Observation of Crystal Defects
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Crystal Growth
7.3 Direct Observation of Dislocations
7.3.1 Etch Pits
7.3.2 Dislocation Decoration
7.3.3 Electron Microscopy
7.3.4 Weak Beam Microscopy
7.4 Arrangements of Dislocations in Crystals
7.5 Origin of Dislocations
8 Deformation of Metals and Alloys
8.1 Dislocation Mobility
8.2 Dislocation Source Operation
8.3 Yielding and Dislocation Multiplication
8.4 The Yield Point and Related Effects
8.4.1 Evidence for the Influence of Impurity Atoms
8.4.2 The Formation of 'Atmospheres' of Solute Atoms Round Dislocations
8.4.3 The Effect of Atmospheres on Plastic Flow
8.5 The Interaction of Solute Atoms with Dislocations
8.6 Variation of Yield Stress with Temperature
8.7 Other Types of Solute Atom-Dislocation Interaction
8.8 The Kinetics of Strain Aging
8.9 Influence of Grain Boundaries on the Plastic Properties of Metals
8.10 Mechanical Twinning
8.10.1 Twinning Crystallography
8.10.2 Nucleation and Growth
8.10.3 The Effect of Impurities on Twinning
8.10.4 The Effect of Prestrain on Twinnning
8.10.5 Dislocation Mechanism of Twinning
8.10.6 Twinning and Fracture
9 Point Defects in Crystals
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Production of Vacancies
9.2.1 Vacancy Production by Bombardment with High Energy Particles
9.2.2 Vacancies Produced by Cold Work
9.2.3 Vacancies Produced by Oxidation
9.3 The Effect of Vacancies on the Physical and Mechanical Properties
9.4 The Nucleation of Point Defect Clusters
9.5 Electron Microscope Observations of Vacancy Defects
9.5.1 Quenching
9.5.2 Nuclear Irradiation
9.5.3 Cold Work
9.5.4 Oxidation
9.6 Annealing of Clustered Defects
9.7 Point Defect Hardening
9.8 Radiation Growth and Swelling
9.9 Vacancy Defects in Alloys
9.10 Radiation-Induced Segregation, Diffusion and Precipitation
9.11 Radiation and Ordered Alloys
10 Work Hardening and Annealing
10.1 Work Hardening
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 Three-Stage Hardening
10.1.3 Stage I
10.1.4 Stage II
10.1.5 Stage III and the Phenomenon of Work Softening
10.1.6 The Influence of Temperature on the Flow Stress
10.1.7 Work Hardening in Polycrystals
10.1.8 Dispersion-hardened Alloys
10.1.9 Work Hardening in Ordered Alloys
10.2 Preferred Orientation
10.3 Texture Hardening
10.4 Macroscopic Plasticity
10.4.1 Effective Stress and Strain
10.5 Annealing
10.5.1 Introduction
10.5.2 Recovery
10.5.3 Recrystallization
10.5.4 Grain Growth
10.5.5 Annealing Twins
10.5.6 Recrystallization Textures
11 Phase Transformations I - Precipitation Hardening Transformation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Precipitation from Supersaturated Solid Solution
11.3 Changes in Properties Accompanying Precipitation
11.4 Structural Changes
11.5 Some Common Precipitation Systems
11.5.1 Aluminum-Copper
11.5.2 Aluminum-Silver
11.5.3 Complex Systems
11.5.4 Nickel-Chromium-Aluminum
11.6 Mechanisms of Hardening
11.6.1 Coherency Strain Hardening
11.6.2 Chemical Hardening
11.6.3 Dispersion Hardening
11.7 Hardening in Aluminum-Copper Alloys
11.8 Vacancies and Precipitation
11.9 Duplex Aging
11.10 Particle Coarsening
11.11 Spinodal Decomposition
11.12 Dispersion-Hardened Alloys
11.13 Fiber Strengthening
11.14 Super-Alloys
12 Phase Transformations II - The Eutectoid Transformation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Austenite-Peariite Reaction
12.2.1 Factors Affecting Nucleation and Growth
12.2.2 Mechanism and Morphology
12.2.3 Hypo-Eutectoid Steels
12.2.4 The Influence of Alloying Elements
12.3 The Austenite-Martensite Reaction
12.3.1 The Crystallography of the Martensite Transformation
12.3.2 Mechanism of Martensite Formation
12.3.3 The Kinetics of Formation
12.4 The Austenite-Bainite Transformation
12.5 Tempering and Heat Treatment
12.6 Thermo-Mechanical Treatments
12.7 Commercial Steels and Cast Iron
12.7.1 Plain Carbon Steels
12.7.2 Alloy Steels
12.7.3 Maraging Steels
12.7.4 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steels (HSLA)
12.7.5 Dual-Phase Steels
12.7.6 Cast Irons
13 Creep and Fatigue
13.1 Creep
13.1.1 Creep Mechanisms
13.1.2 Metallurgical Factors Affecting Creep
13.1.3 Deformation Mechanism Maps
13.1.4 Super-Plasticity
13.2 Fatigue
13.2.1 Introduction
13.2.2 Engineering Considerations of Fatigue
13.2.3 Metallurgical Factors Affecting Fatigue
13.2.4 The Structural Changes Accompanying Fatigue
13.2.5 The Formation of Fatigue Cracks and Fatigue Failure
13.2.6 Fatigue at Elevated Temperatures
14 Fracture
14.1 Brittle Fracture
14.1.1 Introduction
14.1.2 Griffith Micro-Crack Criterion
14.1.3 Micro-Crack Formation by Plastic Glide
14.1.4 The Mechanism of Fracture
14.1.5 Factors Affecting Brittleness
14.2 Hydrogen Embrittlement
14.3 Fracture Toughness
14.4 Intergranular Fracture
14.5 Ductile Fracture
14.6 Fracture at Elevated Temperatures
14.7 Rupture
14.8 Fracture Mechanism Maps
14.9 Fatigue Crack Growth
15 Oxidation and Corrosion
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Thermodynamics of Oxidation
15.3 Kinetics of Oxidation
15.4 The Structure of Oxides
15.5 Wagner's Theory of Oxidation
15.6 Parameters Affecting Oxidation Rates
15.7 Oxidation Resistance
15.8 Intergranular Voiding-Stress v Vacancy Injection
15.9 Breakaway Oxidation
15.10 Aqueous Corrosion
15.11 The Electrochemical Series
15.12 Corrosion Protection
15.13 Corrosion Failures
Appendix: Units and Useful Factors
Index
No. of pages: 544
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 19th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105970
R. E. Smallman
After gaining his PhD in 1953, Professor Smallman spent five years at the Atomic Energy Research
Establishment at Harwell before returning to the University of Birmingham, where he became Professor
of Physical Metallurgy in 1964 and Feeney Professor and Head of the Department of Physical
Metallurgy and Science of Materials in 1969. He subsequently became Head of the amalgamated
Department of Metallurgy and Materials (1981), Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering, and
the first Dean of the newly created Engineering Faculty in 1985. For five years he wasVice-Principal
of the University (1987-92).
He has held visiting professorship appointments at the University of Stanford, Berkeley, Pennsylvania
(USA), New SouthWales (Australia), Hong Kong and Cape Town, and has received Honorary
Doctorates from the University of Novi Sad (Yugoslavia), University ofWales and Cranfield University.
His research work has been recognized by the award of the Sir George Beilby Gold Medal of the
Royal Institute of Chemistry and Institute of Metals (1969), the Rosenhain Medal of the Institute of
Metals for contributions to Physical Metallurgy (1972), the Platinum Medal, the premier medal of
the Institute of Materials (1989), and the Acta Materialia Gold Medal (2004).
Hewas elected a Fellowof the Royal Society (1986), a Fellowof the RoyalAcademy of Engineering
(1990), a Foreign Associate of the United States National Academy of Engineering (2005), and
appointed a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 1992. A former Council Member of the
Science and Engineering Research Council, he has been Vice-President of the Institute of Materials
and President of the Federated European Materials Societies. Since retirement he has been academic
consultant for a number of institutions both in the UK and overseas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Science, Department of Metallurgy and Materials, University of Birmingham, UK