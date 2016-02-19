Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129211, 9781483186313

Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions

1st Edition

Authors: Johann Korkisch
eBook ISBN: 9781483186313
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 632
Description

Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions describes several separation methods of more than 50 elements. This book is divided into 19 chapters that include separation methods involving the actinide elements, rare earths, and many rarer elements of the main and transition groups of the periodic table.

The introductory chapter discusses the principles of the separation techniques presented in this book. The remaining chapters explore the application of specific separation methods, such as ion exchange, chromatography, liquid-liquid extraction, distillation, and coprecipitation. The approach of each chapter is a presentation of separation principle of an element first followed by numerous examples of applications to the solution of practical problems encountered in separation chemistry. Chapters 2 and 3 examine the separations involving the actinides and rare earth elements using ion exchange and liquid-liquid extraction These are followed by chapters dealing with separations of other rarer elements, which have been arranged according to their position in the periodic table. These elements are: Li, Rb, Cs, Fr, Be, Ra, Ga, In, Tl, Ge, Ag, Au, Ti, Zr, Hf, V, Nb, Ta, Mo, W, Tc, Re and the platinum metals.

This book will be of great use to analytical chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Separation Techniques

1.1. Ion Exchange

1.1.1. Ion Exchange Resins

1.1.2. Ion Exchange Selectivities

1.1.3. Ion Exchange Separations

1.1.4. Inorganic Ion Exchangers

1.2. Chromatography

1.2.1. Partition Chromatography

1.2.2. Paper Chromatography

1.2.3. Electrochromatography

1.2.4. Partition Chromatography on Thin Layers

1.2.5. Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography

1.2.6. Gas Chromatography

1.3. Liquid-Liquid Extraction

1.3.1. The Extraction Process

1.3.2. Types of Solute

1.3.3. Applications

1.4. Distillation

1.5. Coprecipitation

1.6. Selected Bibliography

2. Actinide Elements

2.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

2.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

2.2.1. Separation as Anionic Sulphate Complexes ("Sulphate Method")

2.2.2. Separation as Anionic Chloride Complexes ("Chloride Method")

2.2.3. Separation as Anionic Nitrate Complexes ("Nitrate Method")

2.2.4. Separation as Anionic Complexes with Various Other Complexing Agents

2.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

2.3.1. Separation on Cellulose Columns

2.3.2. Separation by Paper Chromatography, Paper Electrophoresis and on the Ring-Oven

2.3.3. Separation by Partition Chromatography on Silica Gel

2.3.4. Separation by Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography

2.4. Extraction Methods

2.4.1. Extraction with Ethers

2.4.2. Extraction with Ketones

2.4.3. Extraction with Ethyl Acetate

2.4.4. Extraction with Organic Phosphorus Compounds

2.4.5. Extraction with Chelating Agents

2.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

3. Rare Earth Elements

3.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

3.1.1. Hydrochloric Acid Media

3.1.2. Sulphuric Acid Media

3.1.3. Nitric Acid Media

3.1.4. Other Media

3.1.5. Media Containing Organic Complexing Agents

3.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

3.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

3.3.1. Separation by Partition Chromatography

3.3.2. Separation by Reversed-Phase Partition Chromatography

3.4. Extraction Methods

3.4.1. Extraction with Ethers, Ketones and Alcohols

3.4.2. Extraction with Organic Phosphorus Compounds

3.4.3. Extraction with Chelating Agents

3.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

4. Lithium

4.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

4.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

4.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

4.4. Extraction Methods

5. Rubidium, Caesium and Francium

5.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

5.1.1. Separation on Cation Exchange Resins

5.1.2. Separation on Inorganic Cation Exchangers

5.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

5.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

5.4. Extraction Methods

5.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

6. Beryllium

6.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

6.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

6.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

6.4. Extraction Methods

6.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

7. Radium

7.1. Separation on Ion Exchangers

7.2. Other Chromatographic Methods

7.3. Extraction Methods

7.4. Separation by Coprecipitation

8. Gallium, Indium and Thallium

8.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

8.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

8.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

8.4. Extraction Methods

8.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

9. Germanium

9.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

9.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

9.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

9.4. Extraction Methods

9.5. Distillation Methods

9.6. Separation by Coprecipitation

10. Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium

10.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

10.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

10.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

10.4. Extraction Methods

10.5. Distillation Methods

10.6. Separation by Coprecipitation

11. Silver

11.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

11.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

11.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

11.4. Extraction Methods

11.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

12. Gold

12.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

12.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

12.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

12.4. Extraction Methods

12.4.1. Extraction of Tetrachloroaurate

12.4.2. Extraction of Tetrabromoaurate

12.4.3. Miscellaneous Methods for the Extraction of Gold

12.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

13. Titanium

13.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

13.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

13.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

13.4. Extraction Methods

13.4.1. Extraction of Titanium Thiocyanate

13.4.2. Extraction of Titanium Cupferrate

13.4.3. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents

13.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

14. Zirconium and Hafnium

14.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

14.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

14.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

14.4. Extraction Methods

14.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

15. Vanadium

15.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

15.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

15.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

15.4. Extraction Methods

15.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

16. Niobium and Tantalum

16.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

16.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

16.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

16.4. Extraction Methods

16.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

17. Molybdenum and Tungsten

17.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

17.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

17.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

17.4. Extraction Methods

17.4.1. Extraction of Halide Complexes

17.4.2. Extraction of Thiocyanate Complexes

17.4.3. Extraction of Dithiol Complexes

17.4.4. Extraction of Benzoin α-Oxime (BO) Complexes

17.4.5. Extraction of Oxine Complexes

17.4.6. Extraction of Cupferron Complexes

17.4.7. Extraction of Acetylacetone Complexes

17.4.8. Extraction with Alkylphosphates

17.4.9. Extraction with 2-Thenoyltrifluoroacetone (TTA)

17.4.10. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents

17.5. Separation by Coprecipitation

18. Technetium and Rhenium

18.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

18.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

18.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

18.4. Extraction Methods

18.4.1. Extraction with Tetraphenylarsonium Chloride (TPAC)

18.4.2. Extraction with Cyclic Organic Bases and Ketones

18.4.3. Extraction of Thiocyanate Complexes

18.4.4. Extraction with Miscellaneous Reagents

18.5. Separation by Distillation and Sublimation

18.6. Separation by Coprecipitation

19. Platinum Metals

19.1. Separation on Cation Exchangers

19.2. Separation on Anion Exchangers

19.3. Other Chromatographic Methods

19.4. Extraction Methods

19.4.1. Extraction with Ethers, Ketones and Esters

19.4.2. Extraction with Tri-n-butylphosphate (TBP)

19.4.3. Extraction with Chloroform and Carbon Tetrachloride

19.4.4. Extraction with Pyridine

19.4.5. Extraction with Chelating Agents

19.5. Distillation Methods

19.6. Separation by Coprecipitation

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186313

