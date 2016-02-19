Modern Methods for the Separation of Rarer Metal Ions describes several separation methods of more than 50 elements. This book is divided into 19 chapters that include separation methods involving the actinide elements, rare earths, and many rarer elements of the main and transition groups of the periodic table.

The introductory chapter discusses the principles of the separation techniques presented in this book. The remaining chapters explore the application of specific separation methods, such as ion exchange, chromatography, liquid-liquid extraction, distillation, and coprecipitation. The approach of each chapter is a presentation of separation principle of an element first followed by numerous examples of applications to the solution of practical problems encountered in separation chemistry. Chapters 2 and 3 examine the separations involving the actinides and rare earth elements using ion exchange and liquid-liquid extraction These are followed by chapters dealing with separations of other rarer elements, which have been arranged according to their position in the periodic table. These elements are: Li, Rb, Cs, Fr, Be, Ra, Ga, In, Tl, Ge, Ag, Au, Ti, Zr, Hf, V, Nb, Ta, Mo, W, Tc, Re and the platinum metals.

This book will be of great use to analytical chemists.