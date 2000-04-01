Modern Issues in Perception, Volume 11

The book deals with two focal issues:

The structural rules according to which information is organized in perception (Part I). The rules on how pieces of information are integrated and transformed into judgements (Part II).

Included in Part I are theories on neural mechanisms and models linking perception and memory. Part II refers to simple physical and complex semantic dimensions. Antecedents in animal behaviour are explored too. The book is intended for a broad readership; it should stimulate research which will link topics that have been traditionally separated.

Features of the book are: