Modern Methods in Protein Nutrition and Metabolism grew out of a series of seminars (Modern Views in Nutrition) held in 1989 at Iowa State University. These seminars and this book were financed primarily through the Wise and Helen Burroughs Lectureship endowment generously established by the late Dr. Wise Burroughs and his wife Helen. This book comprises 12 chapters, and begins with a focus on amino acid analysis in food and physiological samples. Succeeding chapters go on to discuss concepts and techniques on nitrogen balance; determination of the amino acid requirements of animals; and novel methods for determining protein and amino acid digestibilities in feedstuffs. Other chapters cover measurement of protein digestion in ruminants; evaluation of protein status in humans; surgical models to measure organ amino acid metabolism in vivo; and measurement of whole-body protein content in vivo. The remaining chapters discuss estimation of protein synthesis and proteolysis in vitro; isotopic estimation of protein synthesis and proteolysis in vivo; n-glycine as a tracer to study protein metabolism in vivo; and mathematical models of protein metabolism. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of human nutrition and medicine.

