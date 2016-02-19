Modern Methods of Steroid Analysis
Modern Methods of Steroid Analysis reviews modern methods of steroid analysis such as liquid column chromatography, mass spectrometry, and gas chromatography. Topics covered include qualitative and quantitative analysis of plant sterols by gas-liquid chromatography; Raman spectroscopy of steroids; nuclear magnetic resonance; and applications of lanthanide shift reagents. A computerized method for rapid comparison and retrieval of infrared spectral data is also described. This volume is comprised of 22 chapters and begins with an analysis of hormonal steroids using liquid column chromatography, followed by a discussion on the separation of insect molting hormones using high-pressure liquid chromatography. The reader is methodically introduced to the application of gradient elution and thin-layer chromatography to the analysis of corticosteroids and 17-ketosteroids, as well as some aspects of mass spectrometry in steroid analysis. Subsequent chapters explore other methods such as optical rotatory dispersion and circular dichroism, along with radioisotope techniques. In particular, the radioimmunoassay of plasma steroid hormones and plasma aldosterone is considered. This book should be of interest to biochemists.
Section I. Chromatography
Chapter 1. Liquid Column Chromatography of Hormonal Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Recent Developments in High-Resolution Liquid Chromatography
III. New Active-Shell/Inert-Core Materials for High-Resolution Chromatography
IV. Liquid Chromatographs
V. Application of High-Resolution, High-Speed Liquid Chromatography to Steroid Analysis
VI. Application of High-Resolution, Moderate-Speed Liquid Chromatography to Steroid Analysis
VII. Other High-Resolution, Moderate-Speed Methods for Liquid Chromatography of Steroids
VIII. Low-Resolution Liquid Chromatography of Steroids
IX. Comparison of Liquid Chromatography with Other Chromatographic Methods for Steroids
X. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Application of High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography to the Separation of Insect Molting Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Chromatographic Theory
III. Apparatus
IV. Liquid-Chromatographic Separation of Ecdysones
Chapter 3. Gradient Elution and Thin-Layer Chromatography in the Analysis of Corticosteroids and 17-Ketosteroids
I. Gradient Elution
II. Computerized Comparison of Thin-Layer Chromatograms
Chapter 4. Gas Chromatography of Steroid Hormones
I. Instrumentation
II. Steroid Derivatives
III. Structure and Chromatographic Behavior
IV. Column Selection
V. Quantitative Analysis
VI. Methodology
Chapter 5. Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Plant Sterols by Gas-Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Separation Techniques
III. Gas-Liquid Chromatography
IV. Results
V. GLC of Other Sterol Types
Section II. Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 6. Some Aspects of Mass Spectrometry in Steroid Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Hydrocarbons
III. Monooxygenated Steroids
IV. Steroids Containing More than One Oxygen Group
V. Derivatives Suitable for Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
VI. Quantitative Aspects of Mass Spectrometry in Steroid Analysis
VII. Miscellaneous Steroids
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter 7. Derivatization and Gas Chromatography in the Mass Spectrometry of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Derivatization and Characterization Techniques
III. Selective Detection by Mass Spectrometry
IV. Possible Pitfalls
Section III. Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy
Chapter 8. A Computerized Method for Rapid Comparison and Retrieval of Infrared Spectral Data
I. Introduction
II. The IRIS System
III. Use of the Information System
Chapter 9. Raman Spectroscopy of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of the Samples
III. Characteristic Bonds in the Raman Spectra
IV. Scheme for Steroid Structure Elucidation
Section IV. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Chapter 10. Introduction to Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
III. The Basic NMR Spectrometer
IV. Relaxation Times and Relaxation Mechanisms
V. General Features of NMR
VI. Comparison of H and 13C NMR for Steroid Structural Studies
VII. Sensitivity of NMR Methods
Chapter 11. Applications of Lanthanide Shift Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Interactions
III. Chemistry of Shift Reagents
IV. Applications
V. New Lanthanide Shift Reagents
Section V. X-Ray Diffraction Analysis
Chapter 12. X-Ray Analysis of Steroid Structures and the Automated Diffractometer
I. Introduction
II. General Features of the Steroid Nucleus
III. Steroid Structures of Biochemical Interest
IV. The Automated Diffractometer
Chapter 13. Application of Direct Methods of X-Ray Structure Analysis to Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Phase Relations
III. Procedure for Phase Determination
IV. An Example
V. Steroid Structures
VI. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 14. The Faltmolekül Method and Other Patterson Search Techniques in Structure Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Patterson Function
III. Faltmolekül Method
IV. Calculation
V. Application of the Faltmolekül Method to the Structure Analysis of Steroids
Section VI. Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism
Chapter 15. Recent Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism Studies in the Steroid Field
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Configuration
III. Ketals and Saturated Ketones
IV. Relative Configuration and Conformation
V. Absolute Stereochemistry
VI. Conjugated Cyclopropanes
VII. Dimedonyl Derivative of Amines
VIII. Cyclopropenones
IX. The Allene Chromophore
Chapter 16. Cotton Effects and Allylic-Homoallylic Chirality of Steroidal Olefins and Conjugated Dienes and Enones
I. Introduction
II. Monoenes
III. Conjugated Dienes and Trienes
IV. Conjugated Enones and Dienones
V. Other π-Bond Chromophores
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 17. Cotton Effects of Acid Derivatives, Aromatic Steroids, and Nitrogen-, Sulfur-, and Halogen-Containing Steroids
I. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
II. Derivatives of Alcohols
III. Aromatic Steroids
IV. Nitrogen-Containing Chromophores
V. Sulfur-Containing Chromophores
VI. Steroidal Iodides
Section VII. Radioisotope Methods
Chapter 18. Estrogen Analysis by the Double Isotope Derivative Method
I. Introduction
II. Specific Activity Determination
III. Estrogen Production Rates
IV. Estrogen Excretion Rates
Chapter 19. Corticosteroid Analysis by Competitive Protein Binding
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Cortisol
III. Urinary Cortisol
IV. 11-Deoxycortisol
Chapter 20. Enzymic Isotope Displacement Assay of Digitalis Glycosides
I. Introduction
II. The Enzymic Isotope Displacement Assay
III. Results
IV. Comparison of Various Assays
V. Assay of Unknown Glycosides
VI. Relationship of Serum Digoxin Levels to Digoxin Dosage Regimens
Chapter 21. Radioimmunoassay of Plasma Steroid Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Chromatographic Separation of Steroid Hormones
III. Radioimmunoassay of Steroid Hormones
IV. Determination of Steroid Hormones in Biological Fluids
V. Future Trends
Chapter 22. Radioimmunoassay of Plasma Aldosterone
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Immunoassay
IV. Results and Discussion
V. Other Approaches to the Radioimmunoassay of Plasma Aldosterone
