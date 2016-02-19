Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions
1st Edition
Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions describes several separation methods of more than 50 elements. This book is divided into 19 chapters that include separation methods involving the actinide elements, rare earths, and many rarer elements of the main and transition groups of the periodic table.
The introductory chapter discusses the principles of the separation techniques presented in this book. The remaining chapters explore the application of specific separation methods, such as ion exchange, chromatography, liquid-liquid extraction, distillation, and coprecipitation. The approach of each chapter is a presentation of separation principle of an element first followed by numerous examples of applications to the solution of practical problems encountered in separation chemistry. Chapters 2 and 3 examine the separations involving the actinides and rare earth elements using ion exchange and liquid-liquid extraction These are followed by chapters dealing with separations of other rarer elements, which have been arranged according to their position in the periodic table. These elements are: Li, Rb, Cs, Fr, Be, Ra, Ga, In, Tl, Ge, Ag, Au, Ti, Zr, Hf, V, Nb, Ta, Mo, W, Tc, Re and the platinum metals.
This book will be of great use to analytical chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Separation Techniques
1.1. Ion Exchange
1.1.1. Ion Exchange Resins
1.1.2. Ion Exchange Selectivities
1.1.3. Ion Exchange Separations
1.1.4. Inorganic Ion Exchangers
1.2. Chromatography
1.2.1. Partition Chromatography
1.2.2. Paper Chromatography
1.2.3. Electrochromatography
1.2.4. Partition Chromatography on Thin Layers
1.2.5. Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography
1.2.6. Gas Chromatography
1.3. Liquid-Liquid Extraction
1.3.1. The Extraction Process
1.3.2. Types of Solute
1.3.3. Applications
1.4. Distillation
1.5. Coprecipitation
1.6. Selected Bibliography
2. Actinide Elements
2.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
2.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
2.2.1. Separation as Anionic Sulphate Complexes ("Sulphate Method")
2.2.2. Separation as Anionic Chloride Complexes ("Chloride Method")
2.2.3. Separation as Anionic Nitrate Complexes ("Nitrate Method")
2.2.4. Separation as Anionic Complexes with Various Other Complexing Agents
2.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
2.3.1. Separation on Cellulose Columns
2.3.2. Separation by Paper Chromatography, Paper Electrophoresis and on the Ring-Oven
2.3.3. Separation by Partition Chromatography on Silica Gel
2.3.4. Separation by Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography
2.4. Extraction Methods
2.4.1. Extraction with Ethers
2.4.2. Extraction with Ketones
2.4.3. Extraction with Ethyl Acetate
2.4.4. Extraction with Organic Phosphorus Compounds
2.4.5. Extraction with Chelating Agents
2.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
3. Rare Earth Elements
3.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
3.1.1. Hydrochloric Acid Media
3.1.2. Sulphuric Acid Media
3.1.3. Nitric Acid Media
3.1.4. Other Media
3.1.5. Media Containing Organic Complexing Agents
3.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
3.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
3.3.1. Separation by Partition Chromatography
3.3.2. Separation by Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography
3.4. Extraction Methods
3.4.1. Extraction with Ethers, Ketones and Alcohols
3.4.2. Extraction with Organic Phosphorus Compounds
3.4.3. Extraction with Chelating Agents
3.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
4. Lithium
4.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
4.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
4.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
4.4. Extraction Methods
5. Rubidium, Caesium and Francium
5.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
5.1.1. Separation on Cation Exchange Resins
5.1.2. Separation on Inorganic Cation Exchangers
5.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
5.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
5.4. Extraction Methods
5.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
6. Beryllium
6.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
6.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
6.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
6.4. Extraction Methods
6.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
7. Radium
7.1. Separation on Ion Exchangers
7.2. Other Chromatographic Methods
7.3. Extraction Methods
7.4. Separation by Coprecipitation
8. Gallium, Indium and Thallium
8.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
8.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
8.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
8.4. Extraction Methods
8.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
9. Germanium
9.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
9.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
9.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
9.4. Extraction Methods
9.5. Distillation Methods
9.6. Separation by Coprecipitation
10. Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium
10.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
10.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
10.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
10.4. Extraction Methods
10.5. Distillation Methods
10.6. Separation by Coprecipitation
11. Silver
11.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
11.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
11.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
11.4. Extraction Methods
11.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
12. Gold
12.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
12.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
12.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
12.4. Extraction Methods
12.4.1. Extraction of Tetrachloroaurate
12.4.2. Extraction of Tetrabromoaurate
12.4.3. Miscellaneous Methods for the Extraction of Gold
12.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
13. Titanium
13.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
13.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
13.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
13.4. Extraction Methods
13.4.1. Extraction of Titanium Thiocyanate
13.4.2. Extraction of Titanium Cupferrate
13.4.3. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents
13.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
14. Zirconium and Hafnium
14.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
14.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
14.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
14.4. Extraction Methods
14.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
15. Vanadium
15.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
15.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
15.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
15.4. Extraction Methods
15.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
16. Niobium and Tantalum
16.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
16.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
16.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
16.4. Extraction Methods
16.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
17. Molybdenum and Tungsten
17.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
17.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
17.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
17.4. Extraction Methods
17.4.1. Extraction of Halide Complexes
17.4.2. Extraction of Thiocyanate Complexes
17.4.3. Extraction of Dithiol Complexes
17.4.4. Extraction of Benzoin α-Oxime (BO) Complexes
17.4.5. Extraction of Oxine Complexes
17.4.6. Extraction of Cupferron Complexes
17.4.7. Extraction of Acetylacetone Complexes
17.4.8. Extraction with Alkylphosphates
17.4.9. Extraction with 2-Thenoyltrifluoroacetone (TTA)
17.4.10. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents
17.5. Separation by Coprecipitation
18. Technetium and Rhenium
18.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
18.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
18.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
18.4. Extraction Methods
18.4.1. Extraction with Tetraphenylarsonium Chloride (TPAC)
18.4.2. Extraction with Cyclic Organic Bases and Ketones
18.4.3. Extraction of Thiocyanate Complexes
18.4.4. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents
18.5. Separation by Distillation and Sublimation
18.6. Separation by Coprecipitation
19. Platinum Metals
19.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers
19.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers
19.3. Other Chromatographic Methods
19.4. Extraction Methods
19.4.1. Extraction with Ethers, Ketones and Esters
19.4.2. Extraction with Tri-n-butylphosphate (TBP)
19.4.3. Extraction with Chloroform and Carbon Tetrachloride
19.4.4. Extraction with Pyridine
19.4.5. Extraction with Chelating Agents
19.5. Distillation Methods
19.6. Separation by Coprecipitation
Author Index
Subject Index
