Modern Machining Technology

Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

Field of Specialization: Non-Traditional Machining Processes, Micro Machining.

Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Production Management.

Principal Investigator since 1995 for seven multi-year research projects e.g. on Electrochemical Machining (ECM), Electrochemical Discharge Machining (ECDM), and Electrochemical Micromachining (EMM)

Professor, Production Engineering Department, since 2000

Head of the Department, Production Engineering Department, from 2001 to 2003

Coordinator of Quality Improvement Program (QIP), Jadavpur University, since 2002

Coordinator of Center of Advanced Study (CAS) Phase II-IV Programs consisting thrust areas: Micromachining and Nanotechnology, Micromanufacturing, sponsored by UGC, since 2003

Achieved several Certificates of Merit and Certificates of Achievement Institution Award & Gold Medal by The Institution of Engineers (India) for a research paper Keynote speaker, chair person, presenter and organizer/coordinator of several international conferences.

Visited several countries such as England, Dublin, Taiwan, Hongkong, Thailand etc. for research and academic purposes.

Board member and Fellow of several academic bodies in several institutions

Guest editor of International journals and editor of conference proceedings

Supervised several Ph.D thesis and filed several patents in his credit.

Authored and co-authored around 353+ articles

Author of 83 articles with 1352 total citations by 959 documents as listed in Scopus

H-Index of 24 per SCOPUS