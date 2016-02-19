Modern Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196565, 9781483221595

Modern Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Development and Applications

Editors: Henry H. Hausner
eBook ISBN: 9781483221595
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 430
Description

Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 2 is an eight-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. Chapter 1 deals with polymer modified papers for high wet strength and for special purposes, with laminates, with synthetic fiber papers, and also with plastic-coated papers. Chapters 2 describes the structure, properties, advantages, limitations, and technical uses of flame-sprayed coatings, while Chapter 3 examines the history, development, fabrication, properties, and application of ceramic cutting tools. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss the theoretical and practical aspects of borides, while Chapter 6 focuses on titanium metallurgy. Chapters 7 and 8 present the manufacturing processes, properties, and practical applications of welding and soldering materials. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume

Polymer Modified Papers

I. Wet Strength Papers

II. Special Purpose Papers

III. Laminates

IV. Plastic Coated Papers

V. Gas and Vapor Resistance of Laminated and Coated Papers

VI. Synthetic Fiber Papers

References

Modern Flame-Sprayed Ceramic Coatings

I. History

II. Modern Flame-Sprayed Coatings

III. Properties of Flame-Sprayed Coatings

IV. Operating Conditions

V. Coating Evaluation

VI. Status of Flame-Spray Coating Development

References

Ceramics for Cutting Purposes

I. Introduction

II. Fabrication

III. Properties

IV. Applications

References

Appendix

Borides Part A: Basic Factors

I. Introduction

II. Elemental Boron and Its Binary Compounds with Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon, and Silicon

III. Some General Aspects of the Preparation, Crystallography, and Properties of Borides

IV. A Systematic Treatment of Binary Metal-Boron Systems and Their Intermediate Phases

V. Ternary Systems of Two Transition Metals and Boron

VI. Ternary Systems Me-B-X (X = O,N,C,Si)

VII. Conclusions

References

Borides Part B: Fabrication, Properties, and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Boride Materials

III. Fabrication

IV. Properties

V. Technical Applications

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Titanium Metallurgy

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Techniques

III. Physical Properties

IV. Titanium Purity

V. Phase Diagrams

VI. Decomposition of Beta

VII. Plasticity

VIII. Recrystallization and Grain Growth

IX. Mechanical Properties

X. Commercial and Semicommercial Titanium Alloys

XI. Alloy Development

XII. Appendix

References

Welding Materials

I. Introduction

II. Development of Welding

III. Modem Welding Processes

IV. Welding of Various Materials

V. Soldering, Induction Welding, and Metalizing

VI. Selection of Welding Process for Metallic Materials

VII. Recent Developments

VIII. Auxiliary Equipment and Supplies

IX. Conclusions

References

Soldering Materials: Their Production, Properties, and Application

I. Introduction

II. Soldering Materials

III. Basic Steps of Soldering

IV. Flux Residue Treatment

V. Solder Specifications

VI. Solder Applications

Author Index

Subject Index


