Modern Machining Technology
1st Edition
Advanced, Hybrid, Micro Machining and Super Finishing Technology
Description
Modern Machining Technology: Advanced, Hybrid, Micro Machining and Super Finishing Technology explores complex and precise components with challenging shapes that are increasing in demand in industry. As the first book to cover all major technologies in this field, readers will find the latest technical developments and research in one place, allowing for easy comparison of specifications. Technologies covered include mechanical, thermal, chemical, micro and hybrid machining processes, as well as the latest advanced finishing technologies. Each topic is accompanied by a basic overview, examples of typical applications and studies of performance criteria.
In addition, readers will find comparative advantages, model questions and solutions.
Key Features
- Addresses a broad range of modern machining techniques, providing specifications for easy comparison
- Includes descriptions of the main applications for each method, along with the materials or products needed
- Provides the very latest research in processes, including hybrid machining
Readership
Grad students and researchers in mechanical, manufacturing, nanotechnology, production, and industrial engineering with an interest in machining
Table of Contents
1. Needs of advanced machining technology
2. Classification of advanced machining technology
3. Machining processes utilizing mechanical energy
4. Machining processes utilizing thermal energy
5. Machining processes utilizing chemical and electrochemical energy
6. Hybrid machining technology
7. Micromachining processes
8. Advanced finishing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128947
About the Author
Bijoy Bhattacharyya
Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
Field of Specialization: Non-Traditional Machining Processes, Micro Machining.
Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Production Management.
Principal Investigator since 1995 for seven multi-year research projects e.g. on Electrochemical Machining (ECM), Electrochemical Discharge Machining (ECDM), and Electrochemical Micromachining (EMM)
Professor, Production Engineering Department, since 2000
Head of the Department, Production Engineering Department, from 2001 to 2003
Coordinator of Quality Improvement Program (QIP), Jadavpur University, since 2002
Coordinator of Center of Advanced Study (CAS) Phase II-IV Programs consisting thrust areas: Micromachining and Nanotechnology, Micromanufacturing, sponsored by UGC, since 2003
Achieved several Certificates of Merit and Certificates of Achievement Institution Award & Gold Medal by The Institution of Engineers (India) for a research paper Keynote speaker, chair person, presenter and organizer/coordinator of several international conferences.
Visited several countries such as England, Dublin, Taiwan, Hongkong, Thailand etc. for research and academic purposes.
Board member and Fellow of several academic bodies in several institutions
Guest editor of International journals and editor of conference proceedings
Supervised several Ph.D thesis and filed several patents in his credit.
Authored and co-authored around 353+ articles
Author of 83 articles with 1352 total citations by 959 documents as listed in Scopus
H-Index of 24 per SCOPUS
Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
Biswanath Doloi
Prof. Doloi's research is focused on non-traditional machining, hybrid machining, micromachining, and laser-based manufacturing, and he has written several book chapters on this as well as dozens of journal articles.
Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India