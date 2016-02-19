Modern Methods in Protein Nutrition and Metabolism
1st Edition
Modern Methods in Protein Nutrition and Metabolism grew out of a series of seminars (Modern Views in Nutrition) held in 1989 at Iowa State University. These seminars and this book were financed primarily through the Wise and Helen Burroughs Lectureship endowment generously established by the late Dr. Wise Burroughs and his wife Helen. This book comprises 12 chapters, and begins with a focus on amino acid analysis in food and physiological samples. Succeeding chapters go on to discuss concepts and techniques on nitrogen balance; determination of the amino acid requirements of animals; and novel methods for determining protein and amino acid digestibilities in feedstuffs. Other chapters cover measurement of protein digestion in ruminants; evaluation of protein status in humans; surgical models to measure organ amino acid metabolism in vivo; and measurement of whole-body protein content in vivo. The remaining chapters discuss estimation of protein synthesis and proteolysis in vitro; isotopic estimation of protein synthesis and proteolysis in vivo; n-glycine as a tracer to study protein metabolism in vivo; and mathematical models of protein metabolism. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of human nutrition and medicine.
Chapter 1. Amino Acid Analysis in Food and Physiological Samples
I. Introduction
II. Protein Hydrolysis
III. Analysis of Physiological Samples
IV. Specific Amino Acid Considerations
References
Chapter 2. Nitrogen Balance: Concepts and Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Nitrogen Balance: Concepts
III. Nitrogen Balance: Techniques
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Determination of the Amino Acid Requirements of Animals
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Genotype, Health, Environment, and Social Factors
III. The Dose
IV. The Response
V. Data Analysis
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Novel Methods for Determining Protein and Amino Acid Digestibilities in Feedstuffs
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Measuring Apparent Ileal Protein and Amino Acid Digestibilities
III. Methods for Measuring Recovery of Endogenous Protein and Amino Acids at the Distal Ileum
IV. The Mobile Nylon Bag Technique for Determining Nutrient Digestibilities in Feedstuffs
V. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Measurement of Protein Digestion in Ruminants
I. Introduction
II. Forestomachs
III. Small Intestine
References
Chapter 6. Evaluation of Protein Status in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Indications
III. Nitrogen Balance
IV. Blood Urea Nitrogen
V. Plasma Proteins
VI. Plasma Amino Acids
VII. Stable Isotopes
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Surgical Models to Measure Organ Amino Acid Metabolism In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Canine Model
III. Methods for Estimating Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Measurement of Whole-Body Protein Content In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Neutron Activation Analysis
III. Alternative Techniques
IV. In Vivo Total Body Protein Measurements
References
Chapter 9. Estimation of Protein Synthesis and Proteolysis In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Global View of In Vitro Measurements
III. Protein Synthesis
IV. Protein Degradation
References
Chapter 10. Isotopic Estimation of Protein Synthesis and Proteolysis In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Indirect Measurements of Whole Body Protein Turnover
III. Measurement of Tissue Protein Metabolism In Vivo: Direct Labeling and Indirect Nondestructive Measurements
IV. Heterogeneity of the Free Amino Acid Pool and the Precursor Problem
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. 15N-Glycine as a Tracer to Study Protein Metabolism In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Measurement of Protein Synthesis Rates with Amino Acids
III. Direct Methods
IV. Indirect Methods
V.Route of Administration of 15N-Glycine
VI. Route of Nutrient Administration
VII. Nutritional State of the Subject during the Study
VIII. Which End-Product?
IX.Current Versions of the 15N-Glycine Method
X. Validity of the Results and Limitations
XI. Some Results Obtained with 15N-Glycine
XII. Is 15N-Glycine (Still) the Preferred 15N-Labeled Amino Acid?
References
Chapter 12. Mathematical Models of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Empirical Models
III. Mechanistic Models
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 11th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141383