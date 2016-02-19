Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 2 is an eight-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. Chapter 1 deals with polymer modified papers for high wet strength and for special purposes, with laminates, with synthetic fiber papers, and also with plastic-coated papers. Chapters 2 describes the structure, properties, advantages, limitations, and technical uses of flame-sprayed coatings, while Chapter 3 examines the history, development, fabrication, properties, and application of ceramic cutting tools. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss the theoretical and practical aspects of borides, while Chapter 6 focuses on titanium metallurgy. Chapters 7 and 8 present the manufacturing processes, properties, and practical applications of welding and soldering materials. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book rewarding.