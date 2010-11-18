Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535993, 9780444536006

Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Ruren Xu Yan Xu
eBook ISBN: 9780444536006
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535993
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 610
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
32200.00
27370.00
349.04
296.68
350.00
297.50
210.00
178.50
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The book has four main parts. In the first part the discussion centers on inorganic synthesis reactions, dealing with inorganic synthesis and preparative chemistry under specific conditions: high temperature, low temperature and cryogenic, hydrothermal and solvothermal, high pressure and super-high pressure, photochemical, microwave irradiation and plasma conditions. The second part systematically describes the synthesis, preparation and assembly of six important categories of compounds with wide coverage of distinct synthetic chemistry systems: coordination compounds, coordination polymers, clusters, organometallic compounds, non-stoichiometric compounds and inorganic polymers. In the third part seven important representative inorganic materials are selected for discussion of their preparation and assembly, including porous, advanced ceramic, amorphous- and nano-materials, inorganic membranes, synthetic crystals and advanced functional materials. The last part of the book, which is also its distinct feature, addresses the frontiers of inorganic synthesis and preparative chemistry. These final two chapters introduce the two emerging synthetic areas. Included are approximately 3000 references, a large proportion of which are from the recent decade.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the "chemistry" of inorganic synthesis, preparation and assembly of various compounds and describes all inorganic synthesis methods
  • New state of the art inorganic synthesis chemistry areas
  • Inclusion of a number of real examples for the preparation and assembly of important classes of materials
  • More than 3,000 reference to the primary literature
  • Comprehensive state of the art reviews written by the experts in the area

Readership

Researchers, engineers, teachers and postgraduate students in inorganic chemistry and material science as well as researchers and engineers in the chemical and materials industry

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Chapter 1 Introduction - Frontiers in Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry

Chapter 2 High-Temperature Synthesis

Chapter 3 Synthesis and Purification at Low Temperature

Chapter 4 Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Syntheses

Chapter 5 High Pressure Synthesis and Preparation of Inorganic Materials

Chapter 6 Inorganic Photochemical Synthesis

Chapter 7 CVD and its Related Theories in Inorganic Synthesis and Materials Preparations

Chapter 8 Microwave-Assisted Inorganic Syntheses

Chapter 9 Syntheses of Coordination Compounds

Chapter 10 Assembly Chemistry of Coordination Polymers

Chapter 11 Synthetic Chemistry of Cluster Compounds

Chapter 12 Synthetic Chemistry of Fullerenes

Chapter 13 Synthesis of Organometallic Compounds 

Chapter 14 Synthetic and Assembly Chemistry of Inorganic Polymers 

Chapter 15 Synthetic Chemistry of Nonstoichiometric Compounds 

Chapter 16 Synthetic Chemistry of the Inorganic Ordered Polour Materials 

Chapter 17 Assembly Chemistry of Anion-Intercalated Layered Materials

Chapter 18 Host-Guest Functional Materials

Chapter 19 Chemical Preparation of Advanced Ceramic Materials 

Chapter 20 Amorphous Materials

Chapter 21 Synthetic Chemistry of Nanomaterials

Chapter 22 Preparation Chemistry of Inorganic Membranes

Chapter 23 The Frontier of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry (I) - Biomimetic Synthesis

Chapter 24 Frontier of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry (II) - Designed Synthesis - Inorganic Crystalline Porous Materials

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
610
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444536006
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444535993

About the Editor

Ruren Xu

Ruren Xu is a Professor of Chemistry at Jilin University, China. He is a leading personality in international material sciences and zeolite community. His work on the extra large-pore microporous aluminophosphate JDF-20 is a classical illustration of his innovative work. He is currently working on the formation mechanism and rational synthesis of zeolites and microporous materials. He was elected a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1991 and a fellow of TWAS in 2003. He has published more than 500 peer-reviewed papers and 10 books, including recently published “Chemistry of Zeolites and Related Porous Materials: Synthesis and Structure” and “Modern Inorganic Synthetic Chemistry”.

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China

Yan Xu

Yan Xu obtained her BSc in chemistry from Jilin University, China and PhD in chemistry from the Royal Institution of Great Britain in 1991 under the supervision of Professor Sir John Meurig Thomas. She was a research fellow at National University of Singapore (1992-1995), an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (1996-2000) and a senior scientist at Grenidea Technology, Singapore (2002-2010). She is a professor in the State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University since 2011. Her current research evolves around the organization and functionalization of hierarchically structured materials based on the self-assembly and mineralization of biological molecules. She has published some 60 peer-reviewed papers, 1 international patent, co-authored 1 book and contributed 3 book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, Jilin University, Changchun, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.