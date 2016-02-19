Modern Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Development and Applications
Description
Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 2 is an eight-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. Chapter 1 deals with polymer modified papers for high wet strength and for special purposes, with laminates, with synthetic fiber papers, and also with plastic-coated papers. Chapters 2 describes the structure, properties, advantages, limitations, and technical uses of flame-sprayed coatings, while Chapter 3 examines the history, development, fabrication, properties, and application of ceramic cutting tools. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss the theoretical and practical aspects of borides, while Chapter 6 focuses on titanium metallurgy. Chapters 7 and 8 present the manufacturing processes, properties, and practical applications of welding and soldering materials. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume
Polymer Modified Papers
I. Wet Strength Papers
II. Special Purpose Papers
III. Laminates
IV. Plastic Coated Papers
V. Gas and Vapor Resistance of Laminated and Coated Papers
VI. Synthetic Fiber Papers
References
Modern Flame-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings
I. History
II. Modern Flame-Sprayed Coatings
III. Properties of Flame-Sprayed Coatings
IV. Operating Conditions
V. Coating Evaluation
VI. Status of Flame-Spray Coating Development
References
Ceramics for Cutting Purposes
I. Introduction
II. Fabrication
III. Properties
IV. Applications
References
Appendix
Borides Part A: Basic Factors
I. Introduction
II. Elemental Boron and Its Binary Compounds with Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon, and Silicon
III. Some General Aspects of the Preparation, Crystallography, and Properties of Borides
IV. A Systematic Treatment of Binary Metal-Boron Systems and Their Intermediate Phases
V. Ternary Systems of Two Transition Metals and Boron
VI. Ternary Systems Me-B-X (X = O,N,C,Si)
VII. Conclusions
References
Borides Part B: Fabrication, Properties, and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Boride Materials
III. Fabrication
IV. Properties
V. Technical Applications
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Titanium Metallurgy
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Techniques
III. Physical Properties
IV. Titanium Purity
V. Phase Diagrams
VI. Decomposition of Beta
VII. Plasticity
VIII. Recrystallization and Grain Growth
IX. Mechanical Properties
X. Commercial and Semicommercial Titanium Alloys
XI. Alloy Development
XII. Appendix
References
Welding Materials
I. Introduction
II. Development of Welding
III. Modem Welding Processes
IV. Welding of Various Materials
V. Soldering, Induction Welding, and Metalizing
VI. Selection of Welding Process for Metallic Materials
VII. Recent Developments
VIII. Auxiliary Equipment and Supplies
IX. Conclusions
References
Soldering Materials: Their Production, Properties, and Application
I. Introduction
II. Soldering Materials
III. Basic Steps of Soldering
IV. Flux Residue Treatment
V. Solder Specifications
VI. Solder Applications
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221595