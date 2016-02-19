Modern Mathematical Methods In Technology, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Editorial Note
Introduction
Chapter 1 Linear Algebra
101. Matrix Theory
101.01. Linear mappings
101.02. Matrices
101.03. Basic matrix operations
101.04. Hypermatrices
101.05. Linearly independent vectors
101.06. Orthogonal and biorthogonal systems of vectors
101.07. The inverse of a matrix
101.08. The dyadic decomposition of matrices
101.09. The rank of a vector system
101.10. The rank of a matrix
101.11. The minimal decomposition of a matrix
101.12. A few theorems on products of matrices
101.13. The dyadic decomposition of certain important matrices
101.14. Eigenvalues and eigenvectors of matrices
101.15. Symmetric and hermitian matrices
101.16. Matrix polynomials
101.17. The characteristic polynomial of a matrix. The Cayley-Hamilton theorem
101.18. The minimum polynomial of a matrix
101.19. The biorthogonal minimal decomposition of a square matrix
102. Matrix Analysis
102.01. Sequences, series, continuity, differentiation and integration of matrices
102.02. Power series of matrices
102.03. Analytical matrix functions
102.04. Decomposition of rational matrices
103. A Few Applications of Matrix Calculus
103.01. The theory of systems of linear equations
103.02. Linear integral equations
103.03. Linear systems of differential equations
103.04. The motion of a particle
103.05. The stability of linear systems
103.06. Bending of a supported beam
103.07. Application of matrix techniques to linear electrical networks
103.08. The application of matrices to the theory of four-pole devices
Chapter 2 Optimization Theory
201. Linear Optimization
201.01. The problem
201.02 Geometrical approaches
201.03. Minimum vectors for a linear programming problem
201.04. Solution of the linear programming problem
201.05. Dual linear programming problems
201.06. Transportation problems and their solution by the Hungarian method
202. Convex Optimization
202.01. The problem
202.02. Definitions and lemmas
202.03. The Kuhn-Tucker theorem
202.04. Convex optimization with differentiable functions
Chapter 3 Elements of the Theory of Graphs
301.01. Introduction
301.02. The idea of a graph
301.03. Sub-graphs and complete graphs; complementary graphs
301.04. Chains, paths and cycles
301.05. Components and blocks of a graph
301.06. Trees and spanning trees of a graph
301.061. An application
301.07. Fundamental systems of cycles and sheaves
301.08. Graphs on surfaces
301.09. Duality
301.10. Boolean algebra
301.101. Incidence matrices
301.102. Cycle matrices
301.103. Sheaf matrices
301.104. Vectors spaces generated by graphs
301.11. Directed graphs
301.111. Matrices associated with directed graphs
301.12. The application of graph theory to the theory of electric networks
301.13. The Ford-Fulkerson theorem
Bibliography
Index
Description
Modern Mathematical Methods in Technology deals with applied mathematics and its finite methods. The book explains the linear algebra, optimization theory, and elements of the theory of graphs.
This book explains the matrix theory and analysis, as well as the applications of matrix calculus. It discusses the linear mappings, basic matrix operations, hypermatrices, vector systems, and other algebraic concepts. In addition, it presents the sequences, series, continuity, differentiation, and integration of matrices, as well as the analytical matrix functions.
The book discusses linear optimization, linear programming problems, and their solution. It also describes transportation problems and their solution by Hungarian method, as well as convex optimization and the Kuhn-Tucker theorem. The book discusses graphs including sub-, complete, and complementary graphs. It also presents the Boolean algebra and Ford-Fulkerson theorem. This book is invaluable to Math practitioners and non-practitioners.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601902