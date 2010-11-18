Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
The book has four main parts. In the first part the discussion centers on inorganic synthesis reactions, dealing with inorganic synthesis and preparative chemistry under specific conditions: high temperature, low temperature and cryogenic, hydrothermal and solvothermal, high pressure and super-high pressure, photochemical, microwave irradiation and plasma conditions. The second part systematically describes the synthesis, preparation and assembly of six important categories of compounds with wide coverage of distinct synthetic chemistry systems: coordination compounds, coordination polymers, clusters, organometallic compounds, non-stoichiometric compounds and inorganic polymers. In the third part seven important representative inorganic materials are selected for discussion of their preparation and assembly, including porous, advanced ceramic, amorphous- and nano-materials, inorganic membranes, synthetic crystals and advanced functional materials. The last part of the book, which is also its distinct feature, addresses the frontiers of inorganic synthesis and preparative chemistry. These final two chapters introduce the two emerging synthetic areas. Included are approximately 3000 references, a large proportion of which are from the recent decade.
Key Features
- Focuses on the "chemistry" of inorganic synthesis, preparation and assembly of various compounds and describes all inorganic synthesis methods
- New state of the art inorganic synthesis chemistry areas
- Inclusion of a number of real examples for the preparation and assembly of important classes of materials
- More than 3,000 reference to the primary literature
- Comprehensive state of the art reviews written by the experts in the area
Readership
Researchers, engineers, teachers and postgraduate students in inorganic chemistry and material science as well as researchers and engineers in the chemical and materials industry
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1 Introduction - Frontiers in Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry
Chapter 2 High-Temperature Synthesis
Chapter 3 Synthesis and Purification at Low Temperature
Chapter 4 Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Syntheses
Chapter 5 High Pressure Synthesis and Preparation of Inorganic Materials
Chapter 6 Inorganic Photochemical Synthesis
Chapter 7 CVD and its Related Theories in Inorganic Synthesis and Materials Preparations
Chapter 8 Microwave-Assisted Inorganic Syntheses
Chapter 9 Syntheses of Coordination Compounds
Chapter 10 Assembly Chemistry of Coordination Polymers
Chapter 11 Synthetic Chemistry of Cluster Compounds
Chapter 12 Synthetic Chemistry of Fullerenes
Chapter 13 Synthesis of Organometallic Compounds
Chapter 14 Synthetic and Assembly Chemistry of Inorganic Polymers
Chapter 15 Synthetic Chemistry of Nonstoichiometric Compounds
Chapter 16 Synthetic Chemistry of the Inorganic Ordered Polour Materials
Chapter 17 Assembly Chemistry of Anion-Intercalated Layered Materials
Chapter 18 Host-Guest Functional Materials
Chapter 19 Chemical Preparation of Advanced Ceramic Materials
Chapter 20 Amorphous Materials
Chapter 21 Synthetic Chemistry of Nanomaterials
Chapter 22 Preparation Chemistry of Inorganic Membranes
Chapter 23 The Frontier of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry (I) - Biomimetic Synthesis
Chapter 24 Frontier of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry (II) - Designed Synthesis - Inorganic Crystalline Porous Materials
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 18th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535993
About the Editor
Ruren Xu
Ruren Xu is a Professor of Chemistry at Jilin University, China. He is a leading personality in international material sciences and zeolite community. His work on the extra large-pore microporous aluminophosphate JDF-20 is a classical illustration of his innovative work. He is currently working on the formation mechanism and rational synthesis of zeolites and microporous materials. He was elected a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1991 and a fellow of TWAS in 2003. He has published more than 500 peer-reviewed papers and 10 books, including recently published “Chemistry of Zeolites and Related Porous Materials: Synthesis and Structure” and “Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry”.
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China
Yan Xu
Yan Xu obtained her BSc in chemistry from Jilin University, China and PhD in chemistry from the Royal Institution of Great Britain in 1991 under the supervision of Professor Sir John Meurig Thomas. She was a research fellow at National University of Singapore (1992-1995), an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (1996-2000) and a senior scientist at Grenidea Technology, Singapore (2002-2010). She is a professor in the State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University since 2011. Her current research evolves around the organization and functionalization of hierarchically structured materials based on the self-assembly and mineralization of biological molecules. She has published some 60 peer-reviewed papers, 1 international patent, co-authored 1 book and contributed 3 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China