Modern Machining Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128947

Modern Machining Technology

1st Edition

Advanced, Hybrid, Micro Machining and Super Finishing Technology

Authors: Bijoy Bhattacharyya Biswanath Doloi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 600
Description

Modern Machining Technology: Advanced, Hybrid, Micro Machining and Super Finishing Technology explores complex and precise components with challenging shapes that are increasing in demand in industry. As the first book to cover all major technologies in this field, readers will find the latest technical developments and research in one place, allowing for easy comparison of specifications. Technologies covered include mechanical, thermal, chemical, micro and hybrid machining processes, as well as the latest advanced finishing technologies. Each topic is accompanied by a basic overview, examples of typical applications and studies of performance criteria.

In addition, readers will find comparative advantages, model questions and solutions.

Key Features

  • Addresses a broad range of modern machining techniques, providing specifications for easy comparison
  • Includes descriptions of the main applications for each method, along with the materials or products needed
  • Provides the very latest research in processes, including hybrid machining

Readership

Grad students and researchers in mechanical, manufacturing, nanotechnology, production, and industrial engineering with an interest in machining

Table of Contents

1. Needs of advanced machining technology
2. Classification of advanced machining technology
3. Machining processes utilizing mechanical energy
4. Machining processes utilizing thermal energy
5. Machining processes utilizing chemical and electrochemical energy
6. Hybrid machining technology
7. Micromachining processes
8. Advanced finishing

About the Author

Bijoy Bhattacharyya

Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

Field of Specialization: Non-Traditional Machining Processes, Micro Machining.

Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), Production Management.

Principal Investigator since 1995 for seven multi-year research projects e.g. on Electrochemical Machining (ECM), Electrochemical Discharge Machining (ECDM), and Electrochemical Micromachining (EMM)

Professor, Production Engineering Department, since 2000

Head of the Department, Production Engineering Department, from 2001 to 2003

Coordinator of Quality Improvement Program (QIP), Jadavpur University, since 2002

Coordinator of Center of Advanced Study (CAS) Phase II-IV Programs consisting thrust areas: Micromachining and Nanotechnology, Micromanufacturing, sponsored by UGC, since 2003

Achieved several Certificates of Merit and Certificates of Achievement Institution Award & Gold Medal by The Institution of Engineers (India) for a research paper Keynote speaker, chair person, presenter and organizer/coordinator of several international conferences.

Visited several countries such as England, Dublin, Taiwan, Hongkong, Thailand etc. for research and academic purposes.

Board member and Fellow of several academic bodies in several institutions

Guest editor of International journals and editor of conference proceedings

Supervised several Ph.D thesis and filed several patents in his credit.

Authored and co-authored around 353+ articles

Author of 83 articles with 1352 total citations by 959 documents as listed in Scopus

H-Index of 24 per SCOPUS

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

Biswanath Doloi

Prof. Doloi's research is focused on non-traditional machining, hybrid machining, micromachining, and laser-based manufacturing, and he has written several book chapters on this as well as dozens of journal articles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Production Engineering Department, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India

